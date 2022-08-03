Interview: John Morgan Digs Into Old Heartaches for New Song, ‘Good With Goodbye’

Read on theboot.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
Vince Gill + Amy Grant’s Daughter Joins Him Live at the Ryman for Tearful Performance [Watch]
Vince Gill and Amy Grant's daughter, Corrina, joined Gill live on stage during his performance at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Thursday night (Aug. 4), and she broke down in tears during an emotional performance of his song in tribute to her mother, "When My Amy Prays." Gill...
Lady A Postpone Request Line Tour as Charles Kelley Continues Journey to Sobriety
Lady A singer Charles Kelley's "journey to sobriety" has forced the trio to postpone their Request Line Tour. The band made the announcement on social media on Thursday morning (Aug. 4), adding that they hope to hit the road again in 2023. "We are a band, but more importantly ......
Tim McGraw’s Youngest Daughter Reimagines a Timeless Pat Benatar Hit [Watch]
Tim McGraw's youngest daughter Audrey recently sat at the piano to recreate a Grammy-winning classic rock song. Her moody version is on brand for the music she's been letting trickle out on social media. It also begs a very interesting question. When will the country singer and his daughter —...
Top 40 Country Songs for August 2022
A familiar face returns to No. 1 on the Top 40 Country Songs list for August 2022, while one of the decade's most reliable hitmakers checks in at No. 2 with what is arguably his best song to date. Artists behind the Top 10 songs are a brawny bunch this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jon Pardi Turns Heartbreak Into a Party on ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ [Listen]
Fiddle, heartache and an uncompromising rootsy production take center stage on Jon Pardi’s ebullient new song, “Mr. Saturday Night.”. Benjy Davis, Joe Ragosta and Reid Isbell co-wrote the rootsy up-tempo tune, which opens with its chorus as Pardi reflects on his infamous friends-given label “Mr. Saturday Night.” As he reveals, he’s “Mr. never-missed-a-good-time” only because he’s masking his post-breakup woes.
Pregnant mother-of-five faces race to give birth after given just 24 hours to live
A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little...
Hank Williams Jr.’s Wife Died After Liposuction Mishap
Mary Jane Thomas — the wife of Hank Williams Jr. — reportedly died after undergoing plastic surgery in Jupiter, Fla. An autopsy rules that her cause of death was accidental, and she died due to a collapsed lung that was punctured the day before. People reported the autopsy...
Lainey Wilson Posts Photo of ‘My Deddy. My Cowboy,’ Asks for More Prayers After Canceling Shows
Lainey Wilson is asking fans for more prayers as her father continues to battle a "critical" health emergency that caused her to cancel two upcoming shows. The country hitmaker and Yellowstone actor turned to social media on Wednesday morning (July 27) to reveal that two concerts scheduled for the weekend could not go forward as planned.
RELATED PEOPLE
Vince Gill Cancels Upcoming Concerts After Amy Grant Hospitalized
Vince Gill has canceled several upcoming shows after his wife, Christian singer Amy Grant, was hospitalized on Wednesday (July 27). Country Now reports that Gill has canceled upcoming performances that were scheduled to take place on Thursday (July 28) at the Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte, N.C., as well as Friday (July 29) and Saturday (July 30) at the Capitol One Hall in Tysons, Va. A representative for Gill confirmed to the outlet that Gill did not expect to reschedule the canceled dates at publication time.
Randy Travis Posts a Powerful Snapshot From the Kentucky Floods, Sends Prayer to the Victims [Picture]
Randy Travis is sending prayers to all those impacted by the devastating floods in eastern Kentucky. As he shared his support for impacted Kentuckians on social media, Travis posted a photograph that was particularly poignant because of its connection to his hit ballad from 2002, "Three Wooden Crosses." The photo...
Carly Pearce Reveals New Family Member Inspired by Loretta Lynn
Carly Pearce is quite the animal lover, and her family of four-legged friends just grew to four. The country singer already has two dogs and a cat, but recently she added another canine to the clan, and she's sticking to her Grand Ole Opry-themed names. Pearce welcomed a Chocolate Lab...
PETS・
Superfan Cole Swindell Got to Sing ‘I Like It, I Love It’ Live With Tim McGraw [Watch]
For some artists, the biggest moment in their career is made possible by another artist. It could be a dream duet, an invitation into the Grand Ole Opry, or simply a chance to sing with them on stage. Recently, Cole Swindell's dream came true as Tim McGraw — or Tim...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Carrie Underwood Dug Deep Into Her Home Videos for This Glow Up [Watch]
If Carrie Underwood could step back in time and tell her younger self all that she would accomplish one day, it would be one heck of a conversation. The country singer has been gracing audiences with her voice since her early days as a kid in Muskogee, Okla. Of course,...
How Chris Stapleton’s ‘Broken Halos’ Became a Salve for the Grief-Stricken
Chris Stapleton spent years honing his craft as a performer and songwriter before exploding onto the mainstream country music scene as a solo artist following his performances of “Tennessee Whiskey” and “Drink You Away” with Justin Timberlake at the 2015 CMA Awards. That collaboration exposed Stapleton and his critically acclaimed debut record Traveller to a wider audience, who immediately connected with the Kentucky native’s soulful voice and deeply powerful lyrics. Two years later, the release of an especially personal song once again brought Stapleton’s lyrical depth and undeniable talent as a performer to the forefront.
‘Everybody Really Is the Same': John Moreland on New Album, ‘Birds in the Ceiling’
Like many of his peers, figured he'd write new songs nonstop when the pandemic first hit in the spring of 2020. After all, he couldn't tour anymore and was basically stuck inside his home in Oklahoma like the rest of the world. "Once I got over that initial 'Holy shit,...
LeAnn Rimes Announces Joy-Filled Holiday Show at the Ryman
Christmas is now less than five months away, and while that's no cause for panic, it does mean there will be holiday show announcements in the coming months. Up first, LeAnn Rimes. The country singer took to social media to announce a special holiday show at the Ryman Auditorium, scheduled...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tyler Hubbard Sets Release Date for Debut Solo Album, Teases More New Music
Tyler Hubbard has unveiled the release date for his debut solo album. The Florida Georgia Line singer is set to release his full-length debut on Jan. 27, 2023, but fans won't have to wait that long to hear more new music. According to a press release on Friday (July 29),...
‘Yellowstone”s OG Band Whiskey Myers Explain How Kevin Costner Series Provided a Lift
When you begin to ask Google a question about Whiskey Myers, the auto-filled options are informative and hilarious. The six-piece band was rocking long before appearing on Season 1of Yellowstone (four studio albums, including one that debuted in the Top 5 on Billboard's Country Album Chart), but the Kevin Costner series amplified their existence.
Dierks Bentley’s ‘Gold’ is a Life Anthem Everyone Needs to Hear [Listen]
Dierks Bentley is previewing his forthcoming tenth studio album with a hit-ready and feel-good new single, “Gold." For this song, Bentley teamed up with hit songwriters and frequent collaborators Ashley Gorley, Luke Dick and Ross Copperman to create a life anthem that perfectly melds heart-on-sleeve lyrical candor with an infectiously jaunty melody.
Luke Bryan’s Family Amusement Park Adventure Results in Broken Finger
Luke Bryan and his family recently took a trip to Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio, and according to Bryan's wife, Caroline, the fun day ended with a couple of injuries. Caroline took to Instagram to share a family photo in front of one of the park's roller coasters,...
The Boot
31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
The top source for the latest country music news, videos, songs, interviews and live performances from countrys biggest stars.
Comments / 0