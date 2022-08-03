Read on westkentuckystar.com
Traffic stop leads to charges for Paducah pair
A traffic stop on Houser Road, near Old Mayfield Road, Sunday afternoon at approximately 5:30 pm, resulted in charges for a Paducah pair. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says that during the traffic stop, 53-year-old Steven A. Colvin, and 43-year-old Kelly Carter, allegedly were in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Carter...
McCracken traffic stop leads to arrest of Metropolis woman
A Metropolis woman was arrested Saturday afternoon following a traffic stop in western McCracken County on Hobbs Road. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that 38-year-old Mindy L. Rogan was stopped at approximately 3:00 pm. Deputies discovered that the registration plates on the vehicle did not match, as they were...
Mayfield woman arrested following suspicious incident call
A suspicious incident call north of Mayfield Sunday morning led to the arrest of a Mayfield woman. The Graves County Sheriff's Department reports that deputies were called to the incident at approximately 5:00 am, and were assisted by Mayfield Police officers. During an investigation, 41-year-old Misty Svoboda was allegedly found...
Wanted Paducah man arrested on new drug charges
A wanted Paducah man was arrested Thursday and faces new drug charges. McCracken County deputies stopped his vehicle on Old Mayfield Road, near Rosewood Drive. A search of the driver, 38-year-old William G. Farmer, reportedly uncovered crystal meth and marijuana. Farmer was additionally found to have two warrants out of...
McCracken Sheriff warns of jewelry scam
A jewelry scam has been reported by several in McCracken County over the last few months. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says the scammers tell people they need money for gas or food, and ask potential victims to make an offer for what the scammers say is real jewelry. The...
Four Arrested After Large Seizure of Fentanyl Pills in Paducah
Three people from Arizona, and one from Paducah, were arrested after a large amount of fentanyl was seized in Paducah. Police reports said drug detectives were conducting surveillance at a home on Trimble Street, that was suspected of drug activity. Reports said officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle...
Police Beat for Sunday, August 7th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 29-year-old Centralia woman for burglary and retail theft. Krystyne Kelly of North Cherry was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 28-year-old Angel Jackson of Paducah, Kentucky on a Marion County warrant for criminal damage to property. She was taken to the Marion County Jail where she was being held Sunday in lieu of $2,500 bond.
Paducah woman charged with meth, marijuana while driving taxi
A Paducah woman driving a taxicab was arrested for drug possession during a traffic stop on Thursday. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said 46-year-old Angela Thomas of Paducah was stopped on Oaks Road in the taxi she was driving for allegedly having no plates. Deputies said they found Thomas to be in possession of crystal methamphetamine and marijuana.
Juvenile charged with fleeing from law enforcement
A juvenile was cited early Friday morning after deputies said he fled from a traffic stop. McCracken County deputies reported seeing a vehicle in the Farley area ignore a stop sign while crossing Benton Road. The driver, identified as a juvenile, reportedly fled from authorities before losing control and traveling...
Charleston DPS investigating after car crashes into grocery store
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Charleston Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating after a car crashed into the McClain’s Food Center Saturday night, August 6. According to DPS Director Robert Hearnes, the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on South Main Street. Several people were injured. Charleston DPS is...
McCracken County man charged with trafficking meth, fentanyl
A month-long investigation led to the arrest of a McCracken County man on Wednesday for trafficking meth and fentanyl. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said they began an investigation into 37-year-old Daniel Farmer of McCracken County after detectives received information he was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine pills. They said during July, detectives were able to make a meth purchase from Farmer, leading to a warrant to search his home.
State police investigating deadly Fulton County crash
FULTON COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 1 is investigating a crash that claimed a man's life in Fulton County. The two-vehicle crash happened Tuesday evening at the intersection of Kentucky 1129 and Kentucky 2140. KSP says troopers were requested to assist in the investigation shortly after 7 p.m. that night.
Pursuit ends in crash, arrest of Paducah man
A pursuit on Wednesday night ended with a crash and the arrest of a Paducah man. McCracken County Sheriff's deputy had turned on to Clarks River Road behind a motorcycle and according to the report, that prompted the rider to speed up and run a stop sign at the intersection of Clarks River Road and Bridge Street.
1 dead after 2 vehicle crash in Fulton County, Ky.
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Fulton County man died in a crash Tuesday evening. It happened Aug. 2 around 7 p.m. at the intersection of KY 1129 and KY 2140. Richard E. Gouger, 81, of Hickman, Ky. was stopped at the intersection of KY 1129 and KY 1240. He was driving a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis. Due to limited sight distance, Gouger pulled out into the intersection in the path of a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban traveling eastbound on KY 1129 by Brad Ellingburg, 47, of Hickman, Ky.
Calloway crash claims life of Murray woman
A single-vehicle crash in Calloway County on Wednesday claimed the life of a Murray woman. Deputies responded to the 2200 block of Murray Paris Road where they found a vehicle overturned. Authorities rendered aide to the unresponsive driver, identified as 75-year-old Diana Smith, until EMS personnel arrived and determined she...
Toddler found wandering South Fulton streets, police searching for parents
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police are hoping the public can help identify a toddler they say they found wandering alone. Police say they found the girl, who is likely between three and four years old, wandering around Rochelle Way, which is in a residential area of the City of South Fulton.
McCracken County Sheriff's Office violated Kentucky Open Records Act, attorney general finds
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office violated the Kentucky Open Records Act regarding requests related to a search warrant carried out at a home in February, according to Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office. Decisions from Cameron’s office say the sheriff’s office failed to respond to a...
Madisonville man accused of giving alcohol to child at Hopkins County Fair
A Madisonville, Kentucky man is facing some serious charges after being accused of giving alcohol to a child at the Hopkins County Fair. The investigation started when an officer with the Madisonville Police Department was at the fair on Friday, where they say they saw a female juvenile stumbling, and falling over to the ground.
Illinois Sheriff Issues Warning About A Cannibal Spaghetti Cook
In the craziness of today's world and the round-the-clock news cycle, it's really difficult sometimes to figure out if something we're being told is fact or fiction. I'm not necessarily referring to politics, either. There's a lot of BS floating around about all sorts of things, and sometimes people fall for it.
