Alex Albon: Williams driver agrees new multi-year contract with F1 team; pokes fun at Oscar Piastri-Alpine situation

The twin-turbocharged Ford 2.7L V6 EcoBoost Nano powerplant has been around for a few years now, debuting in the 2015 Ford F-150 and seeing use in the Ford Edge and Lincoln Nautilus, among other vehicles, producing as much as 335 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque, depending on configuration. However, General Motors also introduced a revised version of its own 2.7L I-4 Turbo L3B powerplant in conjunction with the refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado, which makes it more competitive in terms of output compared to the older version, which produced 310 horsepower and 348 pound-feet of torque.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO