Alex Albon: Williams driver agrees new multi-year contract with F1 team; pokes fun at Oscar Piastri-Alpine situation

Daniel Ricciardo and Mick Shumacher are close to losing their F1 jobs. Here is what we know — and what is rumored — about all 20 F1 seats for the 2023 season.
It looks like McLaren is trying to force Daniel Ricciardo out to open a spot for super-prospect Oscar Piastri.
Formula 1: The driver being ignored in ‘silly season’
While the focus has been on the Alpine and McLaren fiasco with Oscar Piastri and Daniel Ricciardo, don’t sleep on another potential key player in Formula 1 silly season. Formula 1 silly season ramped up last week after a rather calm start, and that’s putting it mildly. Four-time...
McLaren to drop their only Formula 1 winner since 2012
McLaren plan to cut ties with Daniel Ricciardo, despite the fact that he is under contract with the team through the end of the 2023 Formula 1 season. “Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” And that’s exactly what is happening at the McLaren Formula 1 team.
SkySports
Daniel Ricciardo: Alpine not ruling out return for Formula 1 2023 as Oscar Piastri mess opens door
Alpine have been at the centre of driver market drama this summer after Fernando Alonso shocked the team by signing for Aston Martin, while their planned replacement Oscar Piastri sensationally refuted their announcement and insisted he will be driving elsewhere next season. The Piastri fiasco has brought Ricciardo unexpectedly back...
SkySports
SkySports
ESPN
Daniel Ricciardo told Oscar Piastri will replace him at McLaren - source
McLaren has told Daniel Ricciardo it intends to replace him with Formula 2 champion Oscar Piastri next season, a source close to the Australian driver has confirmed to ESPN. ESPN understands Ricciardo was informed of the decision by team boss Andreas Seidl after the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday evening and is now in discussions with the team over a financial settlement to leave his contract a year earlier than its 2023 expiration date.
SkySports
SkySports
topgear.com
Opinion: Ricciardo’s situation at McLaren exposes F1’s brutal nature
It looks like Daniel Ricciardo is facing the axe at McLaren. How did it come to this for F1’s most popular figure?. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. When Daniel Ricciardo moved to McLaren at the start of 2021 it looked like a match made in heaven: a sensationally fast driver joining a team on the rise, ready to fulfil his potential at long last.
SkySports
SkySports
SkySports
SkySports
SkySports
SkySports
SkySports
F1 driver Mick Schumacher expected to leave Haas in 2023
Mick Schumacher is expected to be out at Haas for the 2023 season, per Motorsport's Adam Cooper. Why is Schumacher in this position and what is next for him?
