Heather Knight: England captain ruled out of Commonwealth Games and The Hundred to injury

Commonwealth Games: Jamaica dominate New Zealand to reach first major final
The outfit followed up their exceptional final pool win over Australia with another clinical performance in the semi-final. Jamaica dominated defensively from the outset and held a 36-22 half-time lead over the Silver Ferns. Shamera Sterling and Latanya Wilson set the tone in the circle, with Jodi-Ann Ward and Nicole Dixon-Rochester complementing them.
AIG Women's Open: Ashleigh Buhai defeats In Gee Chun in play-off at Muirfield to win maiden major
The South African took a five-shot lead into the final day at Muirfield and remained three ahead until a triple-bogey at the par-four 15th dropped her level with three-time major winner In Gee Chun. Chun closed a one-under 70 and set the clubhouse target at 10 under, as Buhai saved...
Australia rugby captain Michael Hooper withdraws from Argentina clash for personal reasons
The 30-year-old Australia captain had been selected in the team but will now depart for personal reasons, with prop James Slipper to lead the side and Fraser McReight to take Hooper's No 7 jersey. Australia's game with Argentina in Mendoza is live on Sky Sports Action on Saturday, with build-up...
Ross County 1-3 Celtic: Mortiz Jenz scores debut goal as Hoops win in the Highlands
Mortiz Jenz scored on his Celtic debut as the champions recovered from a Ross County equaliser to secure a 3-1 victory at the Global Energy Stadium. Kyogo Furuhashi opened the scoring just after the break as Celtic capitalised on their dominance at the Global Energy Stadium. But Alex Iacovitti pulled...
The Hundred: Alex Hales hits 58 from 41 balls as Trent Rockets blast past Birmingham Phoenix
Trent Rockets outthought and eventually outplayed Birmingham Phoenix. Their assured bowling display limited Phoenix to 143 after 100 balls for seven wickets. The Rockets chased down that result confidently, with Colin Munro delivering 36 from 22 balls to keep the scoreboard ticking along in the early going. Joe Root scored...
Marc Cucurella: Chelsea confirm transfer agreement for Brighton defender worth in excess of £60m
Chelsea have completed the signing of Marc Cucurella from Brighton in a deal worth in excess of £60m. The 24-year-old, who has agreed a six-year deal, was registered in time to feature against Everton on Saturday Night Football, live on Sky Sports. Chelsea took a dig at Brighton when...
Andrew 'Beef' Johnston says he would have to consider offer from LIV Golf, reflects on thumb injury
The 33-year-old, who is currently sidelined with a thumb injury that he says left him in a "dark place", understands why players are lured by the riches of the Saudi-backed league, with Henrik Stenson one of the most recent big names to sign up. That decision cost Stenson the chance...
Premier League
Fulham vs Liverpool. Premier League. A Mitrovic (32'32nd minute, 72'72nd minute pen)
Commonwealth Games: Eboni Usoro-Brown to retire from netball
Usoro-Brown gave birth to her daughter Savannah in August 2020. She returned to the sport for the most-recent domestic and international season, with the goal of making the Commonwealth Games squad. The defender went out to Australia to play for the Queensland Firebirds to give herself the best possible chance...
Reporter notebook: Why Kasper Schmeichel and Aaron Ramsey decided to join 'ambitious' Nice
Kasper Schmeichel's move to Nice came as a surprise to many. And having spent some time with Kasper this week on the French Riviera, it is clear he's excited by the challenge that lies ahead. He admits the last few days have been an emotional rollercoaster. He leaves Leicester with...
Tottenham 4-1 Southampton: Spurs ease past Saints on opening weekend of new Premier League season
Antonio Conte believes it was "common sense" to not start any of his new summer signings as his Tottenham side began their new Premier League season with a comfortable 4-1 home win over Southampton. The visitors took a surprise lead in the 12th minute through James Ward-Prowse's superb downward volley,...
Bristol City 2-3 Sunderland: Black Cats edge five-goal thriller at Ashton Gate
Everton loanee Ellis Simms marked his debut with two goals as Sunderland gained their first three-point haul since returning to the Sky Bet Championship with a 3-2 win at Bristol City. The striker netted inside four minutes, firing low past Dan Bentley from 20 yards after Ross Stewart had won...
Commonwealth Games: England beat New Zealand in shootout to reach women's hockey final | Adam Gemili crashes out of 200m
Isabelle Petter and Hannah Martin scored in the shootout as goalkeeper Maddie Hinch refused to be beaten with a series of brilliant saves. The two sides could not be separated in 60 minutes of intense hockey, playing out a goalless draw just like they had done in the bronze-medal match in Australia four years ago.
Jason Roy: Kevin Pietersen says England have to back 'best player' as opener struggles for form
Roy has been one of England's most dependable and exciting players at the top of the order in recent years and was a key part of the World Cup win in 2019, but has struggled so far this summer. Roy has scored just 197 runs across 11 England games, with...
Nick Kyrgios makes history at Citi Open with singles and doubles triumphs
Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios has become the first person to win the Citi Open men's singles and doubles titles in the same year. It was a triumphant return for the Australian to the US capital, where he lifted the men's singles trophy in 2019 for his last ATP Tour title then tumbled out in the first round of last year's tournament.
Premier League predictions: Jones Knows thinks Everton can take advantage of an undercooked Chelsea
After pinpointing Ben White to be carded at 6/1 on Friday night, Jones Knows casts his eye over Saturday's games as the Premier League returns. They go again. With such little change, barring a slight revamp of their forward line, there is absolute confidence that Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will be out to steamroll opponents from the first whistle yet again. This is a team that scored 147 goals across all competitions last season, including 94 in the Premier League where they are unbeaten in their last 19 games, winning 16.
Sarah Glenn says England would be 'gutted' if they don't gold medal at Commonwealth Games
England play India in the opening last-four clash at Edgbaston on Saturday (11am) before favourites Australia tackle New Zealand later in the day (6pm), with the winners to then meet in Sunday's final (5pm) after the bronze-medal match (10am). The hosts won each of their three group games, easing past...
Baaeed unbeaten status not giving William Haggas sleepless nights as team stick to Juddmonte plan at York
William Haggas insists he will not be having sleepless nights over Baaeed’s unbeaten status but expects them to come next year when their superstar is retired. The champion miler, winner of all nine of his starts, is set to take in two final races before heading to stud, with York's Juddmonte on August 17 the first stop on that journey.
Reading 2-1 Cardiff City: Shane Long and Tom Ince earn Royals comeback win
Goals from Shane Long and Tom Ince saw Reading come from behind to claim a 2-1 victory at Cardiff. Callum O'Dowda gave the home side the lead early on with a well-directed header but Long, making his first Royals start for 11 years, equalised from the penalty spot before the break.
Keeneland Phoenix Stakes: Little Big Bear new 2000 Guineas favourite after Curragh Group One romp
Aidan O'Brien's Little Big Bear looked every inch a superstar as he dominated the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes from start to finish to give the Ballydoyle trainer his sixth winner in the Curragh Group One in the past seven years. There was drama early in the contest as 11-8 favourite Bradsell...
