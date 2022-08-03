ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Short Circuit: A Roundup of Recent Federal Court Decisions

Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature written by a bunch of people at the Institute for Justice. SCOTUSblog petition of the week: Does the Fourteenth Amendment require meaningful review of restrictions on the right to engage in a common occupation? IJ says not only yes, but also: oh my goodness gracious meaningful review is such a reasonable ask. Perhaps after you read the eminently readable petition you will agree. Click here for more on the case.
Washington-Oregon craft beer brouhaha lands in federal court

(The Center Square) – If you make beer in Washington, you can’t legally ship it directly to consumers in Oregon. That’s a violation of federal law according to three Evergreen State alcohol producers. The trio filed a lawsuit against the state of Oregon this week, claiming that the state’s licensing regulations violate the Commerce Clause of the Constitution.
Prince Estate Court Case Comes to Close

The court case surrounding Prince’s estate has come to end more than six years after the artist died unexpectedly without leaving a will. “Prince can now rest in peace,” said the artist’s half-sister, Sharon Nelson. “Free at last.”. On July 29, the Carver County District Court...
Court: Top NC health official can be sued for COVID shutdown

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that Gov. Roy Cooper’s secretary of health and human services should not be immune from a lawsuit over the administration’s restrictions on large gatherings in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic. The Department of Health and Human Services temporarily shut down Ace Speedway, a small stock car racetrack in Alamance County, in June 2020 after it repeatedly defied Cooper’s executive order limiting outdoor crowds to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The racetrack filed counterclaims that August, alleging the department unlawfully singled out the business for its acts of protest and violated its employees’ constitutional right to earn a living. The appeals court unanimously upheld a January 2021 trial court ruling denying a DHHS motion to dismiss Ace Speedway’s claims that the agency selectively enforced the governor’s orders and impeded the racetrack’s ability to make money.
Snickers owner apologises after referring to Taiwan as a country

American candy giant Mars Wrigley has insisted it "respects China's national sovereignty" and apologised after an advert for its Snickers bar referred to Taiwan as a country, sparking outrage on the mainland. "Mars Wrigley respects China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and conducts business operations in strict compliance with local Chinese laws and regulations," the statement said.
Top Taiwan official leading missile production found dead in hotel room, report says

A top Taiwan defence ministry official leading a missile production unit was found dead on Saturday morning in a hotel room, reported government-controlled Central News Agency.The cause of death for Ou Yang Li-hsing, who was the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, remains unknown and officials are looking into it.The official was found dead in a hotel room in southern Taiwan, according to CNA.News of the official’s death comes amid heightened tensions after US House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the self-governed territory has further deteriorated relations between the US and China.Mr Ou Yang...
Inventors Must Be Human, Federal Circuit Rules in Blow to AI (1)

Computer scientist Stephen Thaler was dealt another blow in his battle for artificial intelligence machines to be recognized as inventors on patents, after the nation’s top patent court found that inventors must be humans. The term “individual” in the Patent Act refers only to humans, meaning an AI doesn’t...
More Changes to State Policies and New Court Developments After the Bruen Case

NEW from THE TRACE: How candidates running to represent Philadelphia say they’ll address gun violence. With gun violence still elevated, residents want to know what their representatives are going to do to keep them safe. We reached out to 40 candidates running for office in the legislature and presented them with Philadelphians’ questions. The eight candidates — six Democrats and two Republicans — who responded offered differing approaches for reducing gun violence, from better regulating gun dealers in the counties outside Philadelphia, to cultivating stronger partnerships with constituents and reducing access to firearms in the home. Emily Neil has that story here for our Up the Block project.
Ganassi lawyers accept federal move; judge named

Chip Ganassi Racing’s lawyers have rescinded their Motion for Remand to keep the lawsuit it filed against its driver Alex Palou and Palou’s business ALPA Racing in Marion County Superior Court. On Monday, Palou’s lawyers filed a motion to take the case out of local jurisdiction and place...
