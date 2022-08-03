Read on www.itinyhouses.com
Motley Fool
Renting vs. Buying a Tiny Home: Which Is More Affordable?
Tiny homes don't necessarily mean tiny prices. Owning a tiny home can be much cheaper than renting an apartment if you can pay cash, as this limits your monthly costs to parking and moving expenses. If you finance a tiny home, your monthly costs could be less -- or even...
Motley Fool
Tiny House Kits for DIY Homeowners
Build your dream tiny home faster and at a fraction of the cost. A tiny home costs an average of $30,000 to $60,000. You can purchase a kit that includes the material you need to build your own tiny home, with an average cost of $12,000 to $35,000. The kits...
See inside the $50,000, prefab tiny house that Elon Musk uses as a guest house in Texas
The Las Vegas company Boxabl is creating the $49,500 Casita, a 375-square-foot prefab tiny home. Elon Musk said he owns one of the units, which he uses as a guest house near his home in Texas. Take a tour inside the tiny home, which has a bedroom, bathroom, living room,...
Rare Lincoln penny sells for $1,975 online – exact date and letter to look for that’ll make your coins worth thousands
SOME of the most valuable coins in US history are pennies featuring the profile of President Abraham Lincoln. One collector recently paid $1,975 for a 1909-S VDB Wheat Cent, a particularly rare Lincoln penny with a controversial history. According to the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), the 1909-S VDB penny...
yankodesign.com
Retired Swiss fire engine transformed into a mobile home with spacious interiors to accommodate family of five
Back in the day you’d say, home is where the family is. Today, with life on the fast lane and homeowners downsizing to smallest convenience possible; home is where there’s least intrusion. If your idea of a home is a mobile facility you can live in on the fast lane, hop onto this incredible motorhome that once served as a Swiss fire engine.
I’m an interior design expert – 10 tips to making your home look expensive while sticking to a budget
A LUXURIOUS style is all of the rage right now in interior design, but don't let the trend fool you. Just because a home may look expensive, doesn't mean it is. With expert-approved tips, your home can look like a million bucks without having to spend a fortune. From your...
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: This Boho-Minimalist RV Bedroom Redo Is Packed with Small Space Ideas
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s pretty much Small Space 101: Painting walls white will help a room look airier and larger, which is why it’s a go-to in tiny apartments and in other tiny homes like RVs.
Nate Berkus Shares Advice For Designing Your Bathroom And Kitchen
Design the right bathroom and kitchen for your own style with the advice shared by Nate Berkus. Learn to make things the way you want them to be!
Jennifer Todryk Reveals How To Break Up A Boring White-On-White Kitchen Scheme
When it comes to design, too much of any one color can make a room visually boring. While all-white kitchens are still very popular, HGTV's "No Demo Reno" host Jennifer Todryk suggests you can update it and add color just by using dark floor tiles, according to Realtor. Even better, according to Todryk, is if the flooring adds shape as well, such as the black hexagonal tiles she used in a recent project, which allowed for contrasting grout lines. In addition to flooring, you can add character and interest with a backsplash, whether it's with an accent paint color, or colorful tiles, as suggested by interior designer Candice Olson.
Best chair beds: a space-saving way to host overnight guests
The best chair beds allow you to put up overnight guests in style, even if floor space is tight; here's our pick of the most compact and budget-friendly options
Best sofa beds 2022: affordable, stylish, and comfortable
Impress guests with the best sofa beds for your spare room, home office, or living room
How To Create An Office Space In Your Bedroom
If you don't have an extra room available for the home office of your dreams, don't fret! You can carve out an office space in your bedroom with these tips.
We Tested (and Rated!) Every Dining Table at West Elm
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Dining tables are an essential investment for the home, and the model we choose can say a lot about us. The size, shape, materials, and finishes not only provide a glimpse into our day-to-day but also show how we appreciate food. Perhaps your table is used more for remote work or crafting than it is for dining and entertaining. Regardless of how your dining table serves you and your household, choosing the right one matters. As your Personal Shopper, we visited the Brooklyn headquarters and storefront of West Elm to check out every dining table on the floor. Just as we did with their sofas, we sat at every table (multiple times!) to determine the perfect match for every style and need. Read on to find the West Elm dining table that’s best for you.
homedit.com
Vertical Siding: The Newest Exterior Trend
Vertical siding has been on the rise in recent years, drawing the attention of builders and homeowners alike. As versatile as it is stylish, it’s able to meet the needs of the farmhouse fan all the way down to the contemporary remodel. Likewise, it offers varied options in material, color and design. Turning traditional siding on its head, vertical siding is a must have for homeowners searching for a distinct curb appeal.
