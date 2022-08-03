Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 594,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,984,000 after buying an additional 404,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 44,069 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO