Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 594,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,984,000 after buying an additional 404,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 44,069 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
As investors are well aware, both stocks and bonds have tumbled this year. The S&P 500 has lost 13% and the Bloomberg Aggregate bond index has shed 9%. Bonds are supposed to be a hedge for falling stocks, but obviously they haven’t acted that way this time around. So what’s an investor to do?
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Vornado Realty VNO. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 53 per share. On Friday, Vornado Realty will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 53 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Pinterest — Shares of the image-sharing company popped more than 19% despite a miss on the top and bottom lines as activist investor Elliott Management revealed it is now the largest investor. The company also beat monthly active user estimates.
These companies should provide steadily rising income to shareholders in the decades to come.
Dividend stocks are more critical than ever to producing long-term portfolio gains.
There are two ways to think about dividend growth stocks. You can view them as companies consistently increasing their annual dividend payment, such as the Dividend Aristocrats, which are individual S&P 500 stocks that have raised their dividend annually for 25 consecutive years or more. Or you can view them...
Take a look at the world around you for three stock ideas for your portfolio.
Are markets down, or up? Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. Put shortly, the last few weeks have been good for investors.
As the second quarter earnings season wraps up, investors looking to earn a passive income in order to balance out high inflation can invest in dividend stocks. With the consumer price index up 9.1% over the past 12 months, consumers are feeling their savings being eaten away by inflation. After...
If any investor has stood the test of time, it's Warren Buffett, and with good reason. For years the "Oracle of Omaha" has had a rock star-like presence in the investing world. His annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting draws thousands of loyal fans who are investors. Known for his long buy-and-hold strategies, and his massive […]
The defense industry is a great place to hunt for a steady stream of cash.
We’ve seen two conflicting trends in the markets this year – a sharp drop, into bear territory, in the first five months, and a strong rally since the beginning of June. Both trends have been overlaid on increased volatility, creating a confusing market environment even when the buying kicked back in.
This basket of industry-leading dividend stocks is as reliable as they come.
It's important to get the full picture.
As Brad Jacobs prepares to exit the CEO helm at XPO Logistics, he touted two particular numbers on the company’s earnings call with analysts Friday. The less-than-truckload business, which is the core of XPO (NYSE: XPO) after selling off multiple divisions as it looks to become a pure-play company, posted an adjusted operating ratio–the ratio of revenues to expenses– of 80.4% That was only 20 basis points better than the LTL’s division a year ago, but when real estate transactions are taken out of the equation, the LTL OR was up 70 bps, improving from 81.1% a year ago.
These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 7% to 11.4%, are begging to be bought by opportunistic investors.
It's easier than you might think to reach millionaire status.
All six of these cheap stocks won't be cheap in a year or two. Millicom International Cellular (TIGO): A smart way to play the telecom industry in Latin America. Nio (NIO):Nio continues to build an excellent electric vehicle (EV) lineup. TechnipFMC (FTI): The pure-play owns the offshore oil and gas...
The growing SaaS business offers promise for investors, plus a rising dividend.
