ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Comments / 0

Related
americanbankingnews.com

IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,940 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 594,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,984,000 after buying an additional 404,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 44,069 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Vornado Realty: Dividend Insights

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Vornado Realty VNO. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 53 per share. On Friday, Vornado Realty will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 53 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Reit#Brt#Stock#Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Brt Apartments Corp#The Right Choice
Kiplinger

10 Dividend Growth Stocks Delivering Impressive Increases

There are two ways to think about dividend growth stocks. You can view them as companies consistently increasing their annual dividend payment, such as the Dividend Aristocrats, which are individual S&P 500 stocks that have raised their dividend annually for 25 consecutive years or more. Or you can view them...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
tipranks.com

Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

We’ve seen two conflicting trends in the markets this year – a sharp drop, into bear territory, in the first five months, and a strong rally since the beginning of June. Both trends have been overlaid on increased volatility, creating a confusing market environment even when the buying kicked back in.
STOCKS
freightwaves.com

XPO highlights better LTL yield, brokerage performance in Q2

As Brad Jacobs prepares to exit the CEO helm at XPO Logistics, he touted two particular numbers on the company’s earnings call with analysts Friday. The less-than-truckload business, which is the core of XPO (NYSE: XPO) after selling off multiple divisions as it looks to become a pure-play company, posted an adjusted operating ratio–the ratio of revenues to expenses– of 80.4% That was only 20 basis points better than the LTL’s division a year ago, but when real estate transactions are taken out of the equation, the LTL OR was up 70 bps, improving from 81.1% a year ago.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InvestorPlace

6 Cheap Stocks That Wall Street Analysts Still Love

All six of these cheap stocks won't be cheap in a year or two. Millicom International Cellular (TIGO): A smart way to play the telecom industry in Latin America. Nio (NIO):Nio continues to build an excellent electric vehicle (EV) lineup. TechnipFMC (FTI): The pure-play owns the offshore oil and gas...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy