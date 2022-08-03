State on the Street Featuring Serita’s Black Rose August 5th

Read on www.wmta.org
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Pizza in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Authorities Said He Ran Into The Woods After a Car Accident And He Has Never Been Seen AgainThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBattle Creek, MI
Elliot Grandia takes on increased role in FOX 17 Morning News
Beginning on August 8, West Michigan viewers can see Elliot with his co-anchor Tessa DiTirro on weekdays from 6 a.m. - 9 a.m. on FOX 17 Morning News.
Things To Do This Weekend: August 5-7, 2022
Once again the weather looks great for the weekend. That means it will be another summer weekend to get out and enjoy some of the events planned in the West Michigan area. This week we have a dozen different events...music, festivals, magic, ribs, peaches, wrestling, and art... Friday, July 29-Sunday,...
wmta.org
Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles coming to The Mendel Center Sept. 24
BENTON HARBOR, MI – For more than three decades, Hotel California A Salute to the Eagles has touched the hearts of fans all over the world by respectfully and accurately reproducing the Grammy Award-winning sounds of this great American songbook. On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 8 pm, this spectacular live concert event comes to The Mendel Center at Lake Michigan College in Benton Harbor, Michigan.
Map Shows You ‘The Most Notable’ Person From Every West Michigan Town
An interactive map shows you who they feel is the most noted person from every town in the world, here's what West Michigan looks like. Who Is The Most Well Known Person From Rockford? Cedar Springs? Hudsonville?. The interactive map is available here, and shows every city on the planet....
Michigan’s “Best Burrito” Is Filled With Some Unexpected Ingredients
I love Mexican food so much that I could eat it every single meal. My wife Lindsey however is not a big fan of how gassy I can get so that hasn't happened in our house yet. One of my favorite Mexican foods to enjoy is a burrito. There are limitless possibilities for what you can put inside. I love mine stuffed full of steak, cheese, beans, guac, and rice topped with some sour cream and hot sauce.
ESPN+ is Coming To Kalamazoo For The Growlers and Battle Jacks
Are the Kalamazoo Growlers and the Battle Creek Battle Jacks ready for prime-time, national television? We'll find out on August 11th and August 13th as the games will be shown on ESPN+. In a summer where Kalamazoo baseball has been in the national spotlight with ESPN's "The Captain" series on Derek Jeter, now comes a pair of games featuring the Growlers from the Northwoods League against their rivals from Calhoun County, the Battle Creek Battle Jacks, on Thursday, August 11th. Then on Saturday, the Growlers will be hosting the Kenosha Kingfish, again at Homer Stryker Field.
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
tmpresale.com
Australia’s Thunder From Down Under at Kalamazoo State Theatre in Kalamazoo Nov 11, 2022 – pre-sale passcode
The latest Australia’s Thunder From Down Under presale password is now on our site: For a very short time you can purchase your very own tickets before the general public. You don’t want to miss Australia’s Thunder From Down Under’s concert in Kalamazoo, MI do you? Tickets may sell fast once they go on sale: during the presale you can buy your tickets before they sell out!
1051thebounce.com
Michigan’s Highest Rated Airbnb is Beautiful
Travel season is still in full swing, and one popular trend is going to an Airbnb in or near travelers’ destinations. Frankly, even when the summer travel season is over, chances are Airbnb stays will continue to be popular, even in the off season. So, which Michigan Airbnb is the most popular in the state?
wmuk.org
At a newly accessible venue in Kalamazoo, a belated birthday party for the ADA
The Americans with Disabilities Act turned 30 at an unfortunate time. The birthday, in summer of 2020 coincided with the pre-vaccine days of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, two years after COVID dashed hopes of a 30th birthday bash, celebrants gathered in Kalamazoo to mark the ADA's 32nd anniversary. The nonprofit...
WOOD
Consumers Energy providing Otsego and surrounding communities with free ice cream as crews continue restoration efforts
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- On Friday afternoon, Consumers Energy will provide free ice cream to residents of Otsego and surrounding communities that were affected by Wednesday’s severe thunderstorms. Customers are invited to stop by Dairy Freeze on M-89 in Otsego for a free medium ice cream cone or scoop compliments of Consumers Energy.
wmta.org
Sweet Summer Night – Treats and Outdoor Movie
Zeeland will host- Sweet Summer Night, an outdoor movie with treats, downtown on Elm Street between Cherry Street and Main Avenue on August 4 from 8pm to 11pm. Savor summer and all of its sweetness with Sweet Summer night where event goers can receive complimentary popcorn and cotton candy beginning at 8pm. The Night at the Museum will be shown in the Splash Pad beginning at dusk (approximately 8:45pm). Bring a chair and make yourself comfortable.
Grandville couple becomes latest victims of surging car thefts
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — It’s a hot topic on social media, the sheer number of cars stolen from West Michigan communities overnight. 13 ON YOUR SIDE has been reporting on all of the Kia and Hyundai vehicles stolen from the Grand Rapids area in recent months. And now it...
wkzo.com
CDC puts Calhoun County at high COVID-19 Community Level
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Calhoun County is now among 18 counties in Michigan that are at a high COVID-19 Community Level. That’s according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that was released on Thursday. Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties are the only counties in...
Buck Creek Preserve is an Urban Nature Park Ripe for Birdwatching, Deer Spotting & Wildflowers
Buck Creek Nature Preserve is for Nature Lovers who Don’t Want to Leave the City. Time of Year Accessible: Open year-round. Discover all the best birds, deer and other wildlife at Buck Creek Nature Preserve. People love this paved path through the woods right in the middle of Wyoming...
Bakery and Snacks
Kellogg, General Mills and Frito-Lay co-manufacturer and Michigan bakery giant changes ownership
Roskam Baking Co. – one of the largest bakeries in the US, punching in over $600m in annual sales – is merging with better-for-you granola and snacks producer Organic Milling, following its acquisition by Entrepreneurial Equity Partners (e2p). After nearly a century as a family-owned business, the Chicago-based...
wmta.org
The Annual Bands at Blandford Outdoor Concert Series is Back for the Summer
Live music is back at Blandford Nature Center. Music-lovers of all ages are encouraged to come and enjoy a night of live music in nature with their friends. and family. This year’s Bands at Blandford Outdoor Concert Series will consist of four Saturday evening concerts from 6:30-9 pm at Blandford Nature Center located at 1715 Hillburn Ave NW. Grand Rapids, MI 49504.
Sullivan Field scoreboard finds a new home
The former Sullivan Field scoreboard has found a new home at a Grand Rapids brewery.
deseret.com
This Michigan city just decriminalized public urination, defecation and littering
City leaders in Kalamazoo, Michigan, unanimously voted last week to decriminalize public defecation, littering and urination. Driving the news: The acts are now considered civil infractions rather than misdemeanors, meaning you can no longer be punished by jail for committing the offenses. Other civil infractions include speeding, running stop signs...
