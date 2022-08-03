ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

State on the Street Featuring Serita’s Black Rose August 5th

 2 days ago
98.7 WFGR

Things To Do This Weekend: August 5-7, 2022

Once again the weather looks great for the weekend. That means it will be another summer weekend to get out and enjoy some of the events planned in the West Michigan area. This week we have a dozen different events...music, festivals, magic, ribs, peaches, wrestling, and art... Friday, July 29-Sunday,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wmta.org

Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles coming to The Mendel Center Sept. 24

BENTON HARBOR, MI – For more than three decades, Hotel California A Salute to the Eagles has touched the hearts of fans all over the world by respectfully and accurately reproducing the Grammy Award-winning sounds of this great American songbook. On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 8 pm, this spectacular live concert event comes to The Mendel Center at Lake Michigan College in Benton Harbor, Michigan.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
100.5 The River

Michigan’s “Best Burrito” Is Filled With Some Unexpected Ingredients

I love Mexican food so much that I could eat it every single meal. My wife Lindsey however is not a big fan of how gassy I can get so that hasn't happened in our house yet. One of my favorite Mexican foods to enjoy is a burrito. There are limitless possibilities for what you can put inside. I love mine stuffed full of steak, cheese, beans, guac, and rice topped with some sour cream and hot sauce.
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

ESPN+ is Coming To Kalamazoo For The Growlers and Battle Jacks

Are the Kalamazoo Growlers and the Battle Creek Battle Jacks ready for prime-time, national television? We'll find out on August 11th and August 13th as the games will be shown on ESPN+. In a summer where Kalamazoo baseball has been in the national spotlight with ESPN's "The Captain" series on Derek Jeter, now comes a pair of games featuring the Growlers from the Northwoods League against their rivals from Calhoun County, the Battle Creek Battle Jacks, on Thursday, August 11th. Then on Saturday, the Growlers will be hosting the Kenosha Kingfish, again at Homer Stryker Field.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WLNS

Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
LANSING, MI
tmpresale.com

Australia’s Thunder From Down Under at Kalamazoo State Theatre in Kalamazoo Nov 11, 2022 – pre-sale passcode

The latest Australia’s Thunder From Down Under presale password is now on our site: For a very short time you can purchase your very own tickets before the general public. You don’t want to miss Australia’s Thunder From Down Under’s concert in Kalamazoo, MI do you? Tickets may sell fast once they go on sale: during the presale you can buy your tickets before they sell out!
KALAMAZOO, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan’s Highest Rated Airbnb is Beautiful

Travel season is still in full swing, and one popular trend is going to an Airbnb in or near travelers’ destinations. Frankly, even when the summer travel season is over, chances are Airbnb stays will continue to be popular, even in the off season. So, which Michigan Airbnb is the most popular in the state?
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Consumers Energy providing Otsego and surrounding communities with free ice cream as crews continue restoration efforts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- On Friday afternoon, Consumers Energy will provide free ice cream to residents of Otsego and surrounding communities that were affected by Wednesday’s severe thunderstorms. Customers are invited to stop by Dairy Freeze on M-89 in Otsego for a free medium ice cream cone or scoop compliments of Consumers Energy.
OTSEGO, MI
wmta.org

Sweet Summer Night – Treats and Outdoor Movie

Zeeland will host- Sweet Summer Night, an outdoor movie with treats, downtown on Elm Street between Cherry Street and Main Avenue on August 4 from 8pm to 11pm. Savor summer and all of its sweetness with Sweet Summer night where event goers can receive complimentary popcorn and cotton candy beginning at 8pm. The Night at the Museum will be shown in the Splash Pad beginning at dusk (approximately 8:45pm). Bring a chair and make yourself comfortable.
ZEELAND, MI
wkzo.com

CDC puts Calhoun County at high COVID-19 Community Level

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Calhoun County is now among 18 counties in Michigan that are at a high COVID-19 Community Level. That’s according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that was released on Thursday. Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties are the only counties in...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
wmta.org

The Annual Bands at Blandford Outdoor Concert Series is Back for the Summer

Live music is back at Blandford Nature Center. Music-lovers of all ages are encouraged to come and enjoy a night of live music in nature with their friends. and family. This year’s Bands at Blandford Outdoor Concert Series will consist of four Saturday evening concerts from 6:30-9 pm at Blandford Nature Center located at 1715 Hillburn Ave NW. Grand Rapids, MI 49504.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
deseret.com

This Michigan city just decriminalized public urination, defecation and littering

City leaders in Kalamazoo, Michigan, unanimously voted last week to decriminalize public defecation, littering and urination. Driving the news: The acts are now considered civil infractions rather than misdemeanors, meaning you can no longer be punished by jail for committing the offenses. Other civil infractions include speeding, running stop signs...
KALAMAZOO, MI

