Marshfield High School Is A Recipient Of The WIAA Award of Excellence

Read on cwbradio.com
Related
cwbradio.com
Neillsville Girl Scouts Working on Their Silver Award Project
Two Neillsville girls scouts are working on their silver award project. Larry Hoeser spoke with Karcyn Schmitz and McKendy Barth and they explained the silver award project in more detail. Karcyn: "We're working on our silver award project, which is the second highest award that a girl scout can earn...
cwbradio.com
Wausau School Board Officially Considering Vacant Board Seat
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) The Wausau School District is now officially considering Ka Lo's seat on the Board of Education as vacant. District Clerk Cassie Peck confirmed to WSAU News on Thursday that the board gave Lo until July 15th to submit a formal resignation letter, and when she didn't they decided it would be in the best to consider her late-June media statement as her resignation, citing not only state statue but the board's own guidelines.
cwbradio.com
City of Marshfield Beginning Ditching Project on W. McMillan on Monday
The City of Marshfield will be starting their portion of the ditching project on W. McMillan St. from Lincoln Ave. extending west approximately 1200 ft., beginning Monday, August 8th. The Street Division will be constructing head/end walls for the new culverts set in place, adding a culvert on the west...
cwbradio.com
Wausau Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in South Dakota
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A Wausau man died in a motorcycle crash in Western South Dakota. The State Highway Patrol says 28-year-old George Seliger was traveling westbound on a highway outside Lead when he failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line, and was thrown from his 20-20 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cwbradio.com
Clark County Clerk Says State's Election System is Safe
Recently, a Wisconsin man has made the news after he admitted committing voter fraud to try and prove that Wisconsin’s election system is vulnerable. Harry Wait told Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling last week that he ordered 10 absentee ballots for other people, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, through the MyVote website and requested the ballots be mailed to his home. The state Department of Justice is investigating.
cwbradio.com
Summer Safety Mini-Series: Heat Related Stress and Illness
The Clark County Health Department is offering some summer safety tips. We are in the middle of the dog days of summer, so what a perfect opportunity to review a few simple yet very important summer safety tips to ensure we can continue enjoying the heat, all while maintaining our health & safety.
Comments / 0