Marshfield High School Is A Recipient Of The WIAA Award of Excellence

(Mike Leischner, WSAU) The Wausau School District is now officially considering Ka Lo's seat on the Board of Education as vacant. District Clerk Cassie Peck confirmed to WSAU News on Thursday that the board gave Lo until July 15th to submit a formal resignation letter, and when she didn't they decided it would be in the best to consider her late-June media statement as her resignation, citing not only state statue but the board's own guidelines.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO