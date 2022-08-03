Read on www.pinstripealley.com
Cashman Was Hosed
As usual, Cashman settled for second best. Castillo would have been better by far than Montas -- who threw batting practice today. Benintendi finally got a few hits, but none with men on base. Trevino walked in a run at a critical juncture, and Effross torched the game in the 8th.
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/6/22
ESPN | Marly Rivera: Just before Friday’s game against the Cardinals, Anthony Rizzo was scratched from the lineup due to lower-back tightness. The first baseman missed four games in early July with the same issue. Rizzo’s 27 home runs this season are the third-most in the American League.
The Yankees need a spark to bring back the good vibes
Almost everyone who has run Cross Country in New York City has run the Van Cortlandt Park hills at some point in their career. Located in the Riverdale section of the Bronx at the end of the 1 train — conveniently, just a short walk from where new Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader attended high school — the two-and-a-half mile course has everything. It begins with a sprint across an open field that geese use as a bathroom and ends with a long straightaway that passes by numerous baseball and softball fields. In between, however, is a brutal gauntlet whose hills were christened by my high school classmates with names not suitable for print. It was an agonizing course, even when it wasn’t riddled with downed trees and mudslides after a storm, or even a swarm of bees (true story).
Yankees 9, Cardinals 12: Abysmal pitching performances lead to sweep
This was a tough one. The Yankees scored and scored and scored, and for the first time in what felt like two weeks, they had a real plan at the plate. However, Frankie Montas had a suboptimal debut with the Yankees and none of Albert Abreu, Jonathan Loáisiga, or Scott Effross could hold down the Cardinals in relief. To add salt on the wound, we were also subject to an all-time ump show. In the end, it was just too much for the Yankees, who lost their fifth straight game, 12-9.
New York Yankees vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Nestor Cortes vs. Dakota Hudson
After a day off to regroup and travel following the series loss to the Mariners, the Yankees will be back in action, heading to Missouri to take on the Cardinals. The two teams with the most World Series titles in baseball history haven’t met since April 2017, when the Yankees swept a three-game set in the Bronx. The last time the Yankees traveled to Busch Stadium was May 2014, when the starting lineup contained luminaries like Brian Roberts, Brendan Ryan, and Kelly Johnson.
New York Yankees @ St. Louis Cardinals: Domingo Germán vs. Jordan Montgomery
In a strange twist of fate, Jordan Montgomery’s first MLB appearance in a non-Yankee uniform will come against the Yankees. Eight years after having been drafted by the Yankees, and just five days after having swapped for Harrison Bader in one of the most surprising deals of Brian Cashman’s tenure, Monty takes the mound in St. Louis as a member of the Cardinals.
Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Montgomery, Sears say farewell to New York
Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season season is well underway, we’ll see more action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
Harrison Bader will fill a hole the Yankees have had for years
The Jordan Montgomery trade was genuinely a shocker. In my opinion, he had been one of the most reliable starting pitchers in Major League Baseball since the beginning of 2021. He has command of all his pitches. His upside isn’t sexy, but there is much value to be had in pitcher who can put up 2.5-3.5 WAR with reliability. He was drafted by the team and came up through the minor leagues as a pleasant surprise. He was easy to root for.
Re-thinking A-Rod’s career six years after his retirement announcement
On this day six years ago, Alex Rodriguez and the New York Yankees held a press conference to officially announce his retirement from Major League Baseball. His final game would be August 12th and, despite rumors swirling that it was actually just his time with the Yankees that was coming to a close, he ensured fans that he had no intention of playing for another team.
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/7/22
This road trip hasn’t gotten off to the greatest start — the Yankees blew a late lead in the first game and got shutout in the second. Combine that with the lackluster ending to the Mariners series, and you’ve got a quick little four-game losing streak. Frustrating as it’s been, the Yanks have no way out but forward and they’ll look to salvage the series here today to start heading in the right direction. They’ll also get their first look at their biggest deadline acquisition, Frankie Montas, so it should be an interesting one no matter what.
