Marathon County Leaders Hear Presentation From Green Light Metals on Exploratory Drilling

Representative Rozar Receives 2022 "Champion of Economic Development" Award
The Wisconsin Economic Development Association recently presented State Representative Donna Rozar, of Marshfield, with the organization’s 2022 “Champion of Economic Development” legislative award for her leadership on legislative initiatives to drive economic growth and prosperity in Wisconsin. The award was presented at a local business in Marshfield....
City of Marshfield Beginning Ditching Project on W. McMillan on Monday
The City of Marshfield will be starting their portion of the ditching project on W. McMillan St. from Lincoln Ave. extending west approximately 1200 ft., beginning Monday, August 8th. The Street Division will be constructing head/end walls for the new culverts set in place, adding a culvert on the west...
Clark County Clerk Says State's Election System is Safe
Recently, a Wisconsin man has made the news after he admitted committing voter fraud to try and prove that Wisconsin’s election system is vulnerable. Harry Wait told Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling last week that he ordered 10 absentee ballots for other people, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, through the MyVote website and requested the ballots be mailed to his home. The state Department of Justice is investigating.
Mid-State Students Complete Stainless Steel Welding Program
Mid-State Technical College celebrated the completers of its summer Stainless Steel Welding technical diploma program in an August 3 graduation on the College’s Marshfield Campus. Eleven students were recognized for completing the six-week program. The Stainless Steel Welding summer program allowed participants to complete the full six credits of...
Neillsville Girl Scouts Working on Their Silver Award Project
Two Neillsville girls scouts are working on their silver award project. Larry Hoeser spoke with Karcyn Schmitz and McKendy Barth and they explained the silver award project in more detail. Karcyn: "We're working on our silver award project, which is the second highest award that a girl scout can earn...
Wausau Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in South Dakota
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A Wausau man died in a motorcycle crash in Western South Dakota. The State Highway Patrol says 28-year-old George Seliger was traveling westbound on a highway outside Lead when he failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line, and was thrown from his 20-20 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
Summer Safety Mini-Series: Heat Related Stress and Illness
The Clark County Health Department is offering some summer safety tips. We are in the middle of the dog days of summer, so what a perfect opportunity to review a few simple yet very important summer safety tips to ensure we can continue enjoying the heat, all while maintaining our health & safety.
