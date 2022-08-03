Marathon County Leaders Hear Presentation From Green Light Metals on Exploratory Drilling

Recently, a Wisconsin man has made the news after he admitted committing voter fraud to try and prove that Wisconsin’s election system is vulnerable. Harry Wait told Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling last week that he ordered 10 absentee ballots for other people, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, through the MyVote website and requested the ballots be mailed to his home. The state Department of Justice is investigating.

CLARK COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO