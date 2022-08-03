Tory leadership: Liz Truss on 'cancelling' public sector pay policy

Read on www.bbc.com
Labour: Kim Howells warns party could 'easily lose' general election
Former foreign office minister Kim Howells has warned Labour could easily lose the next general election. Dr Howells, who was in both Tony Blair and Gordon Brown's governments, said the cost of living crisis and rail strikes could cause the party problems. The former Pontypridd MP said UK party leader...
Bank's recession warning matters to everyone
We don't need the Bank of England to tell us times are hard. Even before its recession warning on Thursday, the typical person's finances were already stretched as prices, particularly for food and fuel, soared. Half of households cut back on energy usage over the spring, while a third were...
NHS 111 software outage confirmed as cyber-attack
A software outage affecting the NHS 111 service was caused by a cyber-attack, it has been confirmed. Advanced, a firm providing digital services for NHS 111, said the attack was spotted at 07:00 BST on Thursday. The attack targeted the system used to refer patients for care, including ambulances being...
Wildlife Aid Foundation: ‘I need to secure the charity's future before I die'
One of the UK’s biggest wildlife charities has an uncertain future, as its founder has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. Simon Cowell MBE, the founder of the Wildlife Aid Foundation, has spent most of his life saving animals. The charity and rescue centre is based on land at his...
