ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Tory leadership: Liz Truss on 'cancelling' public sector pay policy

BBC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.bbc.com

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Labour: Kim Howells warns party could 'easily lose' general election

Former foreign office minister Kim Howells has warned Labour could easily lose the next general election. Dr Howells, who was in both Tony Blair and Gordon Brown's governments, said the cost of living crisis and rail strikes could cause the party problems. The former Pontypridd MP said UK party leader...
ELECTIONS
BBC

Bank's recession warning matters to everyone

We don't need the Bank of England to tell us times are hard. Even before its recession warning on Thursday, the typical person's finances were already stretched as prices, particularly for food and fuel, soared. Half of households cut back on energy usage over the spring, while a third were...
BUSINESS
BBC

NHS 111 software outage confirmed as cyber-attack

A software outage affecting the NHS 111 service was caused by a cyber-attack, it has been confirmed. Advanced, a firm providing digital services for NHS 111, said the attack was spotted at 07:00 BST on Thursday. The attack targeted the system used to refer patients for care, including ambulances being...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy