Best bike shop
Old Spokes Home — Call it a chain reaction. When the pandemic hit, it seemed as though everyone wanted a new two-wheeler for getting around, which spiked global demand. As finding both new and used bikes became more difficult and the price tags rose apace, Vermonters sought out cycling solutions in their own backyard, at an established and affordable hub.
Best residential general contractor
Peregrine Design/Build — Buying a home is likely the largest lifetime purchase of anyone lucky enough to afford one. But measuring the return on investment involves more than appraising current market values. Ultimately, the true value of a home lies in how well it works for the occupants. From...
Richmond Police Fight Climate Crisis With an All-Electric Tesla Cruiser
Cops in Richmond aren't driving Ford Crown Vics anymore. The small-town police department added a Tesla Model 3 to its fleet last year in an effort to cut gas consumption and costs — and, potentially, recruit new officers. "There's a good number of people in Richmond that are really...
Delays in Aid Frustrate Homeowners Who Face Potential Foreclosure
A pandemic relief program designed to help homeowners avoid foreclosure has been plagued by monthslong delays, preventing millions of federal dollars from flowing to desperate Vermont families. Launched in January, the Vermont Homeowner Assistance Program is meant to help people who lost income during the pandemic keep their homes. Homeowners...
North Hero House to Be Sold to New Owners
Doug Nedde and Heidi Tappan confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Walt Blasberg, owner of the North Hero House and its two associated restaurants, to purchase the property on November 1 for an undisclosed amount. The North Hero House has been an inn since 1891, when guests arrived...
Best furniture store
Wendell's Furniture — A 40,000-square-foot showroom holds furnishings for the living room, bedroom, dining room and home office. Embellishing your dwelling on a budget? Find deals in Wendell’s LOFT. Barge Canal Market. Burlington Furniture. Modern Design. The SuperStore.
A Reporter Encounters Rail Buffs — and an Unexpected Detour — on Amtrak's Inaugural Trip From Burlington
I arrived at Burlington's Union Station last Friday to catch a 10:10 a.m. train — and found a giant early morning party. I was about to climb on the inaugural Ethan Allen Express train from Burlington to New York City. It would be the first time a train carried people between the two cities since 1953, when a Rutland Railroad workers' strike ended the line's passenger service.
Best beer festival
Vermont Brewers Festival — At a July festival in Burlington and a March one at Killington Resort, beer lovers from near and far raise a tasting glass to the state’s robust brewing scene.
Best bouncers
Chocolate Thunder Security — If you’ve ever set foot in a Burlington bar or club, you’ve likely encountered Mikey van Gulden. He spent two decades working crowds and spotting fake IDs at Queen City hot spots before founding Chocolate Thunder Security. The 126. Higher Ground. Nectar's. Radio...
Burlington's New BTV Market Puts the World on the Menu
In Burlington's recently renovated City Hall Park, where the fountains are flowing this summer, Saturday strollers can sample a similarly abundant flow of foods from culinary entrepreneurs participating in the new BTV Market. Organized by Burlington City Arts and the city's Love Burlington effort to support small business, the market...
Best coffee shop
Uncommon Coffee Co. — Burlington's Uncommon Grounds took home the Daysie for best coffee shop six years in a row prior to its closing in 2019. Now, a coffee shop run by its former manager follows in its footsteps. Maya Crowley opened Uncommon Coffee in the Essex Experience in...
Best farmers market vendor
Green Mountain PotStickers — Founder Carey Kolomaznik grew up in Taipei, Taiwan, and shares the flavors of her home country through veggie and vegan street food. Find these tasty delights at the Burlington and Stowe farmers markets, as well as at a new cart on the Church Street Marketplace.
Best craft brew selection
Beverage Warehouse — The state’s largest craft beer, wine and liquor store goes above and beyond to keep its 14,000-plus Facebook fans in the loop on beer deliveries and free tastings. Recycle those cans at the drive-through redemption center. Other Finalists. Birdsong Beer & Wine. Cheese & Wine...
Best children's toy store
Turner Toys — When Toys R Us closed its Williston store in 2018, one would have expected no small wave of panic to rise in Vermont parents — not to mention kids. That didn't happen. When it comes to shopping, locals have always been inclined to think outside the big-box store. And locally owned Turner Toys provides.
A Close-Knit Village Works to Save Its Beloved Curtis Pond
Curtis Pond was teeming with swimmers on an unusually hot day last week. Teenagers sunbathed on a public dock off a sandy beach, and children splashed around. A band of kayakers circumnavigated the pond's perimeter, pausing to admire the resident loon and her chick near a forested area of the beach. Aboard his pontoon boat, the Whammy Barge, Don Heise waved hello to a neighbor lazing on an inner tube. Residents relaxed in front of houses and summer camps dotting the shoreline.
Best pet groomer
Doggie Styles Salon — Fido is sure to look fly after a bath and blow-dry at this full-service salon. The expert groomers at the Colchester boutique, in business since 2003, provide a pawsitive pampering experience. Other Finalists. Royal Paws Grooming. Shed Happens. Sit Pretty Grooming Salon. Wizard of Paws,...
Essex Town Planning Commission Agenda August 11, 2022-6:00 P.M.
IN PERSON OR VIA ZOOM 81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT CONFERENCE ROOM. Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # | Passcode: 426269. Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont. 1. Election of Officers. 3....
Best yoga studio
Sangha Studio — In Sanskrit, "sangha" means "community." This nonprofit lives up to its name by offering Choose Your Own Donation Membership to its three studios and online classes. Other Finalists. Bikram Yoga Williston. Hot Yoga Burlington VT. Laughing River Yoga. Queen City Yoga & Fitness.
Best resort adventure center
Jay Peak Resort — Skiing and snowboarding? Jay Peak’s got it. Golf? It’s got that, too. Heck, this kid-friendly resort even has pools, slides and cabanas at the Pump House Indoor Waterpark. Start planning your next family adventure. Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County) ArborTrek Canopy Adventures. Killington...
Three Questions for Cheesemonger Emma Harvey
Emma Harvey loves what she calls "Costco Parm." She keeps a one-pound plastic container of the pre-shredded Kirkland Signature aged Parmigiano-Reggiano on hand for topping fried eggs, Caesar salads and Marie Callender's chicken pot pies. "That's probably the worst thing that I do as a cheesemonger who has access to...
