Best folk artist or group
Troy Millette & the Fire Below — This Fairfax singer-songwriter serves up alt-country-tinged light rock songs about universal topics of love, friendship and finding one’s path in the world. Bishop LaVey. Lavendula. Sarah King. Steve Hartmann.
Best music festival
Burlington Discover Jazz Festival — In Burlington, June is synonymous with jazz, thanks to this annual 10-day festival. It fills venues from the Flynn to Waterfront Park with music from world-class headliners and locals alike. Other Finalists. Grand Point North. Green Mountain Bluegrass & Roots Festival. Tumble Down. Waking...
Supraluke, 'Songs for the Great Blue Heron'
(Self-released, CD, digital, vinyl) The Strangefolk diaspora continues to generate some interesting offshoots. Formed at the University of Vermont in 1991, the Burlington jam band spent that decade becoming one of the biggest regional acts in the genre. They even scored Chic's Nile Rogers to produce their 2000 album, A Great Long While.
Best standup comic
Meredith Gordon — In 2011, the Shelburne comic told Seven Days cofounder Pamela Polston that life stories, “the things people do and say,” provided fodder for her comedy. Nowadays that includes parenting foibles, which the mother of two ridicules on her Instagram account (@imakeyourparentinglookgood). Jared Hall. Ryan...
On a Burlington Mural, a Black Madonna Conveys Liberation and Love
Raphaella Brice and Josie Bunnell are dwarfed by their mural. It's 16 feet high and 12 feet wide, hanging well above their heads on the east wall of Fletcher Free Library in Burlington. Installed earlier this summer, "Black Freedom, Black Madonna & the Black Child of Hope" features a dramatic mother-and-child motif in vibrant colors against a swirling black and gray background.
Best place to see comedy
Vermont Comedy Club — Finding a solid place to see standup is no joke; we've all had to sit through sets that could have been tighter and improv hours that went a little too off-script. Luckily, anyone who's been to a show at Burlington's Vermont Comedy Club knows to expect the cream of the crop at this small but mighty venue. Most days of the week, the stage plays host to world-class comedians — Cameron Esposito, Maria Bamford and Naomi Ekperigin are just a few of the names coming down the pike later this year — as well as a rotating slate of improv, open mics, sketch shows and drag brunches. The Tuesday trivia nights are so good, they even warranted a second Daysie win. (Leave some awards for the rest of us!) To top it all off, the club's bar churns out crave-worthy cocktails by night and scrummy coffee by day as the Happy Place Café.
Best bar
BKK in the Alley — BKK in the Alley is a big party, and co-owner and head mixologist Jenny Sangkhanond keeps the cocktails and vibes flowing, whether she's twirling a cocktail shaker or flinging aroma-filled bubbles onto a line of shots. Sangkhanond is part of the Thai restaurant's new...
Best to-go cocktail
BKK in the Alley — BKK in the Alley is a big party, and co-owner and head mixologist Jenny Sangkhanond keeps the cocktails and vibes flowing, whether she's twirling a cocktail shaker or flinging aroma-filled bubbles onto a line of shots. Sangkhanond is part of the Thai restaurant's new...
Best bartender
Jenny Sangkhanond (BKK in the Alley) — BKK in the Alley is a big party, and co-owner and head mixologist Jenny Sangkhanond keeps the cocktails and vibes flowing, whether she's twirling a cocktail shaker or flinging aroma-filled bubbles onto a line of shots. Sangkhanond is part of the Thai...
Best place to take an arts class
Burlington City Arts — BCA serves the creative needs of the community through dynamic arts education. Classes range from painting to printmaking and darkroom photography to Lego animation. Other Finalists. Burlington Paint & Sip Studio. Davis Studio. Shelburne Craft School. Vermont Comedy Club.
Best yoga studio
Sangha Studio — In Sanskrit, "sangha" means "community." This nonprofit lives up to its name by offering Choose Your Own Donation Membership to its three studios and online classes. Other Finalists. Bikram Yoga Williston. Hot Yoga Burlington VT. Laughing River Yoga. Queen City Yoga & Fitness.
Unadilla Theatre Stages an Opera Favorite
There really is an elixir that causes people to fall in love, and it's called... Bordeaux wine. That's what the quack doctor in Gaetano Donizetti's opera L'elisir d'amore (The Elixir of Love) sells to a lovesick and unsuspecting peasant, Nemorino. To the latter's surprise, it works!. The happily ending story...
Best furniture store
Wendell's Furniture — A 40,000-square-foot showroom holds furnishings for the living room, bedroom, dining room and home office. Embellishing your dwelling on a budget? Find deals in Wendell’s LOFT. Barge Canal Market. Burlington Furniture. Modern Design. The SuperStore.
Best bagel
Myer's Bagel Bakery — Montréal-style bagels are at Vermonters’ fingertips. Founder-baker Lloyd Squires learned his craft at Montréal's famed St-Viateur Bagel. He's moved on but the bagels remain. Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County) The Bagel Café & Deli. The Bagel Place. Burlington Bagel Bakery. Feldman's...
Best takeout
Tiny Thai Restaurant — Pick up pad Thai, krapow, chicken satay or options from the vegan menu from this longtime favorite — now in a new Main Street spot a few blocks north of the Winooski rotary. BKK in the Alley. Café Mamajuana. Kate's Food Truck. Pho...
Best pet groomer
Doggie Styles Salon — Fido is sure to look fly after a bath and blow-dry at this full-service salon. The expert groomers at the Colchester boutique, in business since 2003, provide a pawsitive pampering experience. Other Finalists. Royal Paws Grooming. Shed Happens. Sit Pretty Grooming Salon. Wizard of Paws,...
The von Trapps Welcome Visitors to Their Waitsfield Gardens
Tobias von Trapp walked through his flower garden on a blazing hot day in mid-July, past astilbes and daisies, lilies and delphiniums, to the stone fountain at its western edge. Made from rocks he pulled from his hayfield or retrieved from an old stone wall, the fountain has grown moss and attracted visitors in the 23 years since Tobias (who goes by Tobi) built it.
Best day spa
Oasis Day Spa — Treatments such as massages, facials, waxing and Reiki have made this Williston establishment a true local favorite — this is the sixth year Seven Days readers have voted it best day spa. Other Finalists. "It's My Day" Spa and Salon. Mirror Mirror. Mystic Waters.
Best coffee shop
Uncommon Coffee Co. — Burlington's Uncommon Grounds took home the Daysie for best coffee shop six years in a row prior to its closing in 2019. Now, a coffee shop run by its former manager follows in its footsteps. Maya Crowley opened Uncommon Coffee in the Essex Experience in...
Best vegan fare
Pingala Café — It should come as no surprise that Pingala Café took the inaugural win for vegan fare, a new Daysies category this year. Since chef and co-owner Trevor Sullivan opened his original spot in Burlington's Chace Mill in 2014, the casual eatery has satiated vegans and omnivores with its creative, from-scratch, animal product-free menu featuring, for example, several types of "cheese" lavished over nachos, in macaroni and in the signature Crunchwrap Supreme.
