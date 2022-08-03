Read on www.sevendaysvt.com
Best outdoor dining
The Spot on the Dock — When the weather's warm, patrons chill out at the windswept waterfront bar with tuna tataki, black bean burgers and large salads. Mango margaritas and dirty Coronas keep spirits high. BKK in the Alley. Deep City. Idletyme Brewing Co. Waterworks Food + Drink.
Best craft brew selection
Beverage Warehouse — The state’s largest craft beer, wine and liquor store goes above and beyond to keep its 14,000-plus Facebook fans in the loop on beer deliveries and free tastings. Recycle those cans at the drive-through redemption center. Other Finalists. Birdsong Beer & Wine. Cheese & Wine...
Best gluten-free menu options
Café Mamajuana — Dining out while gluten-intolerant can be a game of 20 Questions: What are the hidden ingredients? Do you have gluten-free bread? Can I even eat anything here?. There are no such games at Café Mamajuana. The Dominican-fusion spot in Burlington's Old North End marks every...
Best to-go cocktail
BKK in the Alley — BKK in the Alley is a big party, and co-owner and head mixologist Jenny Sangkhanond keeps the cocktails and vibes flowing, whether she's twirling a cocktail shaker or flinging aroma-filled bubbles onto a line of shots. Sangkhanond is part of the Thai restaurant's new...
Best bar
Best vegan fare
Pingala Café — It should come as no surprise that Pingala Café took the inaugural win for vegan fare, a new Daysies category this year. Since chef and co-owner Trevor Sullivan opened his original spot in Burlington's Chace Mill in 2014, the casual eatery has satiated vegans and omnivores with its creative, from-scratch, animal product-free menu featuring, for example, several types of "cheese" lavished over nachos, in macaroni and in the signature Crunchwrap Supreme.
Best bartender
Best beer festival
Vermont Brewers Festival — At a July festival in Burlington and a March one at Killington Resort, beer lovers from near and far raise a tasting glass to the state’s robust brewing scene.
Best bagel
Myer's Bagel Bakery — Montréal-style bagels are at Vermonters’ fingertips. Founder-baker Lloyd Squires learned his craft at Montréal's famed St-Viateur Bagel. He's moved on but the bagels remain. Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County) The Bagel Café & Deli. The Bagel Place. Burlington Bagel Bakery. Feldman's...
Best takeout
Tiny Thai Restaurant — Pick up pad Thai, krapow, chicken satay or options from the vegan menu from this longtime favorite — now in a new Main Street spot a few blocks north of the Winooski rotary. BKK in the Alley. Café Mamajuana. Kate's Food Truck. Pho...
Best Thai restaurant
Tiny Thai Restaurant — In a new Winooski location, Tiny Thai continues to serve up steaming tom kha, satay and curries, which take their cues from food carts and family tables across Thailand. Ask for the genuine Thai menu. BKK in the Alley. Maliwan Thai Restaurant. Thai House Restaurant.
Best farmers market vendor
Green Mountain PotStickers — Founder Carey Kolomaznik grew up in Taipei, Taiwan, and shares the flavors of her home country through veggie and vegan street food. Find these tasty delights at the Burlington and Stowe farmers markets, as well as at a new cart on the Church Street Marketplace.
Historic Charlotte Building Will Host a Restaurant
A prominent white-clapboard house on the corner of Spear Street and Hinesburg Road in Charlotte is being renovated to become a 50-seat restaurant by summer 2023, said Jonathan Maguire, the building's owner and a developer. He plans to complete about 80 percent of the restaurant fit-up but leave finishing touches to a still-undetermined restaurant operator.
Best music festival
Burlington Discover Jazz Festival — In Burlington, June is synonymous with jazz, thanks to this annual 10-day festival. It fills venues from the Flynn to Waterfront Park with music from world-class headliners and locals alike. Other Finalists. Grand Point North. Green Mountain Bluegrass & Roots Festival. Tumble Down. Waking...
Best resort adventure center
Jay Peak Resort — Skiing and snowboarding? Jay Peak’s got it. Golf? It’s got that, too. Heck, this kid-friendly resort even has pools, slides and cabanas at the Pump House Indoor Waterpark. Start planning your next family adventure. Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County) ArborTrek Canopy Adventures. Killington...
Best yoga studio
Sangha Studio — In Sanskrit, "sangha" means "community." This nonprofit lives up to its name by offering Choose Your Own Donation Membership to its three studios and online classes. Other Finalists. Bikram Yoga Williston. Hot Yoga Burlington VT. Laughing River Yoga. Queen City Yoga & Fitness.
Best furniture store
Wendell's Furniture — A 40,000-square-foot showroom holds furnishings for the living room, bedroom, dining room and home office. Embellishing your dwelling on a budget? Find deals in Wendell’s LOFT. Barge Canal Market. Burlington Furniture. Modern Design. The SuperStore.
Best bouncers
Chocolate Thunder Security — If you’ve ever set foot in a Burlington bar or club, you’ve likely encountered Mikey van Gulden. He spent two decades working crowds and spotting fake IDs at Queen City hot spots before founding Chocolate Thunder Security. The 126. Higher Ground. Nectar's. Radio...
Best boutique fitness studio
REV — With a nonjudgmental atmosphere, motivating instructors and killer beats, Sarah DeGray’s premier indoor cycling studio puts a new spin on spin class. Daily virtual livestream classes bring it home. Other Finalists. The Body Lab Pilates & Conditioning. Jazzercise Williston. Peace of Mind Pilates. Queen City Yoga...
Best children's toy store
Turner Toys — When Toys R Us closed its Williston store in 2018, one would have expected no small wave of panic to rise in Vermont parents — not to mention kids. That didn't happen. When it comes to shopping, locals have always been inclined to think outside the big-box store. And locally owned Turner Toys provides.
