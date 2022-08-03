Pingala Café — It should come as no surprise that Pingala Café took the inaugural win for vegan fare, a new Daysies category this year. Since chef and co-owner Trevor Sullivan opened his original spot in Burlington's Chace Mill in 2014, the casual eatery has satiated vegans and omnivores with its creative, from-scratch, animal product-free menu featuring, for example, several types of "cheese" lavished over nachos, in macaroni and in the signature Crunchwrap Supreme.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 4 DAYS AGO