ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

This is why risk management for floods and drought is becoming ineffective

By Julia Jacobo
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pdpmG_0h3GQcK400

Risk management strategies for floods and drought may not reduce the effects of unprecedented extreme weather events as they become more frequent due to climate change, researchers are warning.

In the past, even with effective risk management efforts that reduced global vulnerability to floods and drought, the regions affected still suffered dire consequences, researchers at the German Research Center for Geosciences stated in a study published Wednesday in Nature .

Those events are already increasing in severity in many parts of the world. If the planet warms by 2 degrees Celsius since the Industrial Revolution started, the worst-case scenario presented in the Paris Agreement and many climate change studies, flooding events may double globally and even triple in some places, according to the study.

MORE: 78% of adults in US report being affected by severe weather caused by climate change: Report

The planet has already warmed a little more than 1 degree Celsius, according to scientists.

The researchers analyzed a dataset of 45 pairs of flood or drought events that occurred in the same area at different time points -- about 16 years apart on average -- and found that, in general, risk management reduced the impact of floods and drought.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fxn6M_0h3GQcK400
Lisa Krantz/Reuters - PHOTO: Susana Segura, with Bread and Blankets Mutual Aid, gives out water, bananas and hats to ward off the sun to unhoused people and others in need during a heat advisory in San Antonio, July 21, 2022.

However, when the events were at magnitudes that have not been previously experienced, the effectiveness of the risk management strategies may not as successful, regardless of the approaches taken and whether they had worked in the past, the researchers found.

This may be due to aging infrastructure that was designed to manage a hazard much less menacing than the extreme weather events that are occurring today, such as levees or water reservoirs being exceeded, according to the study.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p2rLY_0h3GQcK400
Brandon Bell/Getty Images - PHOTO: A person fills an ice chest with neighbors outside of their family's home on July 21, 2022 in Houston.

In addition, flaws to human risk perception, especially for rare extreme events, might hinder efforts to anticipate them and lessen their effects, the researchers said.

MORE: Climate change will make it hard to predict the amount of snow and water that will be available in the future: Study

In the past two weeks, the U.S. has experienced heat waves in regions that had rarely reached triple-digit temperatures , such as the Pacific Northwest, and back-to-back devastating flooding events in regions that are not built or equipped to handle such an influx of precipitation that modern day storm systems are carrying, such as the record flooding that occurred in Missouri and the catastrophic flooding that claimed dozens of lives in eastern Kentucky.

MORE: Extreme weather across US puts 150 million Americans at risk this week

The researchers did note successful responses from two events in which the second event was more hazardous but the effects were less than those of the first event -- flooding in Barcelona in 1995 and 2018 and Danube catchment floods in Austria and Germany in 2002 and 2013.

They hypothesized that the lessened damage from the second event was due to improved risk management investment and integrated management approaches, which then led to improved early warning and emergency responses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DCFfC_0h3GQcK400
Jeff Faughender/USA Today Network via Reuters - PHOTO: Members of the Tennessee Task Force One search and rescue team wade through the debris-filled Troublesome Creek, after a search dog detected the scent of a potential victim in Perry County, Kentucky, on July 31, 2022.

The findings highlight the difficulty of managing such extreme events as warming global temperatures increase the frequency and intensity of not just floods and drought but storm systems and wildfires as well, the researchers said.

The successful responses can serve as an example for risk management efforts for future unprecedented weather events, the authors concluded.

Comments / 0

Related
Popular Science

Montana’s devastating wildfires are starting underground

Scorched earth and vegetation from the Richard Springs Fire behind the home of Rae Peppers. The wildfire, ignited by a coal seam, grew quickly, trapping and killing Peppers' herd of draft horses. Louise Johns / High Country NewsThe world’s least understood ignition source is causing devastating wildfires across Montana’s Powder River Basin.
MONTANA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

774K+
Followers
169K+
Post
434M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy