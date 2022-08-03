ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Capital gains tax rates: How to calculate them and tips on how to reduce what you owe

By Janet Berry-Johnson
Business Insider
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Gains Tax#Gross Income#Tax Deductions#Tax Rates#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax
Business Insider

The US economy is splitting in 2

The economy is weighing on Americans differently, depending on your income. It's showing up in company earnings, as brands report lower income shoppers cutting back while luxury thrives. It all points to another iteration of the K-shaped economy. As fears of a recession heat up, the economic situation for Americans...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Munster Thinks Tesla Is The Biggest Beneficiary Of The Climate Bill

After months of bickering and negotiations, the Senate finally cleared the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act 2022 on Sunday, and Tesla, Inc. TSLA could be its biggest beneficiary, according to a top analyst. What Happened: Loup Funds co-founder Gene Munster said on Sunday that the Elon Musk-led EV maker...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
Kiplinger

A Medicare Surcharge That Might Surprise You If You’re Not Careful – IRMAA

Likely, not many. When I hold seminars and ask who’s heard of IRMAA, few people raise their hands. For those who haven’t and are getting closer to Medicare eligibility (age 65 is the earliest unless you have a disabling medical condition), it’s worth your while to pay attention. IRMAA — income-related monthly adjustment amount — is one of those unwelcome surprises that can confront you as you near retirement or are in the early stages of it.
SOCIAL SECURITY

Comments / 0

Community Policy