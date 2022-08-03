Watch Giant Fish Fin Hit Indiana Man Right Between the Legs While His Kids Laugh Hysterically

Read on womiowensboro.com
Unbelievable Video Shows Humpback Whale Scooping Two Women Into Its Mouth
Almost getting swallowed by a humpback whale is not how you would want to start your holiday. In 2020, Julie McSorley and Liz Cottriel’s holiday almost ended in tragedy when the two went kayaking in the San Luis Obispo Bay in California. The two were engulfed by a huge...
Two Monster Bull Moose Lock Horns In The Kind Of Battle Hunters Dream Of Seeing
Now that’s a lot of antler smashing going on. This is one every moose lover would die to see and one that any person can truly appreciate. Two massive animals going head-to-head in a fight over who is the most manly of them. It’s the act that hunters try to mimic in order to draw in a big ol’ bull.
Farmer Hilariously Grabs Canada Lynx By The Scruff & Scolds It For Attacking His Chickens
When it comes to managing animals, farmers are some of the best people in the world. I mean, it’s what they live and breathe. Whether it’s looking after there own or fending off something wild that comes in to their area, they are just always dealing with different critters.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Injured Grizzly Bear Charges Yellowstone Park Ranger Who Fires Rubber Bullets To Fend It Off
We’ve all gone on a hike or went into the woods with the fear in the back of your mind of getting charged at or attacked by a massive bear…. And if you haven’t, you’ve probably never been in the woods, or you’re lying. Needless to...
Woman born with one arm and very short legs after mum's failed abortion wants to live life to the fullest
A 25-year-old woman with severe disabilities has revealed how she refuses to be held back and wants to 'live life to the fullest'. Charlie Rousseau, from Quebec in Canada, revealed how she learnt the reason for her disabilities when her mother told her that she had tried to have an abortion and claimed it went wrong.
Look: Impressive Danica Patrick Fishing Photos Are Going Viral
Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has moved on to the next chapter of her sporting career. On Tuesday, the 40-year-old Wisconsin native posed with a 51-pound fish she caught during a recent fishing trip. "Did you know halibut have eyes on both side at first but it moves to one...
Disappointing photos show what it's actually like to go on a cruise
I recently took a seven-day voyage on the largest cruise ship in the world, my first cruise ever. I found the reality of cruising didn't match my expectations from social media and promotional ads. I spent much of my time battling crowds, waiting in lines, and sitting on hot tour...
Photos Show Rare White Newborn Baby Elephant With 'Pearly' Eyes
Pictures show the extremely rare elephant living happily with its mother in Myanmar.
Enormous Alligator Terrorizes North Carolina Family: 'Like Lake Placid'
Carol Woollery and her daughter pulled out of their driveway and were met with an alligator turning to face them with its mouth open.
A bridal shop owner shares the biggest signs that a bride is going to be difficult to dress
Insider spoke to Anna Cirignaco, the owner of Eleganza Sposa in Glasgow, UK, about the things brides should stop doing when dress shopping.
I’m an ex-flight attendant – here’s how to sit together without having to pay for it
A FORMER flight attendant has revealed how you can sit with your friends and family without paying for your plane seat. Many budget airlines such as Ryanair and easyJet charge passengers to select their seat. However, ex-flight attendant Jane Hawkes explained why you should never pay for them – and...
Zoo in Michigan proudly welcomes the arrival of two adorable baby bintlets
Michigan’s Potter Park Zoo was thrilled to announce the arrival of some new residents this year: bintlets. Um, just what is a bintlet, you may ask? Binturongs (the adult version of a bintlet) are fascinating creatures hailing from the rainforests of Southeast Asia, where they love to hang out in the lush treetops. It’s one of the few animals with a prehensile tail, meaning it can hold and manipulate objects.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Wisconsin
Without a doubt, Wisconsin has a lot to offer and those who live in this state know that. And while not so many people choose to visit it, there are many beautiful but underrated places in this state, and that's what this article is all about: three amazing places in Wisconsin that you should really visit in case you haven't already. Whether you are traveling with your family, with a group of friends or even by yourself, all these places are great choices for a holiday so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to any of them. Here's the complete list:
Mountain Lion Tries To Break Into Cabin, Stares Down Man Inside Like It’s Hunting Him
Talk about nightmare fuel. I mean, it’s one thing to have a predator size you up in the woods, that’s their territory. But, it almost seems a little disrespectful to have one trying to come right into your house. An apex predator being so aggressive that it comes...
A disabled Spirit Air passenger spotted his wheelchair with baby strollers piled on it before a flight. It was badly damaged when returned.
Jesus Centeno uses a wheelchair due to a spinal cord injury. The chair was broken during a Houston flight leaving him "unable to do anything."
I visited Dollywood for the first time and here are 8 things that surprised me
I visited Dollywood, Dolly Parton's Tennessee theme park, for the first time. The park had surprisingly steep hills and didn't play many Dolly Parton songs over the speakers. Christianity was more prominent at Dollywood than I was anticipating.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Five charming small towns in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great small towns in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
