Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
TAKE 5 $19K Top-Prize Sold in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – One very lucky TAKE 5 ticket was purchased for the August...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1104 Bedford Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1104 Bedford Avenue, a six-story mixed-use building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Studio Gallos, the structure yields ten residences and 519 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are ten units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $50,160 to $156,130.
'THANK YOU NEW YORK': Brooklyn girl, 14, missing for over a week, found in Harlem
Aunisty Elliot was last seen leaving her home on Prospect Place in Crown Heights just before 11 a.m. last Wednesday, July 27, following an argument with her mom.
Atlas Obscura
Aretha Franklin Subway Tributes
Following the example of grassroots memorials to Aretha Franklin, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) installed stickers with the single word “Respect” in its Franklin Street and Franklin Avenue subway stations. The stickers, graphically similar to certain MTA signs, reference the renowned singer’s 1968 Grammy Award-winning recording. Spontaneous...
Missing Brooklyn teen found in Harlem after tip to police: source
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A missing 14-year-old girl who disappeared while babysitting her younger brother and sister in Brooklyn last week was found in Harlem Thursday, according to a law enforcement source who spoke to PIX11 News. “She was staying in an apartment. Someone called the police,” the source said. Police officers from the […]
fox5ny.com
6 year old girl attacked and robbed in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for three teens who attacked and robbed a 6-year-old girl of her $30 scooter in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. Police released security images of the suspects on Friday. They say the attack took place just before 6 p.m. on July 28th. The...
texasmetronews.com
Major Brooklyn intersection to be renamed for Haitian American killed by NYPD
BROOKLYN — Every time Sheina Banatte walks by the intersection of Utica Avenue and Eastern Parkway, she will remember her cousin Eudes Pierre. It’s close to where police officers shot the 26-year-old dead, five days before Christmas last year. But the tragedy isn’t all that will trigger the...
caribbeanlife.com
Outdoor lunchtime jazz concerts return to Brooklyn Borough Hall
Brooklyn Borough President, Antonio Reynoso on Thursday announced the return of the popular outdoor, free, lunchtime jazz concerts in Columbus Park in downtown Brooklyn. Partnering with Downtown Brooklyn Partnership and Jazz Foundation of America, and supported by EmblemHealth, local jazz artists will perform every Tuesday in August between 12:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Victim in Brooklyn McDonald’s ‘cold fries’ shooting has died
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The McDonald’s worker allegedly shot by a man whose mother complained about receiving cold French fries has died of his injuries, according to authorities. The NYPD confirmed the death of Matthew Webb, 23, of Queens, on Friday morning. Webb was shot in the neck outside the fast-food joint where he worked […]
Brooklyn Is Getting Its First-Ever Lidl
A 25,000-square-foot Lidl is making its way to Park Slope, as first reported by Commercial Observer. It will be the borough’s first Lidl location, with an expected opening in 2024. The new supermarket will replace a former Key Food at developers William Macklowe Company and Senlac Ridge Partners’ 120 Fifth Avenue address. Lidl is a beloved German grocery & retailer chain known for high quality products at an affordable cost. Previous locations already exist in Harlem, Queens and Staten Island.
84-year-old swimmer drowns at Brighton Beach in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A man drowned Thursday after swimming in a closed-off section of a Brooklyn beach.Police say 84-year-old Aronov Femyon was unconscious when on-duty lifeguards at Brighton Beach pulled him from the water around 3:45 p.m. and performed CPR.He was taken to Coney Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Officials say Femyon was in a section of the beach that was closed to swimming and marked off with red flags.The New York City parks department released a statement saying in part, "This unfortunate incident is a painful reminder that New Yorkers should never enter the water in closed sections of our shoreline where lifeguards are not present."
queenoftheclick.com
RIP Dereck Chen – He Was Only 19-Years-Old
Around 10:15 pm last night, Dereck Chen, a 19-year old from Bensonhurst was killed in the parking lot elevator at BJ’s on Shore Parkway in Bath Beach, Brooklyn. “Dereck had been hanging out on the third floor of the parking structure with three other friends when they decided to leave and exit via the elevator.” (Source) An 18-year-old their held out a gun in the elevator and robbed them. When the elevator stopped, the other students ran and Dereck tried to recover his items from the thief. The two struggled over the bag on the first floor of the parking garage (Source) and then Dereck was shot.
Man, 19, shot dead in robbery at BJ's parking garage in Brooklyn
The victim, Dereck Chen, was in a parking garage elevator at the wholesale club on Shore Parkway at 10:15 p.m. when the 18-year-old suspect stole his backpack.
newyorkled.com
Jamaican Independence Day Celebration at the Seaport in NYC
Jamaican Independence Day Celebration at the Seaport in NYC. 89 South Street at Pier 17 (South Street Seaport) Please keep in mind the possible inclement weather in store for NYC this Saturday. Celebrate Jamaican Independence Day with Authentic Food and a Meet and Greet with Reggae Icons. The following comes...
2 men wanted in Bronx apartment robbery, returning for second sweep
Police are searching for two men accused of robbing a Bronx apartment, and then returning for a second sweep.
Brooklyn shooting: Man, 19, killed in BJ’s parking lot backpack robbery
BATH BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 19-year-old man was fatally shot by a younger teen Thursday night during a struggle over the victim’s backpack in the parking lot of a BJ’s Wholesale Club, according to authorities. The alleged assailant, 18-year-old Edino Tzul, tried to steal victim Dereck Chen’s bag outside the wholesale store on Shore […]
bkreader.com
Man in Brooklyn shot in car while stopped at red light: cops
Officers at the scene of a shooting in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn on Aug. 4, 2022. Brooklyn detectives are looking for the suspect who shot a 21-year-old man as he waited at a red light early Thursday morning. Police said the assault happened at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 4 at the...
HipHopDX.com
Eric Adams Calls Himself NYC’s First ‘Hip Hop Mayor’ Amid $5.5M Hip Hop Museum Boost
Eric Adams has declared himself New York City’s first “Hip Hop Mayor.”. The declaration came after Adams approved $5.5 million in funding for the Bronx Universal Hip Hop Museum, which is scheduled to have its grand opening in 2024. “First time in New York City history, we have...
A 120-Foot-Long Inflatable Wonderland Is Popping Up In NYC This Month
Here’s another opporuntity to embrace your inner child in NYC! Starting tomorrow August 5 at 4 p.m.*, “Pop in the City,” a massive walk-through inflatable experience, is taking over 32nd and 33rd Streets between Broadway and 6th Ave. Open for four weeks straight (until August 28), the custom-built installation is 120 feet long and includes “a series of interconnected domes, each housing separate interactive elements that reflect an immersive and abstract take on New York, its people, and its culture,” a press release shares. Enter through a giant slide that will deposit you in a ball pit “ocean” of 500,000 translucent balls — and that’s only the beginning! Within the elaborate space there will also be oversized sculptures paying homage to NYC (so expect big apples, big buildings, big pizza and lots more inflatable art!).
Motorcyclist run over by flatbed truck after falling on Brooklyn street
The NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad is investigating after a man fell off his motorcycle and was run over by a flatbed truck on a Brooklyn street Thursday morning.
