ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Show Your School Spirit and Buy a Cactus at Texas Tech This Friday

By Emily Claire
102.5 KISS FM
102.5 KISS FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 1025kiss.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Lubbock Restaurant Guide for Visiting Red Raiders: Chinese, Steakhouses, Barbecue

Football season is practically upon us and basketball season follows hard on its heels. Among other things, this means Red Raiders from across the country and state will be sojourning to the Hub City to attend the festivities. Many such folk are familiar with the dining scene in Lubbock and know exactly where they are going to eat when they get here. Others, however, are less clued in, and often submit inquiries about restaurants in Lubbock.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Happy, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock, TX
Lifestyle
everythinglubbock.com

Texas Tech student passes away unexpectedly Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech student Adeola Omoloja, 21, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Texas Tech University Honors College. “It is with incredibly heavy hearts that we share our dear friend and treasured member of the Honors College community Adeola Omoloja passed away unexpectedly on August 3, 2022. He was 21 years old,” the press release said.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Television Show ‘1883’ Receives its Own Lubbock Museum Exhibit

Lubbock's National Ranching Heritage Center at Texas Tech University has partnered with 101 Studios to bring a new exhibit to West Texas. The new exhibit named the 1883: A Ranching Origin Story will showcase costumes, props and photography from the Paramount+ show 1883, the prequel to the Paramount+ hit series "Yellowstone." As the name suggests, the exhibit will have items that are relevant to the period that the show is portraying such as a wagon, hand-beaded Native American props and a camp set-up.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Spirit#Texas Tech#The Texas Tech Greenhouse
102.5 KISS FM

Should Lubbock Join Other Texas Cities Suing Netflix, Hulu & Disney?

Under state law, "cable" providers are to pay each Texas municipality, i.e. town or city, a franchising free for using the public right-of-way, that is, infrastructure built by tax dollars. This means some streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ owe Texas towns some big money. If you're into reading Texas statutes, you can check out the entire chapter about cable franchising, but here's the really applicable part:
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock organizations to host upcoming back-to-school events

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the fast approach of the new school year, many organizations around Lubbock are hosting back-to-school events. Many of these events offer cheaper alternatives for school supplies. Some events offer just a fun celebration of the new year. Here are some of the upcoming events around...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
102.5 KISS FM

‘Where Beauty Meets Art’: Check Out This New Lubbock Salon

If you are looking for a new salon and also happen to be an art lover, you have to check out one of Lubbock’s newest salons, Glam LAB. Glam LAB has been open for about a month now and aims to combine beauty and art into an unique and unforgettable experience. The salon not only offers hair cuts and color, but also offers hair and eyelash extensions, sugaring, and spray tanning.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Figures Out How To Do Splash Pads The Wrong Way

Well, if there's something that can be screwed up, we'll find a way. I have written about the city's need for splash pads for easily a decade. Splash pads are really cool, updated feature that many cities have implemented. They are kind of to pools what skateparks are to regular parks. They reflect current trends, preferences and needs.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Wish Wednesday: Coach Gerlich trades in basketball shoes for ballroom heels

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lady Raiders head coach Krista Gerlich shines on the court and is now preparing to hit a different hard wood as a star in the waltzing for wishes gala. “It’s a challenge. It’s not very easy to do,” said Gerlich. “It’s a lot easier to watch it go ‘oh I can do that,’ than actually go out there and perform it.”
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

You Can Stay in This One of a Kind Bus in Lubbock

If you are looking for a weekend getaway in Lubbock, or you're traveling through the area, you'll want to take a look at this Airbnb property. This rental is a converted bus that now functions as a cozy place to stay. With enough space for three guests, a well decorated space, and a peaceful location, this unique stay is something you have to check out. Keep scrolling to see inside this one of a kind Airbnb that you can rent in Lubbock, Texas.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock to begin construction at 82nd Street & Quaker Avenue

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, August 8th, D&D Construction will perform fiber optic cable line work near the intersection of 82nd Street & Quaker Avenue. FC Traffic Control will set up various lane closures for all four approaches and the intersection will likely be affected by heavy congestion and significant delays. Work is scheduled to take two days, weather permitting.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Stuck in Dallas: Lubbock Radio Personality Struggles to Make it Home

This past week I traveled across the country to visit my family. The trip went by with very few hiccups and everything seemed great - until the very last day. Anyone that’s traveled by plane recently knows how crazy things are. Flights are constantly delayed and sometimes canceled, leaving hundreds of people out of luck. I’m typically pretty fortunate when flying, so even if there is some sort of delay, things still work out okay in the end. However, trying to make it home this time was messier than ever.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
942K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy