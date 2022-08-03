Show Your School Spirit and Buy a Cactus at Texas Tech This Friday

Read on 1025kiss.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lubbock Restaurant Guide for Visiting Red Raiders: Chinese, Steakhouses, Barbecue
Football season is practically upon us and basketball season follows hard on its heels. Among other things, this means Red Raiders from across the country and state will be sojourning to the Hub City to attend the festivities. Many such folk are familiar with the dining scene in Lubbock and know exactly where they are going to eat when they get here. Others, however, are less clued in, and often submit inquiries about restaurants in Lubbock.
KLTV
Mother of three graduates from Texas Tech, inspired by former Chancellor
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A mom of three walked the stage at Texas Tech graduation Saturday morning. In 2015 former Chancellor of Texas Tech University Systems, Kent Hance, sat next to Erica Flores on a plan from Austin to Dallas. She was a single mother that never went to college.
Texas Tech football: Reggie Pearson on culture change under Joey McGuire
Anytime there is a new head coach taking over a program, you are bound to hear plenty about new attitudes and a new culture. But while that type of rhetoric is commonplace with regime changes, in 2022 it feels genuine when the Texas Tech football players talk about a new attitude under first-year head coach Joey McGuire.
Previewing the Texas Tech o-line for 2022 with coach Stephen Hamby
LUBBOCK, Texas — Red Raider Nation previews the offensive line with new coach Stephen Hamby. Hamby is known for his toughness when he was player with Texas Tech. Use the video player above to see more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
everythinglubbock.com
Texas Tech student passes away unexpectedly Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech student Adeola Omoloja, 21, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Texas Tech University Honors College. “It is with incredibly heavy hearts that we share our dear friend and treasured member of the Honors College community Adeola Omoloja passed away unexpectedly on August 3, 2022. He was 21 years old,” the press release said.
Television Show ‘1883’ Receives its Own Lubbock Museum Exhibit
Lubbock's National Ranching Heritage Center at Texas Tech University has partnered with 101 Studios to bring a new exhibit to West Texas. The new exhibit named the 1883: A Ranching Origin Story will showcase costumes, props and photography from the Paramount+ show 1883, the prequel to the Paramount+ hit series "Yellowstone." As the name suggests, the exhibit will have items that are relevant to the period that the show is portraying such as a wagon, hand-beaded Native American props and a camp set-up.
Texas Tech football: Red Raiders land elite high school DB
In the early days of Joey McGuire’s tenure as Texas Tech football head coach, there was a flood of activity on the recruiting front. So much so that at one point, McGuire had the nation’s No.2 class for the 2023 cycle. However, that momentum slowed a bit over...
This Viral TikTok of The Most Beautiful Places in Lubbock Might Make You Crack A Smile
Lubbock gets a bad rep for being, well, ugly. We don't have a ton of trees. The grass is pretty much dead. Everything always seems to be under construction. The sun burns that crap out of you while the wind whips you with dirt. It can be overwhelming. One Lubbock...
IN THIS ARTICLE
You Need To Check Out This Amazing Restaraunt That’s A Short Drive From Lubbock
Are you looking to try somewhere new or have an amazing burger? Then this place is for you. For the first time ever I drove out to Shallowater to try this amazing spot I have heard people raving about and now I know why. Have you heard of Lysha's Handcraft?...
Should Lubbock Join Other Texas Cities Suing Netflix, Hulu & Disney?
Under state law, "cable" providers are to pay each Texas municipality, i.e. town or city, a franchising free for using the public right-of-way, that is, infrastructure built by tax dollars. This means some streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ owe Texas towns some big money. If you're into reading Texas statutes, you can check out the entire chapter about cable franchising, but here's the really applicable part:
KCBD
Lubbock organizations to host upcoming back-to-school events
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the fast approach of the new school year, many organizations around Lubbock are hosting back-to-school events. Many of these events offer cheaper alternatives for school supplies. Some events offer just a fun celebration of the new year. Here are some of the upcoming events around...
Lubbock is Getting Something Different near Quaker & 98th Street
Looking to try something different in Lubbock? Here is your chance. Lubbock's Something Different Grill is getting a second location for more people to be able to enjoy their food. If you've never been this restaurant has six locations, about to be seven. Some are in Texas and a few...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Where Beauty Meets Art’: Check Out This New Lubbock Salon
If you are looking for a new salon and also happen to be an art lover, you have to check out one of Lubbock’s newest salons, Glam LAB. Glam LAB has been open for about a month now and aims to combine beauty and art into an unique and unforgettable experience. The salon not only offers hair cuts and color, but also offers hair and eyelash extensions, sugaring, and spray tanning.
New Lubbock Attractions Bring an Artsy Flair to the Ranching Town
If you think you know Lubbock, you clearly haven’t been in a while. Gone are the days when Texas Tech was the town’s main draw. Now, you’ll find a city brimming with fine dining, artistic flair, and Panhandle revelry. Opened in January 2021, the eye-catching architecture and...
Red Raiders Assistant Among Most Important Hires of 2022
This hire could shape the future of Texas Tech football.
Lubbock Figures Out How To Do Splash Pads The Wrong Way
Well, if there's something that can be screwed up, we'll find a way. I have written about the city's need for splash pads for easily a decade. Splash pads are really cool, updated feature that many cities have implemented. They are kind of to pools what skateparks are to regular parks. They reflect current trends, preferences and needs.
everythinglubbock.com
Wish Wednesday: Coach Gerlich trades in basketball shoes for ballroom heels
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lady Raiders head coach Krista Gerlich shines on the court and is now preparing to hit a different hard wood as a star in the waltzing for wishes gala. “It’s a challenge. It’s not very easy to do,” said Gerlich. “It’s a lot easier to watch it go ‘oh I can do that,’ than actually go out there and perform it.”
You Can Stay in This One of a Kind Bus in Lubbock
If you are looking for a weekend getaway in Lubbock, or you're traveling through the area, you'll want to take a look at this Airbnb property. This rental is a converted bus that now functions as a cozy place to stay. With enough space for three guests, a well decorated space, and a peaceful location, this unique stay is something you have to check out. Keep scrolling to see inside this one of a kind Airbnb that you can rent in Lubbock, Texas.
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock to begin construction at 82nd Street & Quaker Avenue
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, August 8th, D&D Construction will perform fiber optic cable line work near the intersection of 82nd Street & Quaker Avenue. FC Traffic Control will set up various lane closures for all four approaches and the intersection will likely be affected by heavy congestion and significant delays. Work is scheduled to take two days, weather permitting.
Stuck in Dallas: Lubbock Radio Personality Struggles to Make it Home
This past week I traveled across the country to visit my family. The trip went by with very few hiccups and everything seemed great - until the very last day. Anyone that’s traveled by plane recently knows how crazy things are. Flights are constantly delayed and sometimes canceled, leaving hundreds of people out of luck. I’m typically pretty fortunate when flying, so even if there is some sort of delay, things still work out okay in the end. However, trying to make it home this time was messier than ever.
102.5 KISS FM
Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
942K+
Views
ABOUT
102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0