Green Bay, WI

Updated 53-man roster prediction after first week of Packers training camp

By Zach Kruse
 4 days ago
The Green Bay Packers are a week into training camp. Matt LaFleur’s team has completed only one padded practice as of Wednesday morning, but Family Night is coming up on Friday and the first preseason game is already only nine days away.

LaFleur was sure to say that preseason games will play a big factor in determining the construction of the roster. It’s a huge part of the puzzle. But training camp has provided some clues on what LaFleur and Brian Gutekunst are thinking in terms of the depth chart.

Here’s a quick updated 53-man roster prediction after a week of camp:

Quarterback (2)

Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.

Keep: Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love

Cut: Danny Etling

No changes here. The Packers haven’t added another quarterback, so Etling must be in a good position to be the No. 3 on the practice squad. He’ll get plenty of reps during the exhibition games.

Running back (3)

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Keep: Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon, Patrick Taylor

Cut: BJ Baylor, Tyler Goodson

PUP: Kylin Hill

There’s still a chance Hill will come off the PUP list before the start of the regular season. This position won’t get sorted out until each player gets a chance during preseason games, so we’ll stick with Taylor as the third. For now.

Wide receiver (7)

Samantha Madar-USA TODAY Sports

Keep: Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Amari Rodgers, Juwann Winfree

Cut: Malik Taylor, Samori Toure, Ishmael Hyman, Osirus Mitchell, Danny Davis

Seven is a lot of receivers, but it’s going to be tough to cut Winfree, who is having another good camp, and Rodgers is still likely to make the team as a backup to Cobb and primary returner. But if one of the seven here is most likely to get cut, it’s probably Rodgers instead of Winfree.

Tight end (4)

Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis

Keep: Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara, Tyler Davis, Dominique Dafney

Cut: Alize Mack, Sal Cannella

PUP: Robert Tonyan

Who knows if Tonyan will be ready for Week 1. Can a player like Mack or Cannella make a big impression during the preseason and challenge a player like Dafney for a roster spot?

Offensive line (9)

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Keep: David Bakhtiari, Jon Runyan Jr., Josh Myers, Royce Newman, Zach Tom, Yosh Nijman, Jake Hanson, Sean Rhyan, Cole Van Lanen

Cut: Rasheed Walker, Caleb Jones, Ty Clary, Michal Menet, Cole Schneider, George Moore

PUP: Elgton Jenkins

It’s still hard to envision the Packers rushing Jenkins back for Week 1, even if Brian Gutekunst said he’s ahead of schedule. Adding Bakhtiari to the eight who have played the most first-team snaps to start camp is a strong nine to open the year.

Defensive line (5)

Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.

Keep: Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, TJ Slaton, Jarran Reed, Devonte Wyatt

Cut: Jack Heflin, Jonathan Ford, Chris Slayton, Akial Byers

Not much mystery here. The top five look terrific to start camp, lessening the need for six.

Outside linebacker (5)

Green Bay Packers linebacker Randy Ramsey (56)

Keep: Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, Tipa Galeai, Ladarius Hamilton, Kingsley Enagbare

Cut: Jonathan Garvin, Randy Ramsey, Kobe Jones, Chauncey Manac

Tough position to figure out this early in camp. Galeai and Hamilton are getting the most second-team action, and Enagbare is likely getting a roster spot as a fifth-round pick. Garvin has ground to make up after missing the first part of camp, while Ramsey needs to prove he’s all the way after a major ankle injury. Plenty to be decided here.

Inside linebacker (5)

Samantha Madar-USA TODAY Sports

Keep: De’Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker, Krys Barnes, Isaiah McDuffie, Ray Wilborn

Cut: Ty Summers, Ellis Brooks

Good mix of experience, potential and special teams capability here. Summers needs to make a big push over the next few weeks because he looks like he’s on the outside looking in at this point.

Cornerback (6)

Keep: Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, Eric Stokes, Keisean Nixon, Shemar Jean-Charles, Rico Gafford

Cut: Kiondre Thomas, Kabion Ento, Donte Vaughn

Gafford sticks as the No. 6 corner thanks to his blazing speed, ability to play on the core special teams units and return potential.

Safety (4)

Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports

Keep: Darnell Savage, Adrian Amos, Shawn Davis, Dallin Leavitt

Cut: Vernon Davis, Innis Gaines, Tariq Carpenter

Keeping six corners means only four safeties stick. Davis looks like a top backup, and Leavitt is a core special teamer.

Special teams (3)

Keep: Mason Crosby, Pat O’Donnell, Jack Coco

Cut: Gabe Brkic, Steven Wirtel

We’ll see how much of camp Crosby misses because of a right knee issue that required surgery. Brkic will need to be terrific to force a tough decision. At long snapper, Coco looks like the heavy favorite at this point.

