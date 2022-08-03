NYC salon has been taking care of its customers for a decade

Read on pix11.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Related
pix11.com
NYC dining hall offers the world on a plate
From tacos to gyros, Urbanspace is an NYC dining hall that offers an array of international dishes. Senate passes sweeping tax, climate package after …. Heat, chance of storms continue as work week starts. NYC cooling centers offer much-needed relief. More Texas migrants arrive in NYC. Assemblywoman has eyes on...
pix11.com
NYC cooling centers offer much-needed relief
All ages --- along with pets --- were welcomed at the Wyckoff Gardens Community Center on the blisteringly hot Sunday afternoon. It is one of the 550 cooling centers in New York City that can be found on the Office of Emergency Management’s interactive map.
pix11.com
Summer Streets returns to New York City
Summer Streets kicked off this Saturday in New York City. Art, performances and different activities are lined up for all New Yorkers to enjoy.
pix11.com
New Yorkers trying to stay cool during continuous heat
After a hot July, the 90-degree heat continues to bake New York City in August. New Yorkers trying to stay cool during continuous …. Senate passes sweeping tax, climate package after …. Harlem resident organizes community cleanup. Heat, chance of storms continue as work week starts. NYC cooling centers offer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pix11.com
The art of manifesting your ideal partner
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Having a bit of swiping fatigue this summer? Or maybe the chats were so much better than the actual date?. If it’s not right, it’s not right. Just like oil in water, don’t ever settle. That’s just one of the steps dating...
pix11.com
'Pop In The City' comes to New York City
The installation is ready to give New Yorkers an extra bounce for their day. Fantuan: food delivery app specializes in Asian cuisine. Fans flock to beloved Long Island pizzeria for one …. Why do cities tend to be hotter than suburbs?. Texas governor sends dozens of migrants to New York...
pix11.com
The benefits of summer camp through the eyes of kids at New York Edge’s summer program
NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s every parent’s concern: What’s the best way for their child to spend his or her free time during summer?. There’s a single destination that lets kids have fun while teaching them lifelong skills. It’s called camp. We’re heading inside...
pix11.com
Heat, humidity continue to blanket NYC area
The high temperature Sunday will reach 93 degrees in the city, with the humidity making it feel like temps are in the triple digits. The cool down comes end of the week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pix11.com
Why do cities tend to be hotter than suburbs?
While the suburbs and rural areas tend to be cooler due to more green space, urban areas could get over 20 degrees hotter. 6-year-old girl punched, robbed by teens in Brooklyn. New Jersey couple in their 80s likely killed in house …. Yonkers city employee arrested in hit-and-run crash …
pix11.com
Harlem residents battle trash crisis
Harlem residents formed an organization called the Harlem Cares Collective, or HCC, which will clean up streets on Sunday. New Jersey couple in their 80s likely killed in house …. Yonkers city employee arrested in hit-and-run crash …. NYC forecast: When the hot temps will cool down. Fantuan: food delivery...
pix11.com
'Come Home to Hope' at Yankee Stadium
Joel and Victoria Osteen joined New York Living to talk about "Come Home to Hope," which will be held at Yankee Stadium. New Jersey couple in their 80s likely killed in house …. Yonkers city employee arrested in hit-and-run crash …. NYC forecast: When the hot temps will cool down.
pix11.com
NYC forecast: When the hot temps will cool down
It'll be another hot and humid weekend in New York City, but temperatures look to cool down next week. Mr. G has the forecast.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pix11.com
'Broadway in Bryant Park' returns
Songs from the most popular Broadway musicals fill up Bryant Park this summer. Senate passes sweeping tax, climate package after …. Heat, chance of storms continue as work week starts. NYC cooling centers offer much-needed relief. More Texas migrants arrive in NYC. NYC dining hall offers the world on a...
pix11.com
6-year-old girl punched, robbed by teens in Brooklyn
One of three teenage boys punched a six-year-old girl before they stole her scooter in Brooklyn on July 28, police said. 6-year-old girl punched, robbed by teens in Brooklyn. Senate passes sweeping tax, climate package after …. Harlem resident organizes community cleanup. Heat, chance of storms continue as work week...
pix11.com
Formula E brings all-electric racing to Brooklyn
The all-electric Formula E traveled to Brooklyn for the New York City E-Prix in July. New Jersey couple in their 80s likely killed in house …. Yonkers city employee arrested in hit-and-run crash …. NYC forecast: When the hot temps will cool down. Fantuan: food delivery app specializes in Asian...
pix11.com
PIX11 News to host live telecast of NY-12 Democratic Primary Debate Aug. 9
PIX11 Partners with Hunter College to Bring Live Debate Coverage to Viewers in New York’s Newly Redrawn 12th Congressional District. NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022/– WPIX-TV New York (PIX11) announced today that it will host a debate between the candidates in the Democratic Party primary for the newly redrawn 12th Congressional District. The debate will take place on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. ET.
Comments / 0