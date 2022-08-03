ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

Highway Road Work South Of Superior Starts August 8

By Steve Tanko
 4 days ago
Northland FAN 106.5

WATCH: Paving At Duluth’s Twin Ports Interchange Project Starts

It looks slow, but it's definitely part of the fast progress being made at the Twin Ports Interchange project. Earlier this week, officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation shared video of the start of the paving process on the lanes that will eventually become the northbound side of I-35 within that project area. Surface pavement means that the work crews are done with the below-surface prep in that area.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Three Traffic Deaths Reported in Minnesota Since Friday Afternoon

Undated (KROC-AM News) - There have been at least traffic fatalities in Minnesota since Friday. The most recent deadly incident occurred Saturday evening in the Brainerd lakes area. The State Patrol says the victim was a 26-year-old Akeley man who was fatally injured when a Jeep pulled out in front of his motorcycle as he was traveling south on Highway 371 at Nisswa. His name has not been released.
BRAINERD, MN
B105

See The Future Of Superior’s Hammond Avenue

It's a project that most people who travel the roadway have been looking forward to for a long time. And, when it's done - it'll transform the neighborhoods the avenue travels through with a totally different redesign. Superior's Hammond Avenue is scheduled for a major reconstruction project the next two...
SUPERIOR, WI
WDIO-TV

Driver injured from early morning car incident in Carlton County

On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 4:02 A.M. Carlton County Sheriff’s Office and Fire responded to an incident in Wrenshall Township. A 2017 Nissan Sentra was traveling East on Highway 23 near milepost 324 when it exited the roadway to the left and collided with some trees. The driver of the vehicle was a 23-year-old male.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
drydenwire.com

UPDATE: Suspect In Custody Following High-Speed Chase

BARRON/POLK COUNTY -- One person is in custody and authorities are searching for another following a high-speed chase that occurred shortly after midnight Sunday morning that started in Polk County and ended in Barron County, according to a press release from the Cumberland Police Department. Press Release. On 8/6/2022 around...
CUMBERLAND, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Kettle River teen dies in fatal car crash Saturday

RABBIT LAKE TOWNSHIP, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A Kettle River teenager died in a fatal car crash Saturday morning. According to authorities, the incident happened on Highway 210 and Crow Wing County Road 32 in Rabbit Lake Township. Authorities said a Jeep was traveling East on Highway 210 near...
KETTLE RIVER, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Meet the candidates running for Douglas County Sheriff

SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Three men are running to be Douglas County’s next sheriff after current Sheriff Tom Dalbec announced his retirement in January. The candidate with the most votes after the primary will become the next sheriff, as no Republicans are running for the seat. Brian...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
FOX 21 Online

Woman Flips Car In Downtown Duluth, Facing Possible DUI Charge

DULUTH, Minn. — A suspected drunken driver is accused of flipping her car in the heart of downtown Duluth, according to the Duluth Police Department. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday near the busy intersection of Lake Avenue and Superior Street. Duluth Police say the 65 year-old woman crossed...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

14 Year-Old Boy Dies In Bayfield County Drowning

BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. — On Wednesday a boy went under the water and drowned in Wisconsin, according to the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office. It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Deep Lake, Town of Hughes, Wisconsin. It was reported that a 14 year-old boy was swimming in the middle...
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
KOOL 101.7

Farmer’s Almanac Releases Official 2022-2023 Winter Predictions

Let me start by saying that you should not get mad at the messenger! The Farmer's Almanac has released their official winter weather predictions for the 2022 to 2023 season. Last winter season was a little bit rough but nothing we aren't used to in the Twin Ports. Winter came after record-breaking heat, as September of 2021 was one of the warmest on record for Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Person Arrested After Causing Standoff in New Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – A 35-year-old man is in custody after he caused a standoff with police in Gary New Duluth Saturday morning. Duluth Police say officers responded to a domestic assault call on the 100 block of 96th Avenue West around 8:35 a.m. on August 6. When officers arrived,...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

High-risk advisory warning of Dangerous Rip Currents at a local beach

The Duluth Fire Department is issuing a warning for dangerous swimming conditions for Park Point beaches effective immediately and continuing until Monday morning, August 8th, at 10:00 a.m. This warning means that wind and wave conditions can support rip currents. Rip currents are life-threatening to anyone entering the water. The...
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Here Is The Only Way To Truly Enjoy Duluth According To TikTok

One user went to TikTok to share the only way to truly enjoy Duluth. I'm not sure if there is only one true way to enjoy our beautiful city. Duluth is a pretty sweet outdoor city and there are many things to do to enjoy Duluth. For one, there are so many amazing hiking trails in Duluth to choose from. There are also some great sights to see along the way too, from different types of trees, to a great views of the city, to ponds, to various critters, and so much more. You can even check out 13 easy hiking trails in Duluth here.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

New Storefront Opens In Downtown Duluth

Another business is calling downtown Duluth home. The spot is called The Culture: Pop-Up Co Lab and it's unlike any other store in the area. There have been some awesome additions to the downtown Duluth area recently. Earlier this year, a new restaurant opened in the old Toasty's location. The spot, called Loaf and Ladle, offers classics like soup and sandwiches.
DULUTH, MN
