Cleveland, OH

The Spun

Baker Mayfield's Wife Makes Opinion On Cleveland Very Clear

Baker Mayfield didn't exactly experience a clean breakup with the Cleveland Browns organization. Just days before the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade, the longtime franchise starter requested a trade away from the team that drafted him with a No. 1 overall pick back in 2018. Mayfield's wife,...
CLEVELAND, OH
NFL Analysis Network

Here’s What To Expect From Baker Mayfield With Panthers In 2022

The Carolina Panthers have been on the search for a new starting quarterback the last few seasons. Last year, they acquired Sam Darnold from the New York Jets and were hopeful that they had found their quarterback of the future. Unfortunately, that was not the case. Darnold regressed after a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns waive injured corner, sign his replacement

The Cleveland Browns are once again making moves near the bottom of their roster as GM Andrew Berry is known to do. This time, another injury has predicated the move. Just as WR Isaiah Weston was waived after his injury, Friday the team released CB Reggie Robinson II. Robinson had missed recent practices with a core muscle issue. Robinson had an interesting tenure with the team in May:
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/3/22)

WR David Bell (foot) WR Anthony Schwartz (knee) CB Reggie Robinson II (core muscle) LB Anthony Walker (groin) P Corey Bojorquez (right foot) Players with scheduled days off on Tuesday included Jadeveon Clowney and Jack Conklin who is working his way back from knee surgery. 2. Team Invites Players In...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Cade York is Everything the Browns Wanted

In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected kicker Cade York with the 124th pick. And if York’s time in college is going to resemble his NFL career, then Browns fans should be excited about him. Can Cade York be Just as Good in the NFL?. In York’s...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

New York Giants claim Cleveland corner off waivers, host OL tryouts

Joe Schoen has been actively looking to add depth to the New York Giants. Through waivers, he acquired cornerback, Nate Meadors. Along with him, the Giants brought in offensive tackles Will Holden, Mitch Hyatt, and Kyle Murphy yesterday. None of these three players were signed. Meadors is 25 years old...
CLEVELAND, OH

