Baker Mayfield's Wife Makes Opinion On Cleveland Very Clear
Baker Mayfield didn't exactly experience a clean breakup with the Cleveland Browns organization. Just days before the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade, the longtime franchise starter requested a trade away from the team that drafted him with a No. 1 overall pick back in 2018. Mayfield's wife,...
NFL Analysis Network
Here’s What To Expect From Baker Mayfield With Panthers In 2022
The Carolina Panthers have been on the search for a new starting quarterback the last few seasons. Last year, they acquired Sam Darnold from the New York Jets and were hopeful that they had found their quarterback of the future. Unfortunately, that was not the case. Darnold regressed after a...
Browns Sign Former Michigan Standout Wide Receiver
Cleveland Browns are signing WR Daylen Baldwin, according to a report. Baldwin played his college ball at Michigan.
Browns waive injured corner, sign his replacement
The Cleveland Browns are once again making moves near the bottom of their roster as GM Andrew Berry is known to do. This time, another injury has predicated the move. Just as WR Isaiah Weston was waived after his injury, Friday the team released CB Reggie Robinson II. Robinson had missed recent practices with a core muscle issue. Robinson had an interesting tenure with the team in May:
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
NFL・
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/3/22)
WR David Bell (foot) WR Anthony Schwartz (knee) CB Reggie Robinson II (core muscle) LB Anthony Walker (groin) P Corey Bojorquez (right foot) Players with scheduled days off on Tuesday included Jadeveon Clowney and Jack Conklin who is working his way back from knee surgery. 2. Team Invites Players In...
Yardbarker
Cade York is Everything the Browns Wanted
In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected kicker Cade York with the 124th pick. And if York’s time in college is going to resemble his NFL career, then Browns fans should be excited about him. Can Cade York be Just as Good in the NFL?. In York’s...
Chicago Bears sign Trevon Coley and Davontae Harris
The Bears signed defensive lineman Trevon Coley and cornerback Davontae Harris on Friday. Chicago waived defensive tackle Auzoyah Alufohai and
Yardbarker
New York Giants claim Cleveland corner off waivers, host OL tryouts
Joe Schoen has been actively looking to add depth to the New York Giants. Through waivers, he acquired cornerback, Nate Meadors. Along with him, the Giants brought in offensive tackles Will Holden, Mitch Hyatt, and Kyle Murphy yesterday. None of these three players were signed. Meadors is 25 years old...
