Delaware State Fair wraps up with record numbers

Laurel butcher wins almost $153K in August 1st Powerball drawing
He didn't win the big prize, but a 63-year-old butcher from Laurel was happy to go home with almost $153,000.00, thanks to the Powerball lottery. State lottery officials say the man, who chose to remain anonymous, bought a 10-game ticket at a Royal Farms in Millsboro for the August first drawing.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wilmington last week
A Springfield, Pennsylvania man has claimed a $1 million Powerball prize from a ticket sold in Wilmington last week. The Delaware Lottery said the unidentified 39-year-old nail technician bought the ticket from the Adams Four Grocer in Wilmington ahead of the July 30, 2022 drawing. He matched all five of...
Recreational Water Advisories lifted for Delaware Beaches
DNREC has lifted a series of Recreational Water Advisories in Rehoboth, Bethany, and Dewey Beaches after follow-up tests showed reduced level of bacteria. The advisories were issued on Thursday after increased levels of bacteria, believed to be caused by baitfish attracting more animals to the swimming zones, were found at several points along the Delaware coast.
Delaware middle-of-the-pack in child well-being survey
Children in Delaware and in the U.S. are in the midst of a mental health crisis, according to a new study which tracks the well-being of kids in the United States. "We were having problems with this before COVID hit, but since COVID, it has only gotten worse," Janice Barlow, Director of Kids Count in Delaware, told WDEL News.
Man charged with selling drugs in Governor's Square Shopping Center parking lot
A Bear-area man is behind bars, charged with selling drugs from his car in a shopping center parking lot. 30-year-old Allan Stevens was distributing narcotics from his car in the Governor's Square Shopping Center Friday afternoon, and when troopers arrived to investigate, he disregarded their commands and backed his car into a cruiser before bailing out and running, Delaware State Police said.
Big inning stops Lower Sussex in Senior League Softball World Series championship
Lower Sussex's dreams of winning the Senior League Softball World Series were dashed when Waco, Texas scored 9 runs in the 6th inning of a 9-5 championship game win in Roxana Sunday night. The host team representing Sussex County led 3-0 going into the decisive sixth frame, thanks to Jaya...
Dog left for dead; Owners sought
Delaware authorities are looking for the person who abandoned a dog on the side of a road near Dover. The dog was left in a crate in tall weeds off of North Little Creek Road near the Route 1 overpass. Officials say she was clinging to life when she was...
Wilmington man arrested in Dover drug bust
Dover Police arrested a Wilmington man early Friday morning August 5, 2022, in connection with an investigation into the sale of drugs in the parking lot of Bally's Casino. Officers approached 27-year old Zakeer Washington, but police said the suspect attempted to flee by ramming his vehicle into police vehicles.
Third suspect caught in connection to Claymont death
Delaware State Police said 22-year old Tyler Simpson of Wilmington was arrested on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, in Chester, Pennsylvania, in connection with the death of a man whose body was found on the property of CitiSteel. Troopers said 56-year old Kevin Goodson of Claymont was assaulted late on the...
