Read on www.medpagetoday.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Related
How long is someone with COVID contagious?
BOSTON – How long is someone with COVID-19 contagious and when can they safely come out of isolation? Researchers in Boston hope a study will shed some light on those questions.Experts believe you're most contagious two days before your symptoms begin and during the first three days of illness. But researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital wanted to see if rapid antigen testing can help determine when it's safe to return to public life. So they took 40 individuals with COVID-19 and had them perform rapid antigen tests six days after the onset of symptoms or after their initial positive...
New Way To Spot COVID Patients At High Risk Of Blood Clot Can Help Treat Them Early
A new COVID study uncovers a new link between the immune system and blood clots, which could help with the treatment of critical conditions. Blood clots may occur in as many as one-third of COVID-19 hospitalized patients. Blood clots that go to the lungs, such as pulmonary embolisms, can often be fatal. In fact, these clots caused death in almost a third of COVID-19 patients.
Yes, mRNA Vaccine Can Cause Blood Vessel Dysfunction and Inflammation, But It’s Minor and Short-lived.
And it’s not unique to mRNA vaccines. Mixing in a bit of fact is a convincing way to tell a lie. Recently, a few studies on mRNA vaccine safety have been published, which anti-vaccine communities may easily exploit to push their narrative.
Birthmark could be sign of rare condition in kids
Light brown birthmarks can be found on anyone, but for some they are a sign of something more. When more than six of these café au lait spots are present on an infant, it could mean they have a form of neurofibromatosis.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
healio.com
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease linked to increased risk for dementia
Patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease had an increased risk for dementia, with stronger risk existing for those with comorbid heart disease or stroke, according to a study published in Neurology. “Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the most common chronic liver disease, affecting 25% of the global population,” Ying...
New Covid symptom strikes at night as 1 in 10 with new Omicron strain suffer
BRITS have been urged to be on the look out for a new Covid symptom - especially at night. Most people with the current Omicron variant, BA.5, have experienced signs similar to the common cold. But now medics have revealed that night sweats have emerged as a common sign, with...
verywellhealth.com
Gout in the Wrist: Symptoms and Treatment
Gout is a type of inflammatory arthritis. It generally affects one joint at a time—often the big toe. People who live with gout experience periods known as flares, times when symptoms worsen, as well as times of remission, during which there are no symptoms. Gout flares are sometimes called gout attacks.
studyfinds.org
An aspirin a day lowers chances of ovarian cancer for high-risk women
SALT LAKE CITY — An aspirin a day cuts the risk of ovarian cancer in women most likely to develop the disease, according to new research. A team from the University of Utah says it could protect those with a family history of the disease and those carrying a specific gene making them more prone to its development.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Unexpected Side Effect After A Stroke
When blood flow to the brain is obstructed through the buildup of plaque or a blood clot, that area of the brain becomes deprived of critical nutrients and oxygen (via National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute). As a result, brain cells immediately begin to die off. This is what occurs during an ischemic stroke. Brain bleeding due to a ruptured blood vessel can also lead to another kind of stroke known as a hemorrhagic stroke. Any kind of stroke warrants immediate emergency medical attention.
scitechdaily.com
COVID-19 Research Reveals Additional Link Between Immune System and Blood Clots
SuPAR Identifies Patients at High Risk of Blood Clot Formation. A study from a COVID-19 cohort reveals an additional link between the immune system and blood clots, which could improve the treatment of critical illnesses. Blood clots are thought to occur in as many as a third of patients hospitalized...
Mother-of-two sues Florida ice cream shop Big Olaf Creamery after listeria-tainted ice-cream 'caused her to suffer a miscarriage'
A mother-of-two who suffered a miscarriage after eating ice cream laced with listeria is suing its manufacturer, a lawsuit revealed today. Kristen Hopkins, was visiting Clearwater, Florida, for a family wedding when she ate a frozen sweet treat from Big Olaf Creamery in late May. The mother — then 11-weeks...
Medical News Today
What are some blood pressure medications for kidney disease?
High blood pressure, or hypertension, can damage blood vessels and impair kidney function. Medications to lower blood pressure can help protect the kidneys. High blood pressure can damage blood vessels throughout the body, including in the kidneys, where it can impair kidney function. Alongside certain lifestyle adjustments, taking medications to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mass. once again named healthiest state in the country
The Bay State earned top marks in categories like healthcare access and housing and transportation. For the second year in a row, Massachusetts has been named the healthiest state in the country, according to a study from Boston University’s School of Public Health and the digital health company Sharecare. In particular, the Bay State excelled in providing healthcare access and housing and transportation.
2minutemedicine.com
Methotrexate reduces functional burden of disease in patients with arthralgia at-risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis
1. Compared to placebo, methotrexate did not significantly reduce the risk of the development of clinical arthritis in at-risk patients. 2. Methotrexate significantly improved patient-reported symptoms, MRI-detected join inflammation, and physical impairments compared to placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease which...
Nature.com
Correlation of weight and body composition with disease progression rate in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
This study aims to observe the nutritional status of Chinese patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), further investigating its effect on disease progression. One hundred consecutive newly diagnosed ALS patients and fifty controls were included. Weight and body composition were measured by bioelectrical impedance analysis at baseline and follow-ups. The revised ALS functional rating scale (ALSFRS-R) was used to calculate the rate of disease progression. Patients with ALS had a significantly lower BMI than controls, while no significant difference was found in body composition. Weight loss occurred in 66 (66%) and 52 (67.5%) patients at diagnosis and follow-up, respectively. Patients with significant weight loss (â‰¥"‰5%) at diagnosis had significantly lower BMI, fat mass (FM), and FM in limbs and trunk than those without. Fat-free mass (FFM), FM, and FM in limbs were significantly decreased along with weight loss at follow-up (p"‰<"‰0.01). Patients with lower visceral fat index, lower proportion of FM, and higher proportion of muscle mass at baseline progressed rapidly during follow-ups (p"‰<"‰0.05). Multivariate linear regression showed that FFM and weight at follow-up were independently correlated with disease progression rate at follow-up (p"‰<"‰0.05). Weight loss is a common feature in ALS patients, along with muscle and fat wasting during the disease course. Body composition may serve as a prognostic factor and provide guidance for nutritional management in ALS patients.
Medical News Today
Signs of heart failure in a child: Symptoms and treatment
Heart failure is when the heart cannot properly pump blood around the body. Children with heart failure may experience shortness of breath, fatigue, swelling in their legs, ankles, and feet, and skin discoloration. According to the. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , about 1% of newborn infants in...
docwirenews.com
Treating Type 2 Diabetes and Advanced CKD
Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) or end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) face increased health burdens and are at increased risk for cardiovascular events and mortality. The most common cause of CKD is type 2 diabetes, and both diabetes and CKD are associated with greater risk of all-cause mortality and increased rates of infection and cardiovascular events. The increased mortality is attributable in part to cardiovascular or infection-related events.
CBS News
Massachusetts reports 9,646 new COVID cases, 41 additional deaths over last week
BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 9,646 new confirmed COVID cases over the past week. There were 41 additional deaths reported. New numbers are now released Thursdays after Massachusetts switched to a weekly report earlier this summer. Now, each report represents seven days of data. The seven-day...
MedPage Today
Researchers Propose List of Core Symptoms to Better Define Long COVID
Researchers proposed a list of core symptoms that could offer a better working definition of long COVID, based on an observational cohort study from the Netherlands. Among over 1,700 COVID patients, 21.4% had at least one core symptom -- including chest pain, breathing difficulties, painful muscles, ageusia or anosmia, tingling or heavy extremities, lump in throat, feeling alternately hot and cold, dizziness, headache, nausea, and general fatigue -- that worsened 90 to 150 days after diagnosis compared with 8.7% (361 of 4,130) of controls without COVID at a matched time point, reported Judith Rosmalen, PhD, of University Medical Center Groningen, and colleagues.
consultant360.com
High Insulin Doses in People With Type 1 Diabetes Linked to Cancer Risk
Higher insulin doses in people with type 1 diabetes may be associated with an increased risk of cancer, according to a recent study. The researchers sought to evaluate the risk factors of cancer incidence in people with type 1 diabetes as they noted that no studies have examined this connection.
Comments / 1