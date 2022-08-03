(Douglas County, NE) -- Four new probable cases of monkeypox reported in Douglas County on Friday. Friday afternoon, the Douglas County Health Department reported that two suspected cases of monkeypox were being investigated by them. Then a short time later, the health department said that two more cases had been reported. Contact tracing is underway for the new cases. These cases bring the number of suspected monkeypox cases in Douglas County up to ten.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO