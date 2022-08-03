Hardy History Association presents “Preacher Roe, When Baseball was Still a Game” presented by Mark Huscher

Read on www.villageronline.com
whiterivernow.com
Blue Moon Coffee celebrates reopening under new ownership
The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the reopening of Blue Moon Coffee on Wednesday. Originally from Batesville, Blue Moon Coffee owner Quan Le told the assembled crowd: “I am so glad to be back in my hometown, serving coffee to my friends, family, and customers. We plan to provide the best and quickest coffee.”
Villager Journal
Clyde Dean (Jeanie) Martin Cr
Clyde Dean Martin, 90, of Cherokee Village passed away July 29 in Little Rock. He was born May 9, 1932 in Streator, Ill. and was preceded in death by his parents, Silas and Edna Knox Martin, a brother, and three sisters. Clyde was a veteran of the U.S. Army and later worked as a security officer in law enforcement. His hobbies included woodworking, carpentry, and traveling. He was an avid sports fan of his grandchildren playing ball.
neareport.com
The Downtown Jonesboro BBQ & Music Festival announces plans for 2022 event
The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission’s Downtown Jonesboro BBQ and Music festival announced plans for two nights of music this year with Queensryche performing Friday night Sept. 23.and the Gin Blossoms performing Saturday Sept. 24. on the Ritter Communications Stage in Downtown Jonesboro. In recent years the festival has seen Morris Day and the Time, Blind Melon, Smash Mouth, FUEL, Scotty McCreery, Brett Michaels, Brothers Osborne, The Commodores, Lee Brice, 38 Special, Rick Springfield, Easton Corbin, Barrett Baber and Night Ranger perform.
KTLO
5 races develop from municipal filings in Baxter, Marion counties
The filing period for municipal positions in Arkansas began Wednesday, and five races have developed in Baxter and Marion counties. Two races are in Mountain Home. Scott Liles and Billy D. Austin are running for city clerk, looking to succeed Brian Plumlee, who did not file for re-election. Marshella Norell is looking to challenge current council member Paige Evans for Ward 3, Position 1. Evans has not filed, but she did announce her candidacy last month.
whiterivernow.com
Groundbreaking ceremony held for White River Health Orthopaedic Clinic
Pictured above, from left to right: Drs. Dylan Carpenter and Wesley Greer; Batesville Mayor Rick Elumbaugh; White River Health President and CEO Gary Paxson; Kevin Rose, chairman of the White River Health Board of Directors; and Drs. Jeff Angel and J.D. Allen at Friday’s groundbreaking for the White River Health Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine building.
Kait 8
Bear sighting “not unusual”, state official says
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A bear sighting in Sharp County caught the attention of many residents on Wednesday, Aug. 3, when it climbed a tree in a well-populated area. Mike Gray owns the property in Highland where the curious bear made a scene. He said it was one of the...
ozarkradionews.com
Mammoth Spring Man Arrest for Inflicting Life-Threatening Injury on Family Member
Mammoth Spring, AR. – A Mammoth Spring man has been arrested and has been charged with 2nd Degree Domestic Battery after he inflicted life-threatening injuries on his nephew. The Mammoth Spring PD and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call at a residence on July 30th, where...
KTLO
Local expert discusses why we are seeing so many dragonflies
Many folks in the Twin Lakes Area, including some callers to KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot, have been asking why there are so many dragonflies all of a sudden in the past week. Some want to know if they are dangerous. Brad Runsick is the Baxter County Extension Agent....
Arkansas looking for answers at defensive tackle
While there appears to be some intriguing options at defensive end for the Razorbacks, there are probably more concerns on the interior of the defensive line. That's especially true if the Hogs want to run more four-man fronts. Arkansas lost defensive tackle Taurean Carter for an extended time with a knee injury in the spring, and overall they're just a bit inexperienced.
KYTV
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks. The watch lasts until 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The counties in Missouri include:. Camden, Mo. Dallas, Mo. Dent, Mo. Douglas, Mo. Howell, Mo. Laclede, Mo. Maries, Mo. Miller, Mo. Morgan, Mo. Ozark,...
KTLO
Land annexation on Mountain Home City Council agenda
The Mountain Home City Council will meet Thursday evening at 6.Items on the agenda include an ordinance annexing certain lands to the City of Mountain Home and for other purposes; amending an ordinance to expand and redefine the job classification and compensation plan in order to enhance efficient management within the departments of the city; and an ordinance adopting an updated personnel policy handbook and matters affecting the status of employees of the city.
Kait 8
Rivergoers urged to use caution following Thursday rain
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas town on the Spring River is urging caution to those making weekend plans. With the rain received on Thursday, Aug. 4, many rivers and streams are up in the region. Because of the rain, the Spring River is now muddy and has much...
KTLO
Arizona police officers say they killed Arkansas truck driver to end violent rampage
On May 24 last year, Glen Ray Cockrum, Jr., a long haul truck driver with ties to Baxter County, was shot and killed by law enforcement officers in Nogales, Arizona. Cockrum’s mother, Cora Waller of Shirley in Van Buren County, filed a civil suit in federal court in Arizona seeking unspecified monetary damages for the death of her son. An attorney for the police officers named as defendants has now filed an answer to the allegations contained in the mother’s suit in U.S. District Court in Tucson.
Kait 8
Popular intersection to add new traffic light
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A trip through Brookland is going to have one extra stop soon. Following a string of crashes on Highway 49, the Arkansas Department of Transportation will be adding a traffic light. The light will go at the intersection of Highway 49 and County Road 762, also...
neareport.com
State Police reviewing inmate death in Lawrence County
Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department authorities contacted the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division on Wednesday morning (August 3rd) about 2 AM requesting assistance in the investigation of an inmate death that occurred at the county jail. The inmate was identified as Matthew Scott Shipman, 35, of Jonesboro. Shipman was...
Kait 8
Police chief on leave after gun sold to pawn shop
HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) – The Hoxie police chief is on paid leave after the city attorney said a police department gun was sold to a Lawrence County pawn shop. Nancy Hall told Region 8 News her office received a tip on Monday that Chief Glen Smith sold a department gun to a pawn shop and immediately began investigating. Chief Smith was placed on leave Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Kait 8
Heavy rain floods Brookland
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An hour-long thunderstorm dumped more than three inches of rain on Brookland, flooding streets and many residents’ yards. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan said 3.16 inches of rain fell on the town within an hour Friday, Aug. 5, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Warning for Craighead County until 4:30 p.m.
Kait 8
Police: Stabbing victim shows up at Jonesboro hospital
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police launched an investigation Wednesday night after someone showed up at a local hospital with multiple stab wounds. Around 10 p.m. Aug. 3, the victim went to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, 4800 E. Johnson, seeking help. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department,...
Kait 8
ASP: Jonesboro police recruit’s death a ‘criminal investigation’
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The death of a Jonesboro police recruit who died at the state police training academy is now a “criminal investigation,” according to Arkansas State Police. Officer Vincent “Vinny” Parks died on July 17 while attending the Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy at...
KTLO
Flippin man injured after driving recklessley, striking tree
A Flippin man allegedly driving in a reckless manner in Baxter County resulted in him driving off the road and striking a tree. Thirty-five-year-old Kyle Wood was transported Saturday afternoon to Baxter Regional Medical Center with what were described as suspected minor injuries. According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office,...
