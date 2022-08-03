The Mountain Home City Council will meet Thursday evening at 6.Items on the agenda include an ordinance annexing certain lands to the City of Mountain Home and for other purposes; amending an ordinance to expand and redefine the job classification and compensation plan in order to enhance efficient management within the departments of the city; and an ordinance adopting an updated personnel policy handbook and matters affecting the status of employees of the city.

