whiterivernow.com
Blue Moon Coffee celebrates reopening under new ownership
The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the reopening of Blue Moon Coffee on Wednesday. Originally from Batesville, Blue Moon Coffee owner Quan Le told the assembled crowd: “I am so glad to be back in my hometown, serving coffee to my friends, family, and customers. We plan to provide the best and quickest coffee.”
KYTV
Residents concerned with 911 addresses in Newton County, Arkansas
JASPER, Ark. (KY3) - Residents in Newton County, Arkansas, voiced their concerns over 911 addresses through the office of emergency management. Residents fear their address provided for emergency responders may not take them to the correct location. Newton County is very rural, with a population of under 7,800. Nearly 95%...
whiterivernow.com
Groundbreaking ceremony held for White River Health Orthopaedic Clinic
Pictured above, from left to right: Drs. Dylan Carpenter and Wesley Greer; Batesville Mayor Rick Elumbaugh; White River Health President and CEO Gary Paxson; Kevin Rose, chairman of the White River Health Board of Directors; and Drs. Jeff Angel and J.D. Allen at Friday’s groundbreaking for the White River Health Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine building.
Kait 8
Bear sighting “not unusual”, state official says
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A bear sighting in Sharp County caught the attention of many residents on Wednesday, Aug. 3, when it climbed a tree in a well-populated area. Mike Gray owns the property in Highland where the curious bear made a scene. He said it was one of the...
aymag.com
Conway Architecture Firm Makes Distinctive Mark With Design
Design With Distinction: A downtown Conway architecture firm makes a distinctive mark with an array of projects in both commercial and residential design. Creative, custom and completely unique. Located in downtown Conway, Sowell Architects has been in business since 1995 with an impressive and distinctive portfolio of projects. Partners Rik...
Villager Journal
Helen “Jo” Ricketts
Helen “Jo” Ricketts, age 94, of Thayer, Mo., formerly of Kansas City, Mo. died March 16, 2020 at Shady Oaks Healthcare Center in Thayer, Mo. During her childhood her family lived in Missouri, Colorado and Nebraska. She graduated from Thayer High School in 1943 and was immediately employed by the Bank of Thayer.
Villager Journal
Clyde Dean (Jeanie) Martin Cr
Clyde Dean Martin, 90, of Cherokee Village passed away July 29 in Little Rock. He was born May 9, 1932 in Streator, Ill. and was preceded in death by his parents, Silas and Edna Knox Martin, a brother, and three sisters. Clyde was a veteran of the U.S. Army and later worked as a security officer in law enforcement. His hobbies included woodworking, carpentry, and traveling. He was an avid sports fan of his grandchildren playing ball.
Villager Journal
Ash Flat avoids water catastrophe with reliable water/sewer team at the helm
The Ash Flat City Council met Monday, July 18 at city hall at 6:30 p.m. Mayor Larry Fowler brought the meeting to order with all councilmen present. After the minutes from the June meeting were approved, along with the current meeting’s agenda, Mayor Fowler opened the floor for department reports.
KTLO
Land annexation on Mountain Home City Council agenda
The Mountain Home City Council will meet Thursday evening at 6.Items on the agenda include an ordinance annexing certain lands to the City of Mountain Home and for other purposes; amending an ordinance to expand and redefine the job classification and compensation plan in order to enhance efficient management within the departments of the city; and an ordinance adopting an updated personnel policy handbook and matters affecting the status of employees of the city.
Local Arkansas coffee being sold at Walmart
ARKANSAS, USA — Something big is brewing in the state, thanks to a new partnership between Walmart and northwest Arkansas' Coffee Collective Company. The partnership will allow several local coffee companies' products to soon be available for purchase at Walmart locations across the state. Nexus in downtown Little Rock...
Villager Journal
Joseph “Joey” Dee Gaskins
Joseph “Joey” Dee Gaskins, 34, of Cherokee Village, Ark., departed this life on July 28, 2022, in Cherokee Village, Ark. Joey was born to Jeffrey Scott Gaskins and Jonya “Joni” Dee (Henry) Gaskins on Dec. 16, 1987, in Batesville, Ark. Joey was united into marriage to...
KTLO
Local expert discusses why we are seeing so many dragonflies
Many folks in the Twin Lakes Area, including some callers to KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot, have been asking why there are so many dragonflies all of a sudden in the past week. Some want to know if they are dangerous. Brad Runsick is the Baxter County Extension Agent....
Arkansas teen bull rider defies odds after serious brain injury
An Arkansas teenager is defying odds after a serious brain injury he experienced just over two months ago while competing in the Arkansas High School Rodeo Finals.
Ark. man found with illegal Chinese giant salamanders
MEMPHIS, Tenn — An Arkansas man has been sentenced for importing and possessing illegal reptiles according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Arkansas. Jackson Roe, 27, of Conway was sentenced Monday for illegally selling and transporting a variety of reptiles in and out of the United States after U.S. Fish and […]
Faulkner County deputies investigating shooting at Mayflower apartment complex
Deputies with the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting incident that happened Friday morning in Mayflower.
KTLO
Arizona police officers say they killed Arkansas truck driver to end violent rampage
On May 24 last year, Glen Ray Cockrum, Jr., a long haul truck driver with ties to Baxter County, was shot and killed by law enforcement officers in Nogales, Arizona. Cockrum’s mother, Cora Waller of Shirley in Van Buren County, filed a civil suit in federal court in Arizona seeking unspecified monetary damages for the death of her son. An attorney for the police officers named as defendants has now filed an answer to the allegations contained in the mother’s suit in U.S. District Court in Tucson.
neareport.com
State Police reviewing inmate death in Lawrence County
Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department authorities contacted the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division on Wednesday morning (August 3rd) about 2 AM requesting assistance in the investigation of an inmate death that occurred at the county jail. The inmate was identified as Matthew Scott Shipman, 35, of Jonesboro. Shipman was...
whiterivernow.com
Mountain View woman accused of stealing over $2,300 in iPhones
A contract employee in the electronics department of the Mountain View Walmart store is accused of stealing almost $2,300 in iPhones and an activation card. Stone County Circuit Court records say the woman, Justice Lehelle Brown-Earnest, 19, of Mountain View, has been charged with financial identity fraud, theft of property, and breaking or entering.
Kait 8
Police chief on leave after gun sold to pawn shop
HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) – The Hoxie police chief is on paid leave after the city attorney said a police department gun was sold to a Lawrence County pawn shop. Nancy Hall told Region 8 News her office received a tip on Monday that Chief Glen Smith sold a department gun to a pawn shop and immediately began investigating. Chief Smith was placed on leave Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Three arrested in Conway for possession of over 650 grams of meth
CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway Police Department announced that they have arrested multiple people in connection to a drug operation. According to reports, authorities arrived at a motel in the city in reference to a narcotics investigation, which is where they located several people that were engaging in the distribution of illegal drugs.
