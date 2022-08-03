ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, MS

DeSoto Times Today

Whataburger coming to Horn Lake

Whataburger is coming to Horn Lake. City Planner Chad Bahr said while the Texas-based hamburger chain hasn’t made any official announcement yet, the company has applied for a site plan approval at 4300 Goodman Road West, by Walmart and Captain D’s. “This is something they have been working...
HORN LAKE, MS
Oxford Eagle

Chick-fil-A to close for 10 weeks due to extensive renovations

Oxford’s Chick-fil-A will close on Sept. 1 for extensive renovations and expansion to the site. The restaurant will be closed for approximately ten weeks and, during this time, the Chick-fil-A food truck will not be in operation due to a lack of available technology. The West Jackson Avenue Chick-fil-A...
OXFORD, MS
WTOK-TV

Mississippi Match 5 has back-to-back jackpot winners

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - After 17 successive drawings with no jackpot winners, Mississippi Match 5 produced two jackpot winners in a row. One lucky player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30, Mississippi Match 5 drawing, which began its roll June 23. With the prize amount increasing after each drawing, the jackpot reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint Mart #48 in Water Valley.
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Mayor Ken Adams has pizza named in his honor

Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams knows that he has reached the pinnacle of his political career when they name a pizza after you. And that’s exactly what happened at the August 2 Board of Aldermen meeting. Adams was presented with a “Mayor Ken” pizza from Papa Murphy’s. The thin...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WJTV 12

Chalkbeat

Memphis election results: Two incumbents, two newcomers win

Two incumbents and two newcomers won election Thursday to the Memphis-Shelby County Schools board, according to unofficial results. Michelle McKissack, the board chair, and Joyce Dorse-Coleman both easily won second terms. Amber Huett-Garcia, who ran unopposed, and Keith Williams will be the board’s new faces. Williams, a union leader, prevailed in a crowded six-way race for one board seat.The election comes at a critical time for Tennessee’s largest school district. The board...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

McCammon first name added to Southaven Tribute Hall

At the front lobby of the Southaven City Hall, there is a “Tribute Hall,” set up to honor great people of Southaven. Wednesday, Mayor Darren Musselwhite announced the first person who will be honored on that wall would be former Fire Chief Vernon McCammon. “When City Hall was...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
desotocountynews.com

Mid-South Area Job Fair set for Southaven

Mid-South residents looking to find a new job or line of work will have another opportunity through the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES). The department has announced the 2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair will be held on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at Brown Missionary Baptist Church, 980 Stateline Road East in Southaven.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
tigerdroppings.com

Shelby County TN - Should be a warning to the right

The GOP DA got replaced by a Democrat. She (R) refused to say anything negative about her opponent (D) because "we don't do that." Meanwhile, he trashed her in his campaign. The GOP isn't willing to fight. The GOP also had terrible voter turnout; something like 22%. Also shocking, the...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
DeSoto Times Today

The best beans, ‘maters, and melons around

Alvin Ferlock has been a familiar sight in Hernando for over 30 years. From May 25 until Halloween, Ferlock can be found by the railroad crossing selling fresh produce out of his truck and trailer to locals, folks passing by, and even regular customers from as far away as Kansas and Missouri.
HERNANDO, MS
panolian.com

Voting starts for Best of the Best in Panola County 2022

Each year, thousands of votes are cast in the Best of the Best contest as Panolians weigh in on their favorite businesses, restaurants, services and places. This year, we expect record turn-out as people again make their voices heard. The voting phase of Best of The Best Panola County 2022...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Whataburger definitely worth the wait

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes. Whataburger. 176 Goodman Road East.
SOUTHAVEN, MS

