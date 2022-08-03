Read on www.villageronline.com
DeSoto Times Today
Whataburger coming to Horn Lake
Whataburger is coming to Horn Lake. City Planner Chad Bahr said while the Texas-based hamburger chain hasn’t made any official announcement yet, the company has applied for a site plan approval at 4300 Goodman Road West, by Walmart and Captain D’s. “This is something they have been working...
Oxford Eagle
Chick-fil-A to close for 10 weeks due to extensive renovations
Oxford’s Chick-fil-A will close on Sept. 1 for extensive renovations and expansion to the site. The restaurant will be closed for approximately ten weeks and, during this time, the Chick-fil-A food truck will not be in operation due to a lack of available technology. The West Jackson Avenue Chick-fil-A...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi Match 5 has back-to-back jackpot winners
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - After 17 successive drawings with no jackpot winners, Mississippi Match 5 produced two jackpot winners in a row. One lucky player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30, Mississippi Match 5 drawing, which began its roll June 23. With the prize amount increasing after each drawing, the jackpot reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint Mart #48 in Water Valley.
DeSoto County finishes Craft Road widening project
LEWISBURG, Miss. — Just in time for the school year, a road project in DeSoto County is ready to go. Craft Road was a narrow two-lane road when the project started years ago, but two phases later, it has been widened. People in Lewisburg said with Craft Road widened,...
DeSoto Times Today
Mayor Ken Adams has pizza named in his honor
Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams knows that he has reached the pinnacle of his political career when they name a pizza after you. And that’s exactly what happened at the August 2 Board of Aldermen meeting. Adams was presented with a “Mayor Ken” pizza from Papa Murphy’s. The thin...
Students in DeSoto County Schools head back to class
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Students in DeSoto County Schools, the largest school district in the state of Mississippi, headed back to class Thursday. FOX13′s Tom Dees spoke with Superintendent Cory Uselton about heading back to class. He said every year, parents have to get used to the new...
wtva.com
Batesville, South Panola schools went on lockdown during first week of classes
BATESVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — It is the first week of classes for students in the South Panola School District, and most of its schools went into a lockdown Thursday just four days into the new school year. The district said Batesville schools went under lockdown along with South Panola...
Memphis election results: Two incumbents, two newcomers win
Two incumbents and two newcomers won election Thursday to the Memphis-Shelby County Schools board, according to unofficial results. Michelle McKissack, the board chair, and Joyce Dorse-Coleman both easily won second terms. Amber Huett-Garcia, who ran unopposed, and Keith Williams will be the board’s new faces. Williams, a union leader, prevailed in a crowded six-way race for one board seat.The election comes at a critical time for Tennessee’s largest school district. The board...
desotocountynews.com
McCammon first name added to Southaven Tribute Hall
At the front lobby of the Southaven City Hall, there is a “Tribute Hall,” set up to honor great people of Southaven. Wednesday, Mayor Darren Musselwhite announced the first person who will be honored on that wall would be former Fire Chief Vernon McCammon. “When City Hall was...
Lady A postpones tour, cancels Live at the Garden show in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the bands set for this year’s Live at the Garden season has canceled its appearance. Lady A announced on social media it has postponed its Request Line Tour as one of its members begins “a journey to sobriety.” The band said the tour is now postponed until next year.
DeSoto Times Today
Olive Branch Chamber of Commerce cuts ribbon on Destiny Center
Olive Branch Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Destiny Center on Aug 4. Destiny Center is a mobile community center that brings resources and people together. They are located at 8941 Hwy 305 N.
desotocountynews.com
Mid-South Area Job Fair set for Southaven
Mid-South residents looking to find a new job or line of work will have another opportunity through the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES). The department has announced the 2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair will be held on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at Brown Missionary Baptist Church, 980 Stateline Road East in Southaven.
tigerdroppings.com
Shelby County TN - Should be a warning to the right
The GOP DA got replaced by a Democrat. She (R) refused to say anything negative about her opponent (D) because "we don't do that." Meanwhile, he trashed her in his campaign. The GOP isn't willing to fight. The GOP also had terrible voter turnout; something like 22%. Also shocking, the...
DeSoto Times Today
The best beans, ‘maters, and melons around
Alvin Ferlock has been a familiar sight in Hernando for over 30 years. From May 25 until Halloween, Ferlock can be found by the railroad crossing selling fresh produce out of his truck and trailer to locals, folks passing by, and even regular customers from as far away as Kansas and Missouri.
Oxford Eagle
Oxford’s Jordan Isbell among Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science class of 2022 graduates
Columbus, MISS. – Jordan Isbell of Oxford, Mississippi, has graduated from The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science (MSMS) in the Class of 2022. Jordan previously attended Okolona High School and is the child of Mrs. Katrina and Mr. Jeffery Isbell. Jordan has been elected to the MSMS Hall...
panolian.com
Voting starts for Best of the Best in Panola County 2022
Each year, thousands of votes are cast in the Best of the Best contest as Panolians weigh in on their favorite businesses, restaurants, services and places. This year, we expect record turn-out as people again make their voices heard. The voting phase of Best of The Best Panola County 2022...
DeSoto Times Today
Whataburger definitely worth the wait
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes. Whataburger. 176 Goodman Road East.
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County Supers Vote to Take $567K from Baptist Trust Fund
Thanks to a rebound in the stock market, Lafayette County will receive more than $500K from the Baptist Hospital Trust Fund. In June, the Board of Supervisors tabled a decision about whether to take the annual payout from the fund, which is about 3 percent of the fund’s worth.
