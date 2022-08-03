ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Wendy Williams reportedly says she's married again; rep says not so fast

By Stephen Iervolino
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DFtEJ_0h3G1BpH00

Another Wendy Williams headline has left fans scratching their heads: Did she just get re-married?

That's purportedly what she claimed to Hollywood Unlocked podcast host Jason Lee, who said she told him she tied the knot with an NYPD officer named Henry.

Lee recalled on his Tuesday night installment, "She says, 'I'm married.' I'm like, 'What?' She's like, 'I got married.'"

"I'm like, 'You got married when?' And she's like, 'I got married last week,'" he continued.

However, Page Six reached out to the former talk show host's rep William Selby, who threw cold water on the reported wedding news, calling it "inaccurate."

"She is excited about a new relationship and probably got carried away in conversation," he explained.

The publication points out it's not the first time Wendy has apparently gotten ahead of herself in the romance department. In 2019, she was dating a former cop-turned-criminal justice expert Dr. Darrin Porcher.

He called her comments "flattering to hear" but told Page Six, "it's not the case," explaining he was in another relationship and had merely worked for Wendy "for a couple of weeks" after she'd filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter.

Lee also revealed that Williams told him she had her publicist keep her "entire family away," except her son Kevin Hunter Jr., "for at least a year" and reiterated her claims that her finances are still locked because Wells Fargo bank has frozen them.

As previously reported, Wendy claims the company helped enact a conservatorship against her will, declaring her "incapacitated" and unable to manage her finances.

The company has denied any "improper actions" regarding the situation.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 20

oldskool
2d ago

So sad she willing to lie just to justify her not being with Kevin so sad! he's gone Wendy stop the shenanigans face it sweetheart it's over.

Reply
4
PhillyJ
2d ago

She devalues herself if there isn't a man around. Kevin destroyed her!

Reply
7
Related
Black Enterprise

Wendy Williams Doesn’t Back Down On Being Newly Married After Her Rep Denies Report

The latest controversy in the world of Wendy Williams swirls around an alleged “confirmed” rumor that the talk show host has recently married. According to Hollywood Unlocked, Williams recently married a police officer who works in New York City. Jason Lee, the media outlet’s owner, states that Williams called him to tell him the shocking and unexpected news. Williams has allegedly married an NYPD officer named Henry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon Refused To Promote Sherri Shepherd's New Show Out Of Loyalty To Wendy Williams, Claims Insider

He may not like committing to romantic relationships, but Nick Cannon has no problem pledging his loyalty to those who have helped him along the way. Later this year, Sherri Shepherd's eponymous talk show will premiere, and the program is said to be a replacement to Wendy Williams' now defunct show. In order to build up hype for the new series, production company Debmar-Mercury asked the Nickelodeon alum to do some promotions — but he's reportedly refused to do so because of his friendship with Williams.
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

‘Wendy Williams Show’ producers refused to help with her addiction: Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband claims producers of “The Wendy Williams Show” would not “sign off” on agreeing to get the eponymous talk show host help to aid in her recovery from addiction issues. Kevin Hunter tells Page Six exclusively that Debmar-Mercury didn’t want to engage in any activity that would take Williams away from her iconic purple chair. “Debmar would not support Wendy’s recovery efforts with the family,” Hunter says. “They would not sign off on anything that would’ve helped her recovery efforts.” Hunter, 50, further claims that Williams’ family attended an intervention of sorts with Debmar-Mercury in which he and the group discussed how...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Hunter
Person
Wendy Williams
urbanbellemag.com

Martell Holt’s Former Mistress Slams Him After He Says He Regrets The Affair

Martell Holt’s affair has been a very controversial topic amongst LAMH fans. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt has been in the headlines a lot as of late. He told fans of the show that he’s currently in a much better place with Melody Holt. In fact, co-parenting has improved a lot. They are even filming scenes together, again. And Martell said that he wanted to be careful when it comes to his actions and the things he says in interviews. He doesn’t want to cause regression in their co-parenting relationship. Regardless, fans were still shocked when they learned that Melody and Martell recently vacationed together with their children. When this got back to Martell’s ex-mistress Arione Curry, she told her followers that she would have let her son go on the trip if the LAMH cameras weren’t there.
RELATIONSHIPS
musictimes.com

Marc Anthony Dying? Superstar Singer's Recent Frail Look Sparks Major Concern

Marc Anthony sparked major health concerns due to his recent frail look. Jennifer Lopez's ex was recently spotted looking disheveled during an outing with Romeo Beckham. Daily Mail shared photos of him that were taken on Thursday, showing the superstar singer having an unusual slimmed figure that was worsened by his unkempt hair.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Wedding#Abc Audio#Hollywood Unlocked#Wells Far
Popculture

'The View' Loses Co-Host Due to Positive COVID Test

The View is down one co-host due to COVID-19. PEOPLE reported that Sara Haines tested positive for COVID-19 and, as a result, did not take part in Monday's episode. The publication also noted that Haines was one of the co-hosts who was on set when Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro-Cardenas received false-positive tests on the live show.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Wendy Williams Married? A Breakdown of the Claims

Wendy Williams' marital status is being called into question. In a recent report, Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee claimed Williams told him she got married to an NYPD officer named Henry. While news of Williams' supposed nuptials spread, her manager, William Selby, denied that his client had tied the knot in a statement to ET.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Tyler Perry Reveals Why He Paid Cicely Tyson $1 Million To Work For Just 1 Day On His 2007 Movie

“I’ve never said this publicly, but I took care of Ms. [Cicely] Tyson for the last 15 years of her life,” Tyler Perry told AARP Magazine. Tyler, 52, worked with Ms. Tyson on several films, including 2005’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman, 2007’s Why Did I Get Married? and its 2010 sequel, Why Did I Get Married Too? Ms. Tyson died in 2021 at the age of 96, and Tyler told AARP that he made sure the last few years of her life were spent in comfort. “She was a proud woman,” he said, “and the only reason I mention this is because she wrote it in her book. This woman had done so many amazing things, but she wasn’t well compensated for it.”
MOVIES
urbanbellemag.com

Dennis McKinley Comes for Porsha Williams + Dates Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Cast Member?

Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams’ problems played out on social media and television. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Porsha Williams had a nasty breakup with Dennis McKinley. Cracks began once Dennis cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant. It caused Porsha to take a pause from the relationship. And she was no longer sure that marrying Dennis was something she should do. However, they decided to give counseling a shot. There they hashed out their issues. For Porsha, it just seemed like she and Dennis were making real progress and moving forward on a romantic level. Dennis agreed. He proposed to Porsha a second time while the RHOA cast was in Canada filming. However, the good times didn’t last.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Savannah Chrisley Has A New Philosophy On Life After Todd And Julie Chrisley’s Tax Fraud Conviction

Though Real Housewives alum Jen Shah flipped to a guilty plea deal in her federal fraud case of late, fellow reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley decidedly did not go with that option to forego a trial. The couple pled not guilty to the 12 counts of bank fraud, tax evasion and more charges leveled against them, and sought to prove their innocence during the recent trial in June. However, the jury ultimately found them guilty of all charges, and now that she's had a few weeks to sit with that news, their daughter Savannah Chrisley opened up further about a new life philosophy she has developed following her parents’ convictions.
CELEBRITIES
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
5K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy