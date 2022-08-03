ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newfane, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.1 The Breeze

New York’s Longest Yard Sale Is Over 50 Miles Long

If you are looking for some deals chances are you have spent some time driving around town shopping at garage and yard sales. Wouldn't it be nice to have tons of deals all on one road that stretch for miles? There is one place you can have it all in New York. It is dubbed "The Longest Yard Sale In New York" and takes place over 50 miles.
SHOPPING
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Residents Can Now Choose X For Gender On Driver’s Licenses

New Yorkers can choose 'X' to represent their gender now, rather than having to choose between male and female. The state has also made the process easier for residents to make the choice. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that people who have a New York State driver's license, learner permit, or non-driver ID can choose 'X' online. This allows individuals to do so without visiting a Department of Motor Vehicles office. Gov. Hochul said,
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Newfane, NY
State
New York State
Newfane, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
96.1 The Breeze

WNY Residents Will Pay More To Cross The Canadian Border

New Yorkers can finally cross the border into Canada, but the price has gone up. It's no surprise since everything (except paychecks) has been going up. The increase is specific to the Western New York area. The Niagara Falls Bridge Commission confirmed to WKBW that tolls are now $1 more to cross the border.
TRAFFIC
96.1 The Breeze

These Top Companies Have Western New York Roots

Buffalo and Western New York have a storied history among the best places to live in the United States. We all know about the stories that Buffalo once had more millionaires living within its borders per capita than any other city in the nation, with most of them living in and around millionaires row.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Vegan#Mckee#Grand Larceny#Western New York#Mckee Farms#Spca
96.1 The Breeze

New Yorkers Are On The Move To These 5 States

Residents of the Empire State have been on the move lately. Earlier this year the US Census Bureau released some detailed data from the 2020 US Census that highlights some amazing patterns in how Americans have moved around the country over the last 10 years. The data shows that more...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
96.1 The Breeze

Limits On Single Orders Of Wings In New York State?

There is simply nothing better than a fresh order of your favorite chicken wings. Here in Buffalo, we just call them wings. But no matter how you refer to them (just don't use "Buffalo wings") you know the exact amount of wings that you can handle before you give in or have had your fill. But perhaps that limit is way too many? Should there be a standard for the portion size of wings that a restaurant should or can be allowed to serve?
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

See The Most Concerts In A Single Weekend In Western New York

There is always something going on in Western New York, and this is a big weekend for concerts. For the first full weekend of August, there are tons of things happening around Buffalo, and we have narrowed down the top events for the weekend. Every Friday, Kadie's Kalendar takes a closer look at 10 of the best events going on around Western New York for that weekend, and there truly is something for everyone.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Erie County Has Most Evictions In New York State

Housing has been a major issue across the country since the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the nation more than 2 years ago. With millions of people out of work during the height of the pandemic, States and the Federal government took steps to ensure people didn't lose their housing during the pandemic. Steps like rental assistance and eviction moratorium helped millions of people.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The 4 Most Popular Cars In New York State

We all remember when we got our first car. It's always one of the best moments of our life. My first vehicle was a 2005 Toyota Corolla and while it was used and wasn't exactly a perfect vehicle, it was mine and for a single person, it was perfect for me at that moment in time.
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

Here Are The 18 Towns In Monroe County That Won’t Allow Marijuana

As New York State gets closer to allowing sales of recreational marijuana, local municipalities had to let the state know by the end of 2021 whether they were going to participate. The state will issue licenses for one or both - marijuana dispensaries or on-site consumption lounges. The local governments that decided to opt-out can change their minds and opt in at any time. However, the towns that opted-in, will not be able to change their minds now.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy