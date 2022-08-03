Read on 961thebreeze.com
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Summer Nights at the SC LoungeJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
New York’s Longest Yard Sale Is Over 50 Miles Long
If you are looking for some deals chances are you have spent some time driving around town shopping at garage and yard sales. Wouldn't it be nice to have tons of deals all on one road that stretch for miles? There is one place you can have it all in New York. It is dubbed "The Longest Yard Sale In New York" and takes place over 50 miles.
Dog Music Festival “WoofStock” Coming to Lancaster, New York
The first-ever "WoofStock" is scheduled for this year! Obviously, a play on the famous Woodstock Concert of 1969, "WoofStock" will feature live music, food, and of course all of the dogs. The event is a benefit concert for one of the newest dog parks in Western New York located inside...
New York State Residents Can Now Choose X For Gender On Driver’s Licenses
New Yorkers can choose 'X' to represent their gender now, rather than having to choose between male and female. The state has also made the process easier for residents to make the choice. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that people who have a New York State driver's license, learner permit, or non-driver ID can choose 'X' online. This allows individuals to do so without visiting a Department of Motor Vehicles office. Gov. Hochul said,
Governor Of Texas Forces Immigrants On Bus, Sends Them To New York State
The Governor of Texas put immigrants from his state onto a bus against their will and sent them here to New York. Apparently, he plans to send more,. Governor Greg Abbott today announced the arrival of the first group of migrants bused to New York City from Texas. The move...
Are These the 21 Most Mangled Town Names in Upstate New York?
New York State's history goes back so far that we are left, today, dealing with the tongue-twisting town names that were created by the early Native American and Dutch settlers in our region. And boy they can be doozies!. This is a list of 21 of the most commonly mangled...
WNY Residents Will Pay More To Cross The Canadian Border
New Yorkers can finally cross the border into Canada, but the price has gone up. It's no surprise since everything (except paychecks) has been going up. The increase is specific to the Western New York area. The Niagara Falls Bridge Commission confirmed to WKBW that tolls are now $1 more to cross the border.
These Top Companies Have Western New York Roots
Buffalo and Western New York have a storied history among the best places to live in the United States. We all know about the stories that Buffalo once had more millionaires living within its borders per capita than any other city in the nation, with most of them living in and around millionaires row.
Watch: Incredible Meteor Shower Visible In New York State This Thursday
This Thursday and Friday, a meteor shower will light up the sky in New York State. The Perseids, which are usually active from July through September each year, will be making an appearance this week. According to the Times-Union,. The Perseids specifically are fragments from the Comet Swift-Tuttle. Every summer...
4 WNY Colleges Make The List Of Top Party Schools In New York State
In the words of Jagged Edge and Nelly, where the party at? Apparently, it's at four colleges in Western New York. Niche has released its list of the Top 25 party schools in New York State and four are located here in WNY. According to Niche,. The 2022 Top Party...
New Yorkers Are On The Move To These 5 States
Residents of the Empire State have been on the move lately. Earlier this year the US Census Bureau released some detailed data from the 2020 US Census that highlights some amazing patterns in how Americans have moved around the country over the last 10 years. The data shows that more...
Judge Orders This of Animal Sanctuary Owner in Newfane, New York Saga
Well, by now I am sure that you have heard the story. It's an interesting one. We told you last week when someone in Newfane called to tell us during Clay and Company that there was a "cow situation" going on. Weeks ago, a few cows escaped and got out...
New York Police Agencies Seizing More Illegal Guns Than Ever
New York State has had a problem with gun crime and violence for many years. Even as New York has taken steps to curb illegal gun use in the state, unlicensed weapons have continued to flow into the Empire State through various forms of gun trafficking. It's not an easy...
Limits On Single Orders Of Wings In New York State?
There is simply nothing better than a fresh order of your favorite chicken wings. Here in Buffalo, we just call them wings. But no matter how you refer to them (just don't use "Buffalo wings") you know the exact amount of wings that you can handle before you give in or have had your fill. But perhaps that limit is way too many? Should there be a standard for the portion size of wings that a restaurant should or can be allowed to serve?
See The Most Concerts In A Single Weekend In Western New York
There is always something going on in Western New York, and this is a big weekend for concerts. For the first full weekend of August, there are tons of things happening around Buffalo, and we have narrowed down the top events for the weekend. Every Friday, Kadie's Kalendar takes a closer look at 10 of the best events going on around Western New York for that weekend, and there truly is something for everyone.
The Truth Behind Crooked Lines On Forest Ave In Buffalo
This weekend social media was up in arms over what was the worst lane painting job in the history of Buffalo, New York. Pictures of the crooked and curvey painted lines on Forest Ave had people all over Western New York up in arms over how could someone do a job like that.
The Worst Place to Visit In New York State
New York State is one of the most famous states in the entire country. The biggest reason for that is New York City, as it's not only one of the biggest cities in the world, but has an endless amount of activities to do. People also travel to Niagara Falls...
Erie County Has Most Evictions In New York State
Housing has been a major issue across the country since the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the nation more than 2 years ago. With millions of people out of work during the height of the pandemic, States and the Federal government took steps to ensure people didn't lose their housing during the pandemic. Steps like rental assistance and eviction moratorium helped millions of people.
The 4 Most Popular Cars In New York State
We all remember when we got our first car. It's always one of the best moments of our life. My first vehicle was a 2005 Toyota Corolla and while it was used and wasn't exactly a perfect vehicle, it was mine and for a single person, it was perfect for me at that moment in time.
Here Are The 18 Towns In Monroe County That Won’t Allow Marijuana
As New York State gets closer to allowing sales of recreational marijuana, local municipalities had to let the state know by the end of 2021 whether they were going to participate. The state will issue licenses for one or both - marijuana dispensaries or on-site consumption lounges. The local governments that decided to opt-out can change their minds and opt in at any time. However, the towns that opted-in, will not be able to change their minds now.
Need Transportation? More Bike Rentals Open In Western New York
More transportation options have been added to Western New York. Reddy Bikeshare announced that 13 more bike stations will be added around Western New York throughout the remainder of the summer, with thanks to Independent Health. These new additions will now push the overall bike station total to surpass 100.
