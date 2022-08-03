ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KS

Hays Post

Kan. man dies after motorcycle crash with teen driver

SHAWNEE COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 10:30p.m. Saturday in Shawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 BMW 4 Series passenger car driven by a 16-year-old from Topeka was eastbound on U.S. 40 Highway at Tecumseh Road. The driver attempted to make a left...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Remains found identified as missing Kansas man

DOUGLAS COUNTY— The human remains recovered southeast of Lawrence in January have been identified as Guy Wayne Collins, 47, who had been listed as a missing adult since July 9, 2021, according to Sheriff's department spokesman George Diepenbrock. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Friday received a lab report...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Sheriff: Kansas woman stole mail, went shopping

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating mail theft and have two suspects in custody. On Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received notification of a mail theft that occurred on Tuesday at a residence on SW 69th Street in Auburn, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. During the...
AUBURN, KS
Hays Post

Kan. woman with suspended license was transporting meth

OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just after 12:30a.m. August 4, a Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 56 Highway just south of the Lyndon exit for a traffic violation, according to a media release. During the stop, the deputy located illegal narcotics.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
Accidents
Hays Post

Kansas battery suspect accused of attacking police officer

OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a domestic incident that injured a police officer. On August 1, police responded with Osage County EMS to the 500 block of North 4th street in Carbondale due to reports of a domestic battery, according to a media release. Upon...
CARBONDALE, KS
Hays Post

Kansas officer exposed to fentanyl during traffic stop

MIAMI COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities issued a public safety bulletin after a police officer was hospitalized following a traffic stop. Just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, police in Osawatomie conducted a traffic stop in the 800 Block of First Street, according to Police Chief David Stuteville. During the encounter with suspects...
OSAWATOMIE, KS
Hays Post

Police: Kansas man was allegedly selling cocaine near school

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 1800 Block of SW Burnett Road related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police LT Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search...
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

Kan. investigation leads to arrest of habitual ID theft, fraud suspect

DOUGLAS COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman with cause to believe she took advantage of co-workers, acquaintances and a neighbor by stealing their personal identifying information and fraudulently charging thousands of dollars to the victims’ accounts over several months, according to police spokesperson Laura McCabe.
LAWRENCE, KS
Hays Post

KU announces summer-fall 2021, spring 2022 graduates

LAWRENCE — The names of more than 6,600 graduates at the University of Kansas for summer and fall 2021 and spring 2022 have been announced by the University Registrar. Many graduates and candidates for degree celebrated by participating in KU Commencement, which took place May 15.
LAWRENCE, KS
⚾ Pratto hits walk-off homer in Royals' win over Red Sox

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Rookie Nick Pratto hit a game-ending home run in the ninth inning, giving the Kansas City Royals a 5-4 win over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night. Pratto blasted a two-out, 3-2 changeup from Garrett Whitlock (2-2) an estimated 424 feet to center field for his second career homer and first at Kauffman Stadium.
