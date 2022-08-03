Read on hayspost.com
Kan. man dies after motorcycle crash with teen driver
SHAWNEE COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 10:30p.m. Saturday in Shawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 BMW 4 Series passenger car driven by a 16-year-old from Topeka was eastbound on U.S. 40 Highway at Tecumseh Road. The driver attempted to make a left...
Remains found identified as missing Kansas man
DOUGLAS COUNTY— The human remains recovered southeast of Lawrence in January have been identified as Guy Wayne Collins, 47, who had been listed as a missing adult since July 9, 2021, according to Sheriff's department spokesman George Diepenbrock. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Friday received a lab report...
Sheriff: Kansas woman stole mail, went shopping
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating mail theft and have two suspects in custody. On Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received notification of a mail theft that occurred on Tuesday at a residence on SW 69th Street in Auburn, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. During the...
Kan. woman with suspended license was transporting meth
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just after 12:30a.m. August 4, a Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 56 Highway just south of the Lyndon exit for a traffic violation, according to a media release. During the stop, the deputy located illegal narcotics.
FBI Fugitive task force makes arrest in Kansas gas station killing
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting in Overland Park on Sunday have a suspect identified as 24-year-old Zarrell Finley of Kansas City in custody. Just before 4:30p.m. July 31, police responded to report of a shooting at a gas station in the 8600 Block of College...
Kansas battery suspect accused of attacking police officer
OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a domestic incident that injured a police officer. On August 1, police responded with Osage County EMS to the 500 block of North 4th street in Carbondale due to reports of a domestic battery, according to a media release. Upon...
Kansas officer exposed to fentanyl during traffic stop
MIAMI COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities issued a public safety bulletin after a police officer was hospitalized following a traffic stop. Just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, police in Osawatomie conducted a traffic stop in the 800 Block of First Street, according to Police Chief David Stuteville. During the encounter with suspects...
Police: Kansas man was allegedly selling cocaine near school
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 1800 Block of SW Burnett Road related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police LT Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search...
Kan. investigation leads to arrest of habitual ID theft, fraud suspect
DOUGLAS COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman with cause to believe she took advantage of co-workers, acquaintances and a neighbor by stealing their personal identifying information and fraudulently charging thousands of dollars to the victims’ accounts over several months, according to police spokesperson Laura McCabe.
Highway 183, bypass in Hays among reconstruction bids approved by KDOT
TOPEKA - The Kansas Department of Transportation announces approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects. The letting took place July 20, 2022, in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work.
KBI: Search warrant at Wyandotte Unified Gov. following ‘allegations’
WYANDOTTE COUNTY – On Wednesday, August 3, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) executed a search warrant at the Wyandotte Unified Government. The search warrant relates to an ongoing investigation into allegations made against certain personnel of the Unified Government. The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office received information, reviewed...
KU announces summer-fall 2021, spring 2022 graduates
LAWRENCE — The names of more than 6,600 graduates at the University of Kansas for summer and fall 2021 and spring 2022 have been announced by the University Registrar. Many graduates and candidates for degree celebrated by participating in KU Commencement, which took place May 15.
Chiefs complete long, hot practice Saturday after day off Friday
St. Joseph felt the heat wave Saturday, especially those at Chiefs training camp. Temperatures were already in the 80s by Saturday morning with plenty of humidity to go around. Some high level clouds and breeze provided a little relief, as the Chiefs practiced for over two hours at Missouri Western.
⚾ Pratto hits walk-off homer in Royals' win over Red Sox
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Rookie Nick Pratto hit a game-ending home run in the ninth inning, giving the Kansas City Royals a 5-4 win over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night. Pratto blasted a two-out, 3-2 changeup from Garrett Whitlock (2-2) an estimated 424 feet to center field for his second career homer and first at Kauffman Stadium.
⚾Perez's 3-run homer in 7th lifts Royals over Red Sox 7-3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez hit a line drive, three-run homer run to break open a close game and finished with four RBIs, leading the Kansas City Royals to a 7-3 win over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night. Perez’s blast in the seventh inning appeared...
