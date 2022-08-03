Spokane Police Chief: Officers, deputy shot and killed erratic suspect following gunfire exchange on Third Avenue

Read on www.khq.com
Man arrested for robbing Spokane Valley 7-11 at knifepoint
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man that robbed a 7-11 at knifepoint on Monday. 48-year-old Shawn M. Moller was arrested for first degree robbery when he was found in a park north of the 7-11 Monday night. Deputies said they got a...
Man taken into custody after assault at University High School
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - An incident drew a large police presence Tuesday evening after reports came in of a man threatening someone with a gun in the University High School parking lot. The incident is under investigation at this time, however Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) public information officer, Mark...
Man arrested for breaking into church in Deer Park, being sprayed by skunk
DEER PARK, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man for burglary after finding he broke into a church in Deer Park early on August 4. Deputies said 28-year-old Grant M. Simonson was arrested for second degree burglary after he was found walking through the Church of the Nazarene in Deer Park at around 3 a.m.
Man banned from Spokane Valley Walmart for 99 years after allegedly stealing shoes, fleeing police
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A 27-year-old was booked on multiple charges and banned from Walmart for 99 years after attempting to flee police in shoes stolen from the store. Walmart's loss prevention team called police when they observed Jacob Lockard walking around the store in shoes that he had not paid for. They showed the arriving deputy the rack where he had placed his old, worn shoes.
Spokane Police: 12-year-old driver involved in car accident on 9th and Helena
SPOKANE, Wash. - A 12-year-old was reportedly behind the wheel of one of the cars involved in an accident Tuesday morning, according to police. The two-car crash happened on 9th and Helena in Spokane's South Perry District. While police haven't officially reported any injuries. A person who was in the...
Spokane fire unit investigating attic fire started with Molotov cocktail
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane firefighters were put in danger Monday night after a Molotov cocktail was used to start a fire in a vacant house. The fire broke out at a structure on the 2900 block of E. Evertt in Hillyard. Arriving crews entered the house and searched for anyone...
Spokane Valley deputies stop convicted felon with PIT maneuver, find a gun and fentanyl
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies say they used a PIT maneuver to stop a convicted felon trying to escape from them and found a gun and fentanyl in his car. Deputies say 36-year-old Bryan D. Bewick was arrested after leading them on a high speed chase where they used spike strips and ultimately a PIT maneuver to stop him.
Court docs reveal what led a Spokane woman to being charged with two counts of second-degree assault Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. - What started as a weapon call to the Spokane Police Department, turned into gunshots fired Sunday afternoon. 23-year-old Sydney Baker appeared in the Spokane County Superior Court Monday for her first appearance, following her arrest 24 hours earlier. The defendant was charged with two counts of second-degree...
Spokane police K9 undergoes emergency surgery
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) said one of their K9's is recovering after going through surgery after getting sick. SPD said K9 Haywire was at a SWAT training with his handler when he got sick. His handler called Pet Emergency Clinic in Spokane and took Haywire in.
Police standoff in Logan neighborhood on Sunday resolves peacefully
SPOKANE, Wash. - A police standoff in the Logan neighborhood came to a peaceful end around 5 p.m. Sunday evening. Spokane police say they were called out to an apartment complex on the corner of N. Lee and E. South Riverton after reports came in of shots fired. The standoff...
FOUND: Spokane Police ask for help finding 64-year-old vulnerable adult
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department announced Daniel Nelson, a vulnerable adult reported missing Saturday night, has been found and is now home safe. SPD would like to thank the community for keeping an eye out for Nelson. Last Updated: Aug. 7 at 12 p.m. The Spokane Police Department is...
Spirit Lake man charged with 2nd degree murder of his friend makes initial court appearance
SANDPOINT, Idaho - A Spirit Lake man charged with second-degree murder made his first court appearance Monday in Bonner County. The reported murder happened Friday, Aug. 5 around 4:45 p.m. That’s when deputies found a deceased 66-year-old male just north of Spirit Lake in Bonner County. According to court...
Cheney man's cows go missing in Williams Lake fire
CHENEY, Idaho - The aftermath of the Williams Lake Fire is starting to appear. Longtime Chen…
Maple St. and Northwest Blvd. is closed off due to fatal crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - North Maple Street is blocked at Northwest Boulevard due to a fatal crash involving a car and a motorcycle. Officials told KHQ the motorcyclist died and a passenger on the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with possibly life threatening injuries. Major Crimes will be investigating. Last...
Spokane Fire Department responds to brush turned structure fire near Pittsburg and Riverside
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department (SVD) is responding to a reported structure fire near Pittsburg and Riverside. Crews on scene told KHQ it started as a brush fire, but turned into a structure fire that burned about a third of a shed and damaged the outside if a window storage building.
Woman searches for owners of dog found near Williams Lake Fire, covered in retardant
CHENEY, Wash. - Fire crews are still working diligently to knock down the Williams Lake Fire near Cheney that sprang up suddenly Wednesday afternoon. As of Sunday morning, Spokane County Fire District 3 (SCFD3) reported the affected acreage remains unchanged at just over 1,800 acres, with around 300 personnel working to contain and mop-up the wildfire.
Funeral details shared for Spokane Valley firefighter Dan Patterson, who died following a cardiac event
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) has released details on the funeral procession of Firefighter Dan Patterson, a 53-year-old veteran of the fire department who passed away on Aug. 1, following a sudden cardiac event on July 21. In a statement, Spokane Valley Fire Chief Frank...
Spokane Fire Department understaffed, overworked during wildfire season
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters in Spokane have were been busy all-day Monday with a series of small brush fires that just won't quit. "We can't predict the fires, where they'll occur but we certainly know that with the high heat winds and incoming dry lightning we're assured to have a busy next 24 to 48 hours," Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said.
Primary numbers published for Spokane County
WASHINGTON - Spokane County has released the numbers for the Washington August Primary Election now that all of the votes have been tabulated. The results will be certified August 16. Washington has a Top 2 Primary which lets voters to choose among all candidates running for each office. The two...
