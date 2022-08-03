ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios

Trump still favorite to top GOP ticket in 2024 at Dallas CPAC

Former President Trump remains the favorite to be the 2024 Republican presidential nominee among the most active conservatives. Driving the news: Trump got 69% of the vote in a straw poll conducted at the weekend's Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, affirming the ex-president's continuing popularity since he left the White House.
DALLAS, TX
Chalkbeat

As DACA future hangs in balance, students keep up hope

Leer en español.When Flor Camarena was getting ready to graduate from her Denver high school, there was a moment she wasn’t sure she’d be able to go to college.But her counselors, to whom she had confided her lack of legal status, helped her find schools that were supportive and programs that gave her hope for financial assistance. This fall, she’s entering Metropolitan State University of Denver. Because she’s already earned some credits,...
DENVER, CO

