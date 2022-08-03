Read on voiceofmuscatine.com
Related
Recruiter Page sees boost as wages grow
Recruiter Page Group said on Monday that it has benefited from the higher wages paid to those that it hires for other companies.The business said that it made around £82,800 in gross profit for every “fee earner” it has on the books in the first half of 2022. This is a 9.2% rise compared to the same period a year ago.The business also reported that it had increased its headcount by more than 10% to 8,668 by the end of June.Wages have been growing in recent months to at least take some of the edge off the cost of living,...
Comments / 0