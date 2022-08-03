Guilty: Mother’s Boyfriend Convicted in Brutal Death of Toddler

Read on kpel965.com
Tanker Transporting Flammable Liquid Crashes in Scott
It was a scary situation in Scott on Sunday when Scott firefighters working a single-vehicle crash noticed a small leak coming from the tanker, which was transporting an extremely flammable liquid. Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier says his crew responded to the crash in the 100 block of Roger Road...
Teenager Sentenced to Life for Fatal Shooting at Graduation Party in Eunice
In 2021, a tragic shooting took the life of a "sweet" man and a father of six children while he was attending a graduation party in Downtown Eunice on June 6, 2021. In 2022, 31-year-old Donovan Reed's accused killer - a then-14-year-old boy who had been reported as a missing/runaway - is looking at spending the rest of his life behind bars.
Broussard Police Arrest Elderly Man in Homicide Case
69-year-old Edward Lee has been taken into custody following a brief standoff with Broussard Police who were responding to a report of someone being shot. It turns out the person that was shot died from a single gunshot wound and was found inside his/her home in the 400 block of E. Fourth Street, where officers had responded. The victim's identity has not been released yet pending notification of kin.
Louisiana State Police: Pilot Killed in Crop Duster Plane Crash Off of I-49
A pilot was killed in a plane crash off I-49 according to Louisiana State Police. A report from our media partners at KATC states that the crash took place on an Interstate 49 exit ramp. State police say the crop-dusting plane was doing some work near the Cheneyville exit. An...
Car Crashes into Lafayette Walgreens Store After Driver Mixes Up Gas, Brake Pedals
According to Lafayette Police, a car crashed into Walgreens this afternoon at the corner of Ambassador Caffery and Congress Street in Lafayette. We spoke to Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department who confirmed that officers are currently working on the incident after a vehicle allegedly crashed into the store located at the popular Lafayette intersection.
Did You Know That There Are Now More Breaux Bridges in Mississippi Than There Are in Louisiana?
Breaux Bridge used to be a charming place that was unique to Louisiana. As a matter of fact, Breaux Bridge, LA was recently named one of the most charming towns in the country—but the exclusivity to Louisiana changed back in 2018 when a restaurant named Breaux Bridge decided to open its doors in Mississippi.
Acadiana Po-Boy and Plate Lunch Festival 2022 Postponed Due to Labor Shortage
Organizers of The Acadiana Po-Boy and Plate Lunch Festival have announced this year's event will be postponed due to industry labor shortages. Acadiana Po-Boy and Plate Lunch Festival Postponed. In a recent post on Facebook, event organizers of The Acadiana Po-Boy and Plate Lunch Festival announced the decision to postpone...
Watch Video of Drone Cleaning Roof of Cajundome in Lafayette
By now you know that the roof of the Cajundome needs a good cleaning and the process is now underway. However, as we previously reported, the roof of the dome is being cleaned this week with the use of drones. In the past, you may have seen workers on the...
’20 Years of Gum Removed’ After Acadiana Mall Entrances Get Pressure Washed—See Before & After Photos
The Acadiana Mall is feeling fresh after getting some much-needed self-care this week. As an '80s baby and a child of the '90s, I can confirm that one of the coolest places to hang out during that time was at the food court entrance of the Acadiana Mall. To be...
Daytime Traffic Closures Happening on Interstate 10, Evangeline Thruway, University Avenue, and Ambassador Caffery This Week
In a summer filled with traffic closures across Lafayette and Acadiana, this week is a signifcant one as there are traffic closures scheduled to happen across four well-traveled roadways on Wednesday, August 3rd, as well as other important traffic closures that are happening during this week as well. I-10 Eastbound...
EAT LAFAYETTE: Bonne Vie Macrons
The next stop on our Eat Lafayette Tour is Bonne Vie Macarons. If you are looking for some of the tastiest treats around then this is the spot for you. Our wonderful friend Bernie from KPEL had the chance to visit with the owner of Bonne Vie Macarons, Heather Degeyter.
Lafayette Utilities to Suspend Late Payment Fees
Lafayette Consolidated Government has not only heard its constituents, it has listened to them. According to the Lafayette Consolidated Government's Twitter page, the organization will suspend late payment charges. With the recent spike in fuel prices and the recent spike in temperatures, this is good news for many in the...
Lafayette’s Downtown Alive! Announces Fall 2022 Lineup
Soon to be celebrating 40 years, Downtown Alive! returns in the fall of 2022. Downtown Lafayette Unlimited (DLU) has announced the Fall '22 lineup for Downtown Alive!, and it features some amazing performers. With shows beginning in September, the lineup includes Bach Lunch performances. DLU wants us to dust off...
The Mercredi Show 2022 Fall Season Schedule Announced
The Mercredi Show, which is a free concert series at Pelican Park in Carencro, returns for its Fall 2022 Season. Every Wednesday during a seven-week stretch this fall, you'll be able to enjoy great live music from a variety of local and regional artists. As far as the lineup, you...
