Fleming County, KY

thebigsandynews.com

Area dentist, horseman champions equestrian center from the start

The recent announcement by the Kentucky Racing Commission granting Revolutionary Racing the ninth and final license for a world-class equestrian center in Boyd County will have numerous impacts for the Eastern Kentucky region. The proposed $55 million investment on a 177-acre site will produce much-needed economic development, jobs, and tax...
BOYD COUNTY, KY
Ledger Independent

Results for Tollesboro Lions Club livestock show released

On Monday, there were 44 goats and 46 lambs in the goat and lamb show. In the Novice Division Sheet, the Grand Champion Showmanship prize went to Emily Mullikin with Reserve taken by River Gobin. In the Novice Division Goat, the Grand Showman went to Chase Crupper with Annabelle Bronagen...
TOLLESBORO, KY
Ledger Independent

Fleming County 4H taking enrollment forms now

A new school year is upon us, and it’s a great time to join 4-H, the nation’s largest youth organization. 4-H offers experiential learning to youth ages nine to 18 with something for all interests from insects to space to sewing. There are topics for all youths. By...
FLEMING COUNTY, KY
Ledger Independent

Court, school district join forces for good

Mason County Fiscal Court and Mason County Schools are teaming up to “Stuff the Bus for Letcher County,” to send help to those who were affected by recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Beginning today, Aug.4 and continuing through Aug. 6, from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., each day,...
MASON COUNTY, KY
Ledger Independent

Shelter employee allegedly sold dog

Brandon Browning and Justyce Small’s problem began on the last weekend of July when the couple set off for a horse sale in Ohio, leaving their usual dog sitter in charge of their beloved pets. Browning and Small, Flemingsburg residents, bought Puddles, a 2 1/2-year-old Australian shepherd/corgi mix for...
MASON COUNTY, KY
Ledger Independent

Mason County Farm Bureau plans events

Mason County Farm Bureau is planning two upcoming events for our members. In the past we have held the annual meeting and youth contests at the same time. This year, we are separating the two events. The annual meeting will be held on Monday August 29, at the Browning Shelter...
MASON COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Keven Moore: Hard lessons learned and remembered as flash floods devastate Eastern Kentucky

It’s been a week as we have watched the Eastern Kentucky floods devastate 13 counties where people are being rescued and at least 37 people have been killed. The search continues for those still missing. Governor Beshear declared a state of emergency after what has been described as a thousand-year flooding event that dumped up to 10.4 inches of rain on parts of the state. The North Fork Kentucky River in Jackson jumped 37.5 feet in under 33 hours as rains came down, according to the National Weather Service.
KENTUCKY STATE
cartercountytimes.com

Rain leads to high water in Grayson

With flooding having a devastating impact on communities to the south of us, some folks became a little worried when heavy rains over the weekend caused some standing water in portions of Grayson. But other than some roadway and yard flooding along Rupert Lane – which never reached homes – and a tree that fell across Rt. 1 behind the Raider Mart, there were no real issues, Grayson Emergency Management co-directors Joanne and Roger Dunfee told the Times.
GRAYSON, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Flood victims in four more counties to receive individual assistance

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday afternoon that four more counties are now eligible for individual assistance from FEMA in the wake of deadly flash flooding across Eastern Kentucky. President Joe Biden added Martin, Magoffin, Leslie and Whitley counties to the list. They join Breathitt, Clay, Floyd,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Breathitt County flood victims wake up in new shelter

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some flood victims from Breathitt County woke up Thursday in a new shelter after having to move. Wednesday, Red Cross officials moved residents from shelters at schools in Wolfe County to the wellness center in Morgan County. We’re told school starts in Wolfe County next week and they needed to prepare the buildings for students.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Trees blown over in Catlettsburg, Ky. area

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Check out this scene Thursday evening that chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier said developed from a phenomenon known as a “wet microburst.”. Click or tap on the video link for more.
CATLETTSBURG, KY
Ledger Independent

Slide repairs set for Ky. 419

Part of Kentucky 419 (Wards Pike) along the North Fork of the Licking River in Mason County will be closed during daytime work hours this month as Kentucky Department of Highways crews make slide repairs, officials said Tuesday. Beginning Monday, Aug. 8, crews will close Kentucky 419 around mile marker...
MASON COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

City announces support for Blue-White game in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The city of Pikeville says it is happy to discuss the possibility of the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team holding its annual Blue-White scrimmage game at the Appalachian Wireless Arena. The possibility of the game being moved to Pikeville arose during a telethon in...
PIKEVILLE, KY
Ledger Independent

Downing Scholarship recipients announced

Hayswood Foundation, administrator of the G. L. and Elsie H. Downing Scholarship program, has announced recipients for the 2022-2023 college year. Eight first-time recipients were selected. Jacob Brown, son of Owen and Paula Brown of May’s Lick, is a 2022 graduate of Mason County High School. He will continue his...
MAYSVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Someone won a million dollars from a Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky. While the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won in Illinois, there was one winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 sold in Richmond in Friday night’s drawing. The winning ticket matched...
RICHMOND, KY
Ledger Independent

Mason County District Court

Adam T. Barrett, 40, receiving stolen property under $10,000, receiving stolen property under $500, pretrial conference on Aug. 17. Taurian Brandon, 30, possession of marijuana, $100 fine plus court costs. Madison Elizabeth Brookins, 19, possession of marijuana, $100 fine plus court costs. Jessica Kathryn Carpenter-Scurlock, 29, booster seat violations, possession...
MASON COUNTY, KY
Ledger Independent

“Hometown Drag” premiering at Russell Theatre

“Hometown Drag,” a narrative documentary film written and produced by former Maysville resident Erin Waggoner, is premiering at the Russell Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 6. Waggoner said she was inspired to make the documentary this year when she returned to Maysville to visit her family and saw how much the culture has changed and grown.
MAYSVILLE, KY

