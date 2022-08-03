Read on maysville-online.com
thebigsandynews.com
Area dentist, horseman champions equestrian center from the start
The recent announcement by the Kentucky Racing Commission granting Revolutionary Racing the ninth and final license for a world-class equestrian center in Boyd County will have numerous impacts for the Eastern Kentucky region. The proposed $55 million investment on a 177-acre site will produce much-needed economic development, jobs, and tax...
Ledger Independent
Results for Tollesboro Lions Club livestock show released
On Monday, there were 44 goats and 46 lambs in the goat and lamb show. In the Novice Division Sheet, the Grand Champion Showmanship prize went to Emily Mullikin with Reserve taken by River Gobin. In the Novice Division Goat, the Grand Showman went to Chase Crupper with Annabelle Bronagen...
Ledger Independent
Fleming County 4H taking enrollment forms now
A new school year is upon us, and it’s a great time to join 4-H, the nation’s largest youth organization. 4-H offers experiential learning to youth ages nine to 18 with something for all interests from insects to space to sewing. There are topics for all youths. By...
Ledger Independent
Court, school district join forces for good
Mason County Fiscal Court and Mason County Schools are teaming up to “Stuff the Bus for Letcher County,” to send help to those who were affected by recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Beginning today, Aug.4 and continuing through Aug. 6, from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., each day,...
Ledger Independent
Shelter employee allegedly sold dog
Brandon Browning and Justyce Small’s problem began on the last weekend of July when the couple set off for a horse sale in Ohio, leaving their usual dog sitter in charge of their beloved pets. Browning and Small, Flemingsburg residents, bought Puddles, a 2 1/2-year-old Australian shepherd/corgi mix for...
Ledger Independent
Mason County Farm Bureau plans events
Mason County Farm Bureau is planning two upcoming events for our members. In the past we have held the annual meeting and youth contests at the same time. This year, we are separating the two events. The annual meeting will be held on Monday August 29, at the Browning Shelter...
Keven Moore: Hard lessons learned and remembered as flash floods devastate Eastern Kentucky
It’s been a week as we have watched the Eastern Kentucky floods devastate 13 counties where people are being rescued and at least 37 people have been killed. The search continues for those still missing. Governor Beshear declared a state of emergency after what has been described as a thousand-year flooding event that dumped up to 10.4 inches of rain on parts of the state. The North Fork Kentucky River in Jackson jumped 37.5 feet in under 33 hours as rains came down, according to the National Weather Service.
cartercountytimes.com
Rain leads to high water in Grayson
With flooding having a devastating impact on communities to the south of us, some folks became a little worried when heavy rains over the weekend caused some standing water in portions of Grayson. But other than some roadway and yard flooding along Rupert Lane – which never reached homes – and a tree that fell across Rt. 1 behind the Raider Mart, there were no real issues, Grayson Emergency Management co-directors Joanne and Roger Dunfee told the Times.
mountain-topmedia.com
Flood victims in four more counties to receive individual assistance
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday afternoon that four more counties are now eligible for individual assistance from FEMA in the wake of deadly flash flooding across Eastern Kentucky. President Joe Biden added Martin, Magoffin, Leslie and Whitley counties to the list. They join Breathitt, Clay, Floyd,...
WKYT 27
Breathitt County flood victims wake up in new shelter
MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some flood victims from Breathitt County woke up Thursday in a new shelter after having to move. Wednesday, Red Cross officials moved residents from shelters at schools in Wolfe County to the wellness center in Morgan County. We’re told school starts in Wolfe County next week and they needed to prepare the buildings for students.
wymt.com
Emergency management officials on high alert after Ky. flooding; more rain on the way
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Just one week after deadly flash floods in eastern Kentucky, more rain and potential flash flooding is headed toward the region. “It’s been two steps forward, three steps back,” said Tim England, emergency management director in Boyd County. Boyd County was spared from...
WSAZ
Trees blown over in Catlettsburg, Ky. area
CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Check out this scene Thursday evening that chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier said developed from a phenomenon known as a “wet microburst.”. Click or tap on the video link for more.
Ledger Independent
Slide repairs set for Ky. 419
Part of Kentucky 419 (Wards Pike) along the North Fork of the Licking River in Mason County will be closed during daytime work hours this month as Kentucky Department of Highways crews make slide repairs, officials said Tuesday. Beginning Monday, Aug. 8, crews will close Kentucky 419 around mile marker...
mountain-topmedia.com
City announces support for Blue-White game in Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The city of Pikeville says it is happy to discuss the possibility of the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team holding its annual Blue-White scrimmage game at the Appalachian Wireless Arena. The possibility of the game being moved to Pikeville arose during a telethon in...
Ledger Independent
Downing Scholarship recipients announced
Hayswood Foundation, administrator of the G. L. and Elsie H. Downing Scholarship program, has announced recipients for the 2022-2023 college year. Eight first-time recipients were selected. Jacob Brown, son of Owen and Paula Brown of May’s Lick, is a 2022 graduate of Mason County High School. He will continue his...
Northern Kentucky father, sons split $500,000 Kentucky Lottery scratch-off prize
William Hicks and his sons William Hicks Jr. and Stephen Hicks received a check for $118,333.33 each after one of them won a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off's top prize.
WKYT 27
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Someone won a million dollars from a Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky. While the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won in Illinois, there was one winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 sold in Richmond in Friday night’s drawing. The winning ticket matched...
Ledger Independent
Mason County District Court
Adam T. Barrett, 40, receiving stolen property under $10,000, receiving stolen property under $500, pretrial conference on Aug. 17. Taurian Brandon, 30, possession of marijuana, $100 fine plus court costs. Madison Elizabeth Brookins, 19, possession of marijuana, $100 fine plus court costs. Jessica Kathryn Carpenter-Scurlock, 29, booster seat violations, possession...
Ledger Independent
Fleming Rotary set to brighten community with memory tree fundraiser
FLEMINGSBURG — Holiday traditions are an important part of building strong bonds in our community. They connect us to our history and help us celebrate the past and the future. Members of the Fleming County Rotary Club are starting a new tradition that they hope will become a regular...
Ledger Independent
“Hometown Drag” premiering at Russell Theatre
“Hometown Drag,” a narrative documentary film written and produced by former Maysville resident Erin Waggoner, is premiering at the Russell Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 6. Waggoner said she was inspired to make the documentary this year when she returned to Maysville to visit her family and saw how much the culture has changed and grown.
