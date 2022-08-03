Summertime makes way for 2 big construction projects at Chico Unified School District

Read on www.actionnewsnow.com
krcrtv.com
Butte County schools dealing with staffing shortage
OROVILLE, Calif. — Teacher’s have never seen it this bad, according to a recent Washington post article describing the nationwide teacher shortage. Fewer teachers, doubled with the COVID-19 pandemic, have led to worse learning outcomes for students. The shortage has also hit Butte County. "I think people are...
actionnewsnow.com
Habitat for Humanity dedicates 3 new homes for families on the Ridge
PARADISE, Calif. - Several families will soon move into their new homes on the Ridge. The homes were built with the help of the Habitat for Humanity organization, volunteers, and each of the new homeowners. Construction on the homes started around May 2021. Habitat for Humanity noted that homes are...
actionnewsnow.com
Switch to drought-tolerant landscaping leading many people to local garden shop
CHICO, Calif. - Magnolia Gift and Garden in Chico has seen an increase in people opting to redo their lawns with drought-resistant plants as many Californians search for ways to cut back their water use. "It's a money saver and as you know California is running out of water so...
actionnewsnow.com
Downtown art tours return in Chico
The Downtown Chico Art Tour was paused for about two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tours continue until early October.
IN THIS ARTICLE
krcrtv.com
New leadership at Oroville's high schools
OROVILLE, Calif. — There's new leadership at Oroville’s high schools. Kristen Wiedenman has been promoted from assistant principal to principal, and at Oroville's Prospect High School, Matt Kerman has been promoted from assistant principal to principal as well. KRCR spoke to the Superintendent of the Oroville Union High...
actionnewsnow.com
Donors still needed for Vitalant summer blood drive
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Vitalant will continue its Summer Classic Blood Drive in Chico, Redding, and Yuba City on Saturday. Dozens of people donated on Friday but Vitalant hopes even more people will come in this weekend to help with the ongoing blood and plasma shortage. "We like to keep about...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico City Council approves to put public nuisance ordinance on November ballot
CHICO, Calif. - During a special Chico City Council meeting on Thursday, the council approved to put a public nuisance ordinance on the Nov. 8 ballot. If voters approve the measure, people in Chico could request the city to clear areas that are deemed a public nuisance. The council voted...
actionnewsnow.com
Honey exhibit opens at the Honeybee Discovery Center in Orland
It’s the grand opening of the new exhibit focusing on honey. The exhibit shows how it’s made, the history, and presents the vital roll honeybees play in northern California. 80% of all queen bees in the US originate here in the northern California and are vital to the...
KCRA.com
Here's the cost of building a new home in Northern California that is 'wildfire-resistant'
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Homeowners in California are often encouraged to take steps to make their property as wildfire resistant as possible. Over the last several years, practical research has helped to define specific choices in building materials and overall design that can help raise a home's wildfire rating.
actionnewsnow.com
Azad's Martial Arts hosts backpack giveaway on Friday
CHICO, Calif. - A backpack giveaway took place at Azad's Martial Arts in Chico on Friday. Donations have come in from across the community, including backpacks full of school supplies like binders, notebooks, pens and pencils. The bags go to families most in need. It's an event volunteers say means...
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of a vegetation fire in Oroville stopped
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire in Oroville on Thursday, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Firefighters said the first call came in at 1:50 p.m. The fire was in the area of 2671 Oro Quincy Highway and burned about two acres.
krcrtv.com
PG&E responds to recent power outages as EPSS-enabled circuit shutoffs
REDDING, Calif. — PG&E customers in the Northstate have been experiencing an alarming number of power outages this week alone. Communities have seen outages in areas like Shingletown, Cottonwood, Red Bluff, and Anderson. In total, roughly over 4,000 customers have been impacted. PG&E says the outages involve Enhanced Powerline...
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE: Peter Fire caused by improperly discarded smoking materials
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE officers said the Peter Fire was started by improperly discarded smoking materials. The Peter Fire burned 304 acres and destroyed 16 buildings after it broke out on July 14 west of Anderson. It started in the area of Peter Pan Gulch Road and forced...
krcrtv.com
Fire at Big Lots in Oroville, firefighters at scene
OROVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 1, 8:50 PM:. Butte County CAL FIRE officials said they have contained the fire to a wooden alcove and façade at Big Lots in Oroville. Firefighters responded to the store off of Oro Dam Boulevard E and quickly stopped its forward spread. They said they found a minor extension into the attic space before the fire was completely extinguished.
actionnewsnow.com
Woman suspected of starting 4 fires in Tehama County arrested
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A woman was arrested as she is suspected of starting four fires in Tehama County, according to CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE said 57-year-old Tina Farnsworth was arrested on July 27 for four counts of arson to a building or wildland and two counts of vandalism.
actionnewsnow.com
Person transported to hospital after crash into Oroville business
OROVILLE, Calif. - One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash in Oroville on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Oroville Police Department. The crash happened in the area of Pearl Street and Lincoln Boulevard after 4 p.m. The vehicle crashed into the Triple ‘S’ Tires...
actionnewsnow.com
Fentanyl, meth found during Tehama County home compliance check
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A person on Post Release Community Supervision was arrested after the Tehama County Probations Department located drugs during a home compliance check on Tuesday. The probation departments conducted a compliance check in the Los Molinos area and located 84 fentanyl pills, 140 ½ grams of methamphetamine,...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico native drowns at American River, known by family & friends as putting others before himself
Action News Now is learning that a man who drowned in the American River over the weekend was a Chico native.
actionnewsnow.com
Palermo man sentenced for molesting multiple children, child endangerment
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Butte County man was sentenced on Wednesday for molesting three children, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 40-year-old Jason Ashby, of Palermo, was sentenced to 28 years in prison for molesting three children, child endangerment to two other children caused by making methamphetamine and butane honey oil and for having illegal guns.
KTVZ
Klamath County SO raids, destroys 20-geenhouse illegal marijuana grow near Sprague River; 3 arrested
SPRAGUE RIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Klamath County Sheriff's Office raided and destroyed a 20-greenhouse illegal marijuana grow site west of Sprague River on Tuesday, arresting three people as several others ran into the woods. The sheriff's office served a search warrant after surveillance of the property west of Sprague...
