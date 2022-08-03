Show Your School Spirit and Buy a Cactus at Texas Tech This Friday

Read on lonestar995fm.com
You Need To Check Out This Amazing Restaraunt That’s A Short Drive From Lubbock
Are you looking to try somewhere new or have an amazing burger? Then this place is for you. For the first time ever I drove out to Shallowater to try this amazing spot I have heard people raving about and now I know why. Have you heard of Lysha's Handcraft?...
Should Lubbock Join Other Texas Cities Suing Netflix, Hulu & Disney?
Under state law, "cable" providers are to pay each Texas municipality, i.e. town or city, a franchising free for using the public right-of-way, that is, infrastructure built by tax dollars. This means some streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ owe Texas towns some big money. If you're into reading Texas statutes, you can check out the entire chapter about cable franchising, but here's the really applicable part:
Lubbock is Getting Something Different near Quaker & 98th Street
Looking to try something different in Lubbock? Here is your chance. Lubbock's Something Different Grill is getting a second location for more people to be able to enjoy their food. If you've never been this restaurant has six locations, about to be seven. Some are in Texas and a few...
‘Where Beauty Meets Art’: Check Out This New Lubbock Salon
If you are looking for a new salon and also happen to be an art lover, you have to check out one of Lubbock’s newest salons, Glam LAB. Glam LAB has been open for about a month now and aims to combine beauty and art into an unique and unforgettable experience. The salon not only offers hair cuts and color, but also offers hair and eyelash extensions, sugaring, and spray tanning.
Top 5 Tips For Incoming Texas Tech University Students, From a Student
The end of this month marks the beginning of a new chapter in many young adult’s lives. People all over are starting their college journey, and it can be a bit daunting. As someone that recently graduated from Texas Tech with their undergrad, and is returning this fall to start grad school, there are a few things I’ve learned during my time as a student. I understand how scary it can be to start school in a new place surrounded by new people, so I figured I’d compile some of my best tips to hopefully ease your nerves about starting school at Texas Tech.
How To Meet The People & Animals Behind The South Plains Wildlife Rehab Center
If you are looking to help support animals and meet them, this is the event for you. Have y'all heard of the South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center here in Lubbock? Well, they are an awesome nonprofit to help animals for 34 years running. They care for orphaned, injured, ill and displaced wild animals with the goal of returning wildlife back to its natural habitat.
You Can Stay in This One of a Kind Bus in Lubbock
If you are looking for a weekend getaway in Lubbock, or you're traveling through the area, you'll want to take a look at this Airbnb property. This rental is a converted bus that now functions as a cozy place to stay. With enough space for three guests, a well decorated space, and a peaceful location, this unique stay is something you have to check out. Keep scrolling to see inside this one of a kind Airbnb that you can rent in Lubbock, Texas.
Celebrate National IPA Day With These Lubbock Favs
August 4th is National IPA Day, which celebrates one of the most popular (and divisive) beer varieties - the bold, full-bodied and ever so hoppy India Pale Ale. IPAs have a long history, having been the brew of choice for British sailors in the late 18th century. One of the...
Lubbock Food Truck Draws Long Lines With Amazing Food & Drinks
Oh man y'all I don't know if you are ready to learn about this new amazing spot in Lubbock. When something opens in Lubbock they get a lot of attention but man this food truck is killing it with long lines and great food and drinks. I was not ready...
Here’s What Goes Down When A Lubbock Band Finds Out They Were Double-Booked
It ain't fun, I'll tell you that much. There aren't many things more frustrating than working out travel plans for weeks, loading up all your gear, driving 5 and a half hours out of town and then showing up to a venue you thought you were playing at to find out some other band is scheduled to play instead.
Lubbock’s Favorite Noodle Bar Is Getting a Second Location
I'm so excited about this news and this business. How do freshly-made noodles sound? And I mean, made fresh every day. Or maybe some hot soup on a cold Lubbock day? This place doesn't need much explanation because it completely took Lubbock by storm when they opened. If you've never...
Stuck in Dallas: Lubbock Radio Personality Struggles to Make it Home
This past week I traveled across the country to visit my family. The trip went by with very few hiccups and everything seemed great - until the very last day. Anyone that’s traveled by plane recently knows how crazy things are. Flights are constantly delayed and sometimes canceled, leaving hundreds of people out of luck. I’m typically pretty fortunate when flying, so even if there is some sort of delay, things still work out okay in the end. However, trying to make it home this time was messier than ever.
New Archery Store Opens in Lubbock, Promises To Have Your Back
Lubbock now has a new archery shop everyone needs to check out. Korbin's Archery started out in Seminole, Texas. The owner said he first started working on his and friends' boxes. Fixing their strings and other things. As word of mouth and their business started to grow they decided to take the leap and open up in a location in Seminole.
Covenant NW Lubbock Back to School Bash Has Free Vaccines & More
Lubbock's Covenant Norwest Clinic (611 N. Frankfort Ave) is hosting their first ever back-to-school bash on Saturday, August 6th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The bash is a "one stop shop" for children's back to school medical requirements, such as vaccines and sports physicals. Children with private insurance or Medicaid can receive their vaccines free, while self-pay vaccines are $5 each. Sports physicals are $35. While this pricing will make the process easier for parents, Covenant Northwest has plenty planned to make what could be a scary encounter much more relaxed and fun.
Did People In Lubbock Lose Their Damn Minds Over A Free Water Bottle?
You just know when someone offers something for free, there are those who will take advantage of the situation, and those who will inevitably complain about it. You'll notice which side I am on in due course. Yesterday, my wife mentioned that the hyper-popular and amazing Dutch Bros was offering...
We Finally Know When Lubbock’s Petting Zoo Is Opening
This is an exciting day, y'all. We finally know when we get to enjoy Lubbock's first petting zoo. Back in January I told y'all it was coming and how this will be a perfect spot for family fun. Well, owner Joey Perez reached out to me to say it's time.
Lubbock Drivers Aren’t Actually as Bad as You Think
Something everyone in Lubbock can agree on is that we have some terrible drivers here. However, they could be a lot worse. I definitely agree that Lubbock drivers are horrible at times. There are the trucks that speed by and cut you off, the old folks that go 20 miles per hour under the speed limit, and the large population that forgets how to drive whenever the road is slightly wet or, God forbid, icy.
Lubbock’s 52nd Annual Fall Festival is Back, Vendor Signup Is Open
If you are looking for a craft vendor event in Lubbock look no further. Every year The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center hosts an Annual Fall Festival and this year the craft vendor registration is now open. This event has been going on for 52nd years and it is a lot of fun.
Lubbock Back to School Supply Drive & Skate Night
Looking for something fun to do and help others? Check out this awesome event coming to Lubbock. With how much school supplies cost, this event is helping raise supplies for others. "We are proud to be able to put this event together. We have worked with the community for years...
Yellowstone and 1883 Come To Lubbock and The NRHC
Calling all fans of the hit television series Yellowstone and it's 1883 prequel which airs on Paramount+. The National Ranching Heritage Center at Texas Tech University in Lubbock will be hosting a new exhibit, 1883: A Ranching Origin Story. The exhibit is a partnership between 101 Studios and the National...
Comments / 0