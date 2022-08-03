ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

The Richmond Standard

GRIP announces new executive director

The Greater Richmond Interfaith Program (GRIP)—a Richmond nonprofit that provides food, shelter and other services to people facing homelessness and others in need—has announced in its blog that it has a new incoming executive director. Ralph Payton will take over the helm at GRIP Aug. 22. Payton has...
RICHMOND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Nonprofit, Asian American Residents Sue Siskiyou County

A Bay Area nonprofit is going after county laws and ordinances targeting Asian Americans in Siskiyou County, filing a federal lawsuit that, if they win, could help Asian Americans across the country. An influx of Asian Americans in the Northern California county around 2016 created an upsurge in racism, discrimination...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
Sacramento Observer

“Outdoor Afro” Promotes Experiences in Nature for Black Adventurers

(CBM) – As much as Black people are defined by the contributions they’ve made to American culture, society also defines Black women and men by stereotypes that have evolved over time. From the music we don’t listen to, the jobs we don’t take, to even the outdoor activities...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Vice Mayor passes away after battle with ovarian cancer

COLMA, Calif. (BCN) — Raquel “Rae” Gonzalez, who announced in July that she was retiring from the Colma City Council, passed away Tuesday after a long battle with ovarian cancer. “No words can describe how we are all feeling upon receiving this terrible news,” said Mayor Helen Fisicaro. “I am honored to have served with […]
COLMA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Hayward Launches Lottery for Dozens of New Below-Market-Rate Homes

The city of Hayward is accepting applications in a housing lottery for about 60 new below-market-rate homes. The two- and three-bedroom homes are priced between $170,000 and $300,000. To qualify, applicants' household income can be up to $185,000 depending on the size of their household. Although Hayward is pushing to...
HAYWARD, CA
sfstandard.com

Ann Hsu Speaks Out: ‘I Am Not a Racist’

After her comments stereotyping Black and Latino families caused a political firestorm in San Francisco, school board member Ann Hsu chose to stay away from media interviews and public spotlights for more than two weeks. Until now. On Wednesday, Hsu sat down with The Standard for an exclusive interview, her...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Video Shows Supe Shamann Walton’s Confrontation With Sheriff’s Cadet

City officials released video footage Friday of a confrontation at City Hall between a sheriff’s cadet and Supervisor Shamann Walton, who allegedly threatened to fight the cadet and called him the N-word. The June 24 confrontation between Walton—a Black man who serves as president of the Board of Supervisors—and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Usain Bolt's bike sharing firm bolts from Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. - The city of Richmond now has to find a new operator to handle all the electric bikes that were left behind by a bike-sharing company founded by Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt. "Nobody really knows what happened to Bolt. Obviously, they've ghosted us all," said Richmond Mayor...
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

What are those matching buildings in Oakland?

OAKLAND (KRON) – What are those matching buildings in downtown Oakland? Turns out they’re almost 30 years old! The Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and United States Courthouse complex was constructed in 1993 as part of the Oakland Redevelopment project, according to a federal government website. The buildings, at 1301 Clay Street, consist of two […]
CBS San Francisco

Oakland community remembers beloved restaurant owner on National Night Out

OAKLAND (KPIX) - Communities across the country gathered to strengthen neighborhood bonds with local police on National Night Out on Tuesday evening. For one Oakland business, it was a chance to remember a restaurant owner who was killed in front of his 11-year-old son. "Thank you guys for coming here for Jun. All the love," said Mark Legaspi on the stage in front of Lucky Three Seven restaurant on Fruitvale. Legaspi was Jun Anabo's cousin and business partner at the family-owned Filipino street food restaurant. Jun was shot and killed on the sidewalk of the family restaurant on May 18....
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Member of SF political dynasty files to run for DA

CORRECTION: The original version of this story stated that Joe Alioto Veronese’s mother, Angela, ran for San Francisco mayor twice. In fact, she ran four times. SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Joe Alioto Veronese — a civil rights attorney and former police and fire commissioner, and bearer of a famous name in city politics — pulled […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Bayview’s Long-Derelict ‘Bishop Building’ Is Demolished to Make Way for New Restaurant and Plaza Revitalization

For residents of the Bayview District, there was something satisfying about watching a building that had blighted the community for over 40 years be demolished at last. On Wednesday, at approximately 9 a.m., the 700-square-foot structure known by locals as the “Bishop Building” at 4801 3rd St. was torn down to make room for a new construction project that will serve the neighborhood as a modular restaurant.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Hundreds of apartments might replace West Oakland warehouse site

OAKLAND — Hundreds of homes could replace a sixty-year-old warehouse in West Oakland on a site that’s around the corner from a busy BART station, plans on file with city officials show. The potential development could bring about 420 residential units to a property at 1357 5th St....
OAKLAND, CA
davisvanguard.org

New SF DA Announces She’s Rescinding Drug Pleas; Public Defender Warns Policies Will Worsen Community Health Outcomes

San Francisco, CA – Critics are concerned that newly-appointed San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins is reigniting the failed war on drugs. On Wednesday, she announced a new policy that claims to hold drug dealers accountable by prohibiting dealers arrested with more than five grams of drugs from being referred to San Francisco’s community justice court (CJC).

