OAKLAND (KPIX) - Communities across the country gathered to strengthen neighborhood bonds with local police on National Night Out on Tuesday evening. For one Oakland business, it was a chance to remember a restaurant owner who was killed in front of his 11-year-old son. "Thank you guys for coming here for Jun. All the love," said Mark Legaspi on the stage in front of Lucky Three Seven restaurant on Fruitvale. Legaspi was Jun Anabo's cousin and business partner at the family-owned Filipino street food restaurant. Jun was shot and killed on the sidewalk of the family restaurant on May 18....

OAKLAND, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO