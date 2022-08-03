Read on 4kids.com
GRIP announces new executive director
The Greater Richmond Interfaith Program (GRIP)—a Richmond nonprofit that provides food, shelter and other services to people facing homelessness and others in need—has announced in its blog that it has a new incoming executive director. Ralph Payton will take over the helm at GRIP Aug. 22. Payton has...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Nonprofit, Asian American Residents Sue Siskiyou County
A Bay Area nonprofit is going after county laws and ordinances targeting Asian Americans in Siskiyou County, filing a federal lawsuit that, if they win, could help Asian Americans across the country. An influx of Asian Americans in the Northern California county around 2016 created an upsurge in racism, discrimination...
Sacramento Observer
“Outdoor Afro” Promotes Experiences in Nature for Black Adventurers
(CBM) – As much as Black people are defined by the contributions they’ve made to American culture, society also defines Black women and men by stereotypes that have evolved over time. From the music we don’t listen to, the jobs we don’t take, to even the outdoor activities...
Students, workers in Contra Costa County can receive free $25 Clipper card
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — College students and adult workers in Contra Costa County can receive a pre-loaded $25 Clipper card, 511 Contra Costa announced on its website. The agency says it looks to get commuters to switch to public transit for even just once a week. To be eligible, you must be 18 […]
Vice Mayor passes away after battle with ovarian cancer
COLMA, Calif. (BCN) — Raquel “Rae” Gonzalez, who announced in July that she was retiring from the Colma City Council, passed away Tuesday after a long battle with ovarian cancer. “No words can describe how we are all feeling upon receiving this terrible news,” said Mayor Helen Fisicaro. “I am honored to have served with […]
‘Craneway Craft Fair’ heading to Richmond with 200-plus artisans
Want to get a super early jump on your holiday shopping? The “Craneway Craft Fair” will return to Richmond with its Summer Edition Aug. 13-14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., a free-admission event organizers say will feature “more than 200 diverse exhibitors, including both master artisans and emerging newcomers,” per its website.
NBC Bay Area
Hayward Launches Lottery for Dozens of New Below-Market-Rate Homes
The city of Hayward is accepting applications in a housing lottery for about 60 new below-market-rate homes. The two- and three-bedroom homes are priced between $170,000 and $300,000. To qualify, applicants' household income can be up to $185,000 depending on the size of their household. Although Hayward is pushing to...
postnewsgroup.com
OPINION: Are We About to See the Permanent Exclusion of Most Black People from Construction Jobs in Oakland?
For decades Black people in Oakland have obtained 9% or less of the work hours on publicly funded construction projects. So…for jobs that are paid for by all of our tax dollars, Black residents, who make up 23% of Oakland’s population, get only 9% of the relatively well-paid work doing construction.
sfstandard.com
Ann Hsu Speaks Out: ‘I Am Not a Racist’
After her comments stereotyping Black and Latino families caused a political firestorm in San Francisco, school board member Ann Hsu chose to stay away from media interviews and public spotlights for more than two weeks. Until now. On Wednesday, Hsu sat down with The Standard for an exclusive interview, her...
eastcountytoday.net
Saturday: Stuff the Bus School Supply Giveaway at Deer Valley High School
On August 6, Claryssa Wilson will host her 10th Annual Stuff the Bus School Supply Giveaway for youth in East Contra Costa County. The event will be held from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at Deer Valley High School (4700 Lone Tree Way, Antioch, CA) The event will feature early...
sfstandard.com
Video Shows Supe Shamann Walton’s Confrontation With Sheriff’s Cadet
City officials released video footage Friday of a confrontation at City Hall between a sheriff’s cadet and Supervisor Shamann Walton, who allegedly threatened to fight the cadet and called him the N-word. The June 24 confrontation between Walton—a Black man who serves as president of the Board of Supervisors—and...
KTVU FOX 2
Usain Bolt's bike sharing firm bolts from Richmond
RICHMOND, Calif. - The city of Richmond now has to find a new operator to handle all the electric bikes that were left behind by a bike-sharing company founded by Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt. "Nobody really knows what happened to Bolt. Obviously, they've ghosted us all," said Richmond Mayor...
What are those matching buildings in Oakland?
OAKLAND (KRON) – What are those matching buildings in downtown Oakland? Turns out they’re almost 30 years old! The Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and United States Courthouse complex was constructed in 1993 as part of the Oakland Redevelopment project, according to a federal government website. The buildings, at 1301 Clay Street, consist of two […]
Oakland community remembers beloved restaurant owner on National Night Out
OAKLAND (KPIX) - Communities across the country gathered to strengthen neighborhood bonds with local police on National Night Out on Tuesday evening. For one Oakland business, it was a chance to remember a restaurant owner who was killed in front of his 11-year-old son. "Thank you guys for coming here for Jun. All the love," said Mark Legaspi on the stage in front of Lucky Three Seven restaurant on Fruitvale. Legaspi was Jun Anabo's cousin and business partner at the family-owned Filipino street food restaurant. Jun was shot and killed on the sidewalk of the family restaurant on May 18....
Member of SF political dynasty files to run for DA
CORRECTION: The original version of this story stated that Joe Alioto Veronese’s mother, Angela, ran for San Francisco mayor twice. In fact, she ran four times. SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Joe Alioto Veronese — a civil rights attorney and former police and fire commissioner, and bearer of a famous name in city politics — pulled […]
sfstandard.com
Bayview’s Long-Derelict ‘Bishop Building’ Is Demolished to Make Way for New Restaurant and Plaza Revitalization
For residents of the Bayview District, there was something satisfying about watching a building that had blighted the community for over 40 years be demolished at last. On Wednesday, at approximately 9 a.m., the 700-square-foot structure known by locals as the “Bishop Building” at 4801 3rd St. was torn down to make room for a new construction project that will serve the neighborhood as a modular restaurant.
Silicon Valley
Hundreds of apartments might replace West Oakland warehouse site
OAKLAND — Hundreds of homes could replace a sixty-year-old warehouse in West Oakland on a site that’s around the corner from a busy BART station, plans on file with city officials show. The potential development could bring about 420 residential units to a property at 1357 5th St....
davisvanguard.org
New SF DA Announces She’s Rescinding Drug Pleas; Public Defender Warns Policies Will Worsen Community Health Outcomes
San Francisco, CA – Critics are concerned that newly-appointed San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins is reigniting the failed war on drugs. On Wednesday, she announced a new policy that claims to hold drug dealers accountable by prohibiting dealers arrested with more than five grams of drugs from being referred to San Francisco’s community justice court (CJC).
Proposal would turn former Bay Area movie theater into 15-story apartment building
The project would retain the theater's iconic facade and neon marquee.
48hills.org
Report shows that big local tech companies give nothing back to the community
I am not in general a big fan of corporate philanthropy. Everything about the model is wrong; instead of paying taxes, company executives who are elected by nobody and not accountable to the public get to decide where the money goes. All too often, it’s just a corporate PR strategy to defuse community anger.
