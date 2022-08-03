Show Your School Spirit and Buy a Cactus at Texas Tech This Friday

The end of this month marks the beginning of a new chapter in many young adult’s lives. People all over are starting their college journey, and it can be a bit daunting. As someone that recently graduated from Texas Tech with their undergrad, and is returning this fall to start grad school, there are a few things I’ve learned during my time as a student. I understand how scary it can be to start school in a new place surrounded by new people, so I figured I’d compile some of my best tips to hopefully ease your nerves about starting school at Texas Tech.

