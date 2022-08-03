ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Show Your School Spirit and Buy a Cactus at Texas Tech This Friday

By Emily Claire
FMX 94.5
FMX 94.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on kfmx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FMX 94.5

Should Lubbock Join Other Texas Cities Suing Netflix, Hulu & Disney?

Under state law, "cable" providers are to pay each Texas municipality, i.e. town or city, a franchising free for using the public right-of-way, that is, infrastructure built by tax dollars. This means some streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ owe Texas towns some big money. If you're into reading Texas statutes, you can check out the entire chapter about cable franchising, but here's the really applicable part:
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Happy, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock, TX
Lifestyle
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Figures Out How To Do Splash Pads The Wrong Way

Well, if there's something that can be screwed up, we'll find a way. I have written about the city's need for splash pads for easily a decade. Splash pads are really cool, updated feature that many cities have implemented. They are kind of to pools what skateparks are to regular parks. They reflect current trends, preferences and needs.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Top 5 Tips For Incoming Texas Tech University Students, From a Student

The end of this month marks the beginning of a new chapter in many young adult’s lives. People all over are starting their college journey, and it can be a bit daunting. As someone that recently graduated from Texas Tech with their undergrad, and is returning this fall to start grad school, there are a few things I’ve learned during my time as a student. I understand how scary it can be to start school in a new place surrounded by new people, so I figured I’d compile some of my best tips to hopefully ease your nerves about starting school at Texas Tech.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

How To Meet The People & Animals Behind The South Plains Wildlife Rehab Center

If you are looking to help support animals and meet them, this is the event for you. Have y'all heard of the South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center here in Lubbock? Well, they are an awesome nonprofit to help animals for 34 years running. They care for orphaned, injured, ill and displaced wild animals with the goal of returning wildlife back to its natural habitat.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Spirit#Texas Tech#The Texas Tech Greenhouse
FMX 94.5

You Can Stay in This One of a Kind Bus in Lubbock

If you are looking for a weekend getaway in Lubbock, or you're traveling through the area, you'll want to take a look at this Airbnb property. This rental is a converted bus that now functions as a cozy place to stay. With enough space for three guests, a well decorated space, and a peaceful location, this unique stay is something you have to check out. Keep scrolling to see inside this one of a kind Airbnb that you can rent in Lubbock, Texas.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

25 Weird, Wonderful And WTF? Lubbock Items On Amazon

So, just for fun I decided to type in "Lubbock" on the Amazon menu bar. This is certainly not all of the Lubbock stuff available. There's some normal stuff, albums from the (Dixie) Chicks, and other stuff you might expect. There's also a LOT of stuff that you might not know exists, and some of it shouldn't exist. This is what happens when you go 12 pages deep on the Amazon results by searching "Lubbock".
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Celebrate National IPA Day With These Lubbock Favs

August 4th is National IPA Day, which celebrates one of the most popular (and divisive) beer varieties - the bold, full-bodied and ever so hoppy India Pale Ale. IPAs have a long history, having been the brew of choice for British sailors in the late 18th century. One of the...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Legends Whips N Kisses to Play Final Show on Saturday

Despite their origins as a joke band created for Halloween, Lubbock's Whips N Kisses have earned their spot in Lubbock local rock royalty. Fans of 80s rock and fans of unadulterated fun have partied with Whips for 14 years. The group has decided to hang up their spandex and wigs, but they're not leaving without one final party with their fans.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
FMX 94.5

Stuck in Dallas: Lubbock Radio Personality Struggles to Make it Home

This past week I traveled across the country to visit my family. The trip went by with very few hiccups and everything seemed great - until the very last day. Anyone that’s traveled by plane recently knows how crazy things are. Flights are constantly delayed and sometimes canceled, leaving hundreds of people out of luck. I’m typically pretty fortunate when flying, so even if there is some sort of delay, things still work out okay in the end. However, trying to make it home this time was messier than ever.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Native Chase Crawford Offers In-Character Wisdom

Lubbock native Chase Crawford is "all in" with this bit. I upgraded my perfectly good t.v. so that I could see "The Boys". There you have it, and I'll admit it was worth it. The show has not disappointed on any level. It is wild, off-the-wall, gory, provocative, explicit, and pretty much everything else.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

New Archery Store Opens in Lubbock, Promises To Have Your Back

Lubbock now has a new archery shop everyone needs to check out. Korbin's Archery started out in Seminole, Texas. The owner said he first started working on his and friends' boxes. Fixing their strings and other things. As word of mouth and their business started to grow they decided to take the leap and open up in a location in Seminole.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Covenant NW Lubbock Back to School Bash Has Free Vaccines & More

Lubbock's Covenant Norwest Clinic (611 N. Frankfort Ave) is hosting their first ever back-to-school bash on Saturday, August 6th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The bash is a "one stop shop" for children's back to school medical requirements, such as vaccines and sports physicals. Children with private insurance or Medicaid can receive their vaccines free, while self-pay vaccines are $5 each. Sports physicals are $35. While this pricing will make the process easier for parents, Covenant Northwest has plenty planned to make what could be a scary encounter much more relaxed and fun.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

FMX Welcomes Trinity Of Terror Tour This November

I wish our weather dry spell would bust open like our concert one has. Holy moly, Batman! I never thought this tour would make it to the Hub City, but get ready for this. Tuesday, November 1st, it's Motionless In White, Black Veil Brides and Ice Nine Kills, with special guest Atreyu, at the Lone Star Event Center in Lubbock, Texas.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

FMX 94.5

Lubbock, TX
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy