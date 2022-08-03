Read on www.actionnews5.com
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
19-year-old Czech basketball player commits to UofM Tigers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old international player committed to play for head coach Penny Hardaway, and the Memphis Tigers. Ian Granja, a 6′8 forward was born in Spain but played in the Czech Republic last season. Granja played 19 games for the Czech U19 league, averaged nearly 14...
Hardaway goes overseas for first freshman commit for Tigers
MEMPHIS – After restocking his roster strictly through the transfer portal, Penny Hardaway has finally added a freshman to the Tigers. Going international to do it. Using one of the three open scholarships at his disposal, Hardaway earning a commitment from 19 year old Spaniard Ian Granja. Granja is a 6’8” wing who’s been playing […]
Brady White is back with the Tigers…coaching wide receivers
MEMPHIS – A familiar face has returned to the University of Memphis and it’s a name… every tiger fan will remember. Brady white is back with the tiger football team. white re-wrote the Tiger record book during his three seasons at the U of M, setting school records for wins, passing yards and touchdowns and […]
tri-statedefender.com
Stylist-designer Clarence Jones making an impact inside and outside the Memphis area
Memphis-based clothes/suit designer Clarence Jones takes tremendous pride in the work he has completed since entering the styling industry in the early 1990s. While doing business with celebrity clientele, including Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer, Jones has become synonymous with styling athletes each year for the NBA and NFL drafts.
actionnews5.com
Pickering’s bicycle kick goal on debut seals 3-1 win for Memphis 901 FC
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 17-year-old Nighte Pickering, signed by Memphis 901 FC earlier this week as the youngest player in team history, scored a stunning bicycle kick in the 88th minute to seal a 3-1 win for Memphis over Hartford Athletic. The win moves 901 FC back into third place...
actionnews5.com
Redbirds bats stay ice cold, lose fifth straight game to Jacksonville
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds bats remained ice cold in Jacksonville on Saturday night, scoring just one run for the third straight game on their way to falling to the Jumbo Shrimp 2-1. The Jumbo Shrimp scored the game’s first run on an RBI single in the fourth inning, then tacked on another with a wild pitch in the sixth.
Memphis lottery player wins $100K Powerball
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis lottery player won $100,000 from Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The winner matched four out of five white balls along with the red Powerball to win $50,000. The player also chose and won the Power Play feature for another $50,000. The ticket was sold at Citgo Express in the 5300 block of […]
desotocountynews.com
Lady Rangers Ink Zaria Glover for 2022-23 Season
Photo: Zaria Glover (seen here last season at Durango High School) is coach LaTaryl Williams’ second signee since taking over the Northwest women’s basketball program. (Courtesy photo) Las Vegas native becomes second signee for Williams. By Brian Lentz, NWCC Sports Information. For the second time this week, new...
actionnews5.com
FedEx St. Jude Championship expected to boost Memphis economy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis is about to score an economic hole in one. Tourism officials said the FedEx St. Jude Championship taking place in Memphis next week will boost a bottom line that’s already bouncing back nicely from the pandemic. If Memphis was a car,...
styleblueprint.com
Do You Recognize Today’s FACES of Memphis?
Downtown residents and visitors may recognize these smiling FACES! Mother-daughter duo Carol and Amanda Lott have found a stellar (and fun!) way to build brand awareness for their two businesses by advertising on downtown’s vintage trolleys. The green trolley features The Lott Team; for 13 years, they’ve been one of the top five real estate teams with Crye-Leike. The red trolley promotes their latest joint endeavor, Shred415 at Peabody Place, a fitness studio they purchased in April.
tigerdroppings.com
Shelby County TN - Should be a warning to the right
The GOP DA got replaced by a Democrat. She (R) refused to say anything negative about her opponent (D) because "we don't do that." Meanwhile, he trashed her in his campaign. The GOP isn't willing to fight. The GOP also had terrible voter turnout; something like 22%. Also shocking, the...
Mulroy celebrates big victory over Weirich in the Shelby County D.A. race
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Democratic lawyer who pledged to make abortion prosecutions under Tennessee's "trigger law" an extremely low priority in the county that includes Memphis has defeated the incumbent Republican district attorney who refused to say whether she would go after doctors who perform the procedure. Steve Mulroy...
actionnews5.com
Retired Memphis teacher returns to classroom to help fill teacher shortage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After calling it a career in October 2020, 62-year-old Letha Reed returns to the classroom. It’s part of a new law that went into effect in Tennessee on July 1 that allows school districts to re-hire retirees in hopes of filling the ranks in schools.
actionnews5.com
Pediatrician shares most common youth sports hazards & how to prevent injury
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It is a new school year and kids are already returning to organized sports. Dr. Christina Johns, one of the county’s top pediatric emergency care physicians, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about some of the most common youth sports hazards, along with what parents need to know to avoid injury and heatstroke.
One dead in Northeast Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot and killed Saturday night in the 700 block of North White Station Road in northeast Memphis. Officers responded to the call just before 11:30 p.m. They found one man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene. No arrests have been made at this time. […]
Man found dead on bench in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead on a bench Sunday afternoon at a Whitehaven intersection of East Brooks Road and Elvis Presley Boulevard. Officers responded to a “man-down” call around 4:30 p.m. where they found an unresponsive man on the bench. They pronounced the man dead on the scene. The cause of death […]
actionnews5.com
Man shot in Downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting that happened on B-B King and Beale around 3:24 Sunday morning. According to Memphis police, a man was shot and transported in critical condition. MPD confirmed that the victim is in non-critical condition. There is no suspect information at this...
actionnews5.com
Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s a list of 5 things to do in the Mid-South this weekend!. Memphis Chicken and Beer Festival: This is the 4th Annual Memphis Chicken and Beer Festival. Tickets include admission, a souvenier tasting glass, over 90 different beverage samples and a portion of the benefits go to Merge Memphis. Food will be available for purchase.
Billy Ray Turner denied new trial in Lorenzen Wright murder case
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Billy Ray Turner, the man convicted and sentenced for killing basketball standout Lorenzen Wright, went back to court Friday with the hope of getting a new trial. In July, Turner was sentenced to 25 years for conspiracy to commit murder and 25 years for attempted murder. Those sentences will be served concurrently. Turner’s […]
Memphis woman illustrates children’s book by Ludacris
A young woman from Memphis is getting attention from all over the world for her art. She recently illustrated a book by famous rapper and actor, Ludacris Bridges. The book, “Daddy and Me and the Rhyme to Be,” has Parker-Nia Gordon’s name on the cover. “They said that ‘Ludacris wanted you to illustrate his book’, […]
