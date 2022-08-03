ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Hardaway goes overseas for first freshman commit for Tigers

MEMPHIS – After restocking his roster strictly through the transfer portal, Penny Hardaway has finally added a freshman to the Tigers. Going international to do it. Using one of the three open scholarships at his disposal, Hardaway earning a commitment from 19 year old Spaniard Ian Granja.  Granja is a 6’8” wing who’s been playing […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Brady White is back with the Tigers…coaching wide receivers

MEMPHIS – A familiar face has returned to the University of Memphis and it’s a name… every tiger fan will remember. Brady white is back with the tiger football team. white re-wrote the Tiger record book during his three seasons at the U of M, setting school records for wins, passing yards and touchdowns and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Stylist-designer Clarence Jones making an impact inside and outside the Memphis area

Memphis-based clothes/suit designer Clarence Jones takes tremendous pride in the work he has completed since entering the styling industry in the early 1990s. While doing business with celebrity clientele, including Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer, Jones has become synonymous with styling athletes each year for the NBA and NFL drafts.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Redbirds bats stay ice cold, lose fifth straight game to Jacksonville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds bats remained ice cold in Jacksonville on Saturday night, scoring just one run for the third straight game on their way to falling to the Jumbo Shrimp 2-1. The Jumbo Shrimp scored the game’s first run on an RBI single in the fourth inning, then tacked on another with a wild pitch in the sixth.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis lottery player wins $100K Powerball

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis lottery player won $100,000 from Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The winner matched four out of five white balls along with the red Powerball to win $50,000. The player also chose and won the Power Play feature for another $50,000. The ticket was sold at Citgo Express in the 5300 block of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Lady Rangers Ink Zaria Glover for 2022-23 Season

Photo: Zaria Glover (seen here last season at Durango High School) is coach LaTaryl Williams’ second signee since taking over the Northwest women’s basketball program. (Courtesy photo) Las Vegas native becomes second signee for Williams. By Brian Lentz, NWCC Sports Information. For the second time this week, new...
actionnews5.com

FedEx St. Jude Championship expected to boost Memphis economy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis is about to score an economic hole in one. Tourism officials said the FedEx St. Jude Championship taking place in Memphis next week will boost a bottom line that’s already bouncing back nicely from the pandemic. If Memphis was a car,...
MEMPHIS, TN
styleblueprint.com

Do You Recognize Today’s FACES of Memphis?

Downtown residents and visitors may recognize these smiling FACES! Mother-daughter duo Carol and Amanda Lott have found a stellar (and fun!) way to build brand awareness for their two businesses by advertising on downtown’s vintage trolleys. The green trolley features The Lott Team; for 13 years, they’ve been one of the top five real estate teams with Crye-Leike. The red trolley promotes their latest joint endeavor, Shred415 at Peabody Place, a fitness studio they purchased in April.
MEMPHIS, TN
tigerdroppings.com

Shelby County TN - Should be a warning to the right

The GOP DA got replaced by a Democrat. She (R) refused to say anything negative about her opponent (D) because "we don't do that." Meanwhile, he trashed her in his campaign. The GOP isn't willing to fight. The GOP also had terrible voter turnout; something like 22%. Also shocking, the...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Pediatrician shares most common youth sports hazards & how to prevent injury

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It is a new school year and kids are already returning to organized sports. Dr. Christina Johns, one of the county’s top pediatric emergency care physicians, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about some of the most common youth sports hazards, along with what parents need to know to avoid injury and heatstroke.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead in Northeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot and killed Saturday night in the 700 block of North White Station Road in northeast Memphis. Officers responded to the call just before 11:30 p.m. They found one man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene. No arrests have been made at this time. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man found dead on bench in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead on a bench Sunday afternoon at a Whitehaven intersection of East Brooks Road and Elvis Presley Boulevard. Officers responded to a “man-down” call around 4:30 p.m. where they found an unresponsive man on the bench. They pronounced the man dead on the scene. The cause of death […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man shot in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting that happened on B-B King and Beale around 3:24 Sunday morning. According to Memphis police, a man was shot and transported in critical condition. MPD confirmed that the victim is in non-critical condition. There is no suspect information at this...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s a list of 5 things to do in the Mid-South this weekend!. Memphis Chicken and Beer Festival: This is the 4th Annual Memphis Chicken and Beer Festival. Tickets include admission, a souvenier tasting glass, over 90 different beverage samples and a portion of the benefits go to Merge Memphis. Food will be available for purchase.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Billy Ray Turner denied new trial in Lorenzen Wright murder case

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Billy Ray Turner, the man convicted and sentenced for killing basketball standout Lorenzen Wright, went back to court Friday with the hope of getting a new trial. In July, Turner was sentenced to 25 years for conspiracy to commit murder and 25 years for attempted murder. Those sentences will be served concurrently. Turner’s […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis woman illustrates children’s book by Ludacris

A young woman from Memphis is getting attention from all over the world for her art. She recently illustrated a book by famous rapper and actor, Ludacris Bridges. The book, “Daddy and Me and the Rhyme to Be,” has Parker-Nia Gordon’s name on the cover. “They said that ‘Ludacris wanted you to illustrate his book’, […]
MEMPHIS, TN

