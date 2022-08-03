ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Respectfully Parenting Your Toddler/Preschooler

4kids.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 4kids.com

Comments / 0

Related
Natalie Maximets

How To Deal With Loneliness And Resentment After Divorce

After a divorce, feelings of loneliness and resentment are usually especially aggravated. We get used to a particular person, lifestyle, habits, and shared rituals. When webreak up with a partner, it’s time to rebuild our lives. So, how can we cope with living alone after divorce, and is it necessary to cope with it at all? Let’s find out in this article.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toddlers#Parenting Tips#Preschoolers
MedicalXpress

Sharing memories with toddlers helps their well-being into adulthood

How mothers share memories with their children during toddlerhood impacts mental health and well-being in early adulthood, a University of Otago study has shown. Researchers found 21-year-olds told more coherent stories about turning points in their lives if their mothers were taught new conversational techniques two decades earlier. These adults...
KIDS
brides.com

What Are the 4 Attachment Styles?

With or without the help of a great marriage counselor, there’s no shortage of ways to work on bettering your understanding of the role your own experiences play in the ups and downs of your relationships. One of the most talked about methods these days is attachment theory. Though the study of emotional bonding has roots in childhood development, it is often used to help adults—particularly those in romantic relationships—understand why they act the way they do with their partners.
RELATIONSHIPS
Essence

The Essential Back-To-School Planner — For Parents

As students return to classrooms, things can be predictably chaotic for parents—but sound advice from education, mental health and productivity experts can help you successfully manage the stress. This story is featured in the July/August issue of ESSENCE, on newsstands now. Supply lists, syllabus requirements and extracurricular plans—oh my!...
MENTAL HEALTH
Parents Magazine

My Dad Was a Model for Change—His Version of Black Fatherhood Inspires Me To Fight for Social Justice

As the CEO of REFORM Alliance, a national organization dedicated to probation and parole reform, I work every day to fix a failed criminal justice system that has deteriorated public safety. Yet my most important mission is as a dad. Because cultivating the next generation can be the most durable and effective change. I do not believe there is such a thing as a broken man, but there are broken systems, and I believe that our children are most poised to fix these systems.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
blavity.com

How Family Dynamics Influence Addiction

One in four American kids grow up in a household where substance abuse takes place, forcing them to grow up too early, endure emotional or physical trauma, and take on the role of caregiver much too young. For spouses or domestic partners, addiction causes a tremendous amount of conflict, financial and legal difficulties, and contributes to domestic abuse.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

Relationship Role Models Don’t Have to Be Perfect

Even when couples struggle in their relationships, endure a separation, or permanently split up, they can still be positive role models. Adult children whose parents had difficulty in their relationships felt prepared to face adversity and challenges in their own relationships. Negative role models had ongoing conflict, infidelity, churning through...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Essence

How Do You Set Boundaries With Family When It Comes To Your Kids?

Experts tell us how to set boundaries with loved ones to protect the well-being of yourself and your children. When we’re young, we often fantasize about how we’re going to do things differently when we get older and have children of our own. Perhaps you hated having to sit through family reunions or you weren’t a fan of your parents’ approach to discipline. If you’re now a mom, you’ve likely adopted parenting practices that work for you and your household. Unfortunately, aunties, uncles, and grandmas aren’t always in alignment with your values.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy