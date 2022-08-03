Read on www.insidenova.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Cardboard Boats Set Sail in Reston's Unique CompetitionSuzanne ZurnReston, VA
Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune AwayChannelocityVienna, VA
Related
Inside Nova
Fauquier student wants to rename Lee and John Mosby highways
Mia Heller believes that we can learn about American history without commemorating actors such as Confederate Army Gen. Robert E. Lee and Confederate battalion commander John S. Mosby by naming our roads after them. “These people are on the wrong side of history…and we shouldn't be memorializing them,” Heller told...
Inside Nova
Fauquier Board Chair Chris Granger resigns due to concerns over potential conflict of interests
Fauquier County Board of Supervisors Chair Chris Granger plans to resign at the end of August, he announced Friday. Granger’s resignation from the county board follows the disclosure on social media by his wife, Brandie Schaeffer, Warrenton’s former town manager, that she has been hired by Amazon Web Services. Schaeffer resigned as town manager July 12.
Inside Nova
Historical marker honoring McLean firefighters to be dedicated
A dedication ceremony to mark an historic marker honoring the McLean Volunteer Department will be held on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 1 p.m. at the Old Firehouse Center, 1440 Chain Bridge Road. The marker has been in place for some time, but the dedication was delayed due to pandemic conditions.
Inside Nova
For sale: The cheapest condo in Northern Virginia
How many Arlington consos for sale under $500,000, under $400,000, under $300,000? BTW, so called Missing Middle housing is supposedly for households with incomes of $108,000 / year or $9,000 / month.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inside Nova
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Virginia
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Inside Nova
Draft Arlington plan calls for regular study of tree canopy
A more regularized accounting of the number, health and maintenance of Arlington’s trees and its canopy is one recommendation of the county government’s draft Forestry and Natural Resources Plan, currently out for public review. The 101-page document was released Aug. 1, with community feedback sought through early October.
Inside Nova
Survey: Va. Realtors turning bearish as market cooling continues
The bulls of winter and spring have been supplanted by the bears of summer, as Realtors across Virginia turn downbeat on the coming months in the commonwealth’s home-sales market. Only 11 percent of respondents believed market activity would be strong three months into the future, according to the monthly...
Inside Nova
Virginia colleges, universities eager to establish K-12 lab schools
(The Center Square) – Higher education institutions from across Virginia have begun the initial planning stages to establish K-12 lab schools as they await guidance from the Virginia Department of Education. More than 30 schools have expressed interest in creating lab schools, which would be public schools run by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside Nova
Amazon plans recruiting event for military in Manassas
Amazon will hold an in-person military recruitment event at Farm Brew Live in Manassas on Thursday, Aug. 11. The event, from 6 to 9 p.m., is part of Amazon’s commitment to hire 100,000 veterans and military spouses by 2024 and is for military veterans, transitioning service members and their spouses.
Inside Nova
Dominion donated nearly $4.9 million to Virginia state-level candidates since 2020
(The Center Square) – Since 2020, the public electric utility Dominion Energy donated nearly $2.9 million to Virginia state-level Democratic candidates and more than $2 million to state-level Republican candidates, totaling nearly $4.9 million in funding. Many states prohibit public utilities from donating to political campaigns because they exist...
Inside Nova
Arlington School Board race fund-raising so far a modest affair
It’s definitely not shaping up to be a six-figure kind of election from a campaign-cash standpoint, and who actually is doing best in fund-raising for the Arlington School Board seat on the Nov. 8 ballot kind of depends on how you look at it. For the period through June...
Inside Nova
Alden Theatre announces plans for 2022-23 schedule
The Alden Theatre of the McLean Community Center has announced plans for its 2022-23 season. The year “features some specially selected artists whose work is centered on healing, both personally and societally,” Alden Theatre officials said. Events will be held both at the McLean Community Center and McLean Central Park, beginning at the latter with a free Sept. 11 performance by Lil’ Maceo performing funky, foot-stomping rhythm-and-blues saxophone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inside Nova
Virginia's back-to-school sales tax holiday begins today
Virginia's annual tax-free weekend is here and runs through Sunday, Aug. 7 at 11:59 p.m. All school supplies priced at $20 or less, and clothing and shoes priced $100 or less, are exempt from sales tax during the tax holiday weekend. According to the Virginia Department of Taxation, a school...
Inside Nova
Youth turn lemonade stand into fund-raiser for Great Falls Freedom Memorial
Great Falls residents Ava and Holden Leshock did a brisk business July 4 at their lemonade stand, which was built from old boards and had a hand-painted sign. Neighborhood customers slaked their thirst with a cool drink on the hot day, many tipping generously above the 25-cent sales price. By day’s end, the young entrepreneurs tallied more than $50 in proceeds.
Inside Nova
Eight taken to hospital, 80 more treated due to heat at Stafford schools convocation
Eight people were taken to the hospital and dozens more treated Friday after suffering heat-related illness at the Stafford County Public Schools 2022 convocation. About 4,300 staff members gathered at 9:30 a.m. in the Fredericksburg National's stadium where they heard an address from motivational speaker Hamish Brewer (a former Stafford and Prince William schools employee), and watched a presentation from the color guard, cheerleaders and five marching bands.
Inside Nova
Around Prince William: Am I losing my mind?
I’m at that awkward age when personal inventory is part of my morning routine. I walk a little slower, hurt a little more and see a little blurrier with every passing day. Those are to be expected and certainly beat the alternative of not waking up every morning. Modern...
Inside Nova
Jason Ritenour transitions quickly into becoming Gainesville’s activities director
On a late July afternoon outside Gainesville High School, warm-up music blared from next door as police began blocking off roads and guiding traffic in preparation for that night’s Luke Bryan concert at Jiffy Lube Live. But inside the nearly empty school, Jason Ritenour was putting the finishing touches...
Inside Nova
Prince William County shows off new Chevy EV
The Prince William County Department of Facilities and Fleet Management recently received its first new, all-electric vehicle, or EV, with more to come. The county’s new Chevrolet Bolt joins the fleet of 1,458 county vehicles that includes 24 hybrids along with its gas-powered vehicles. “We’ve had hybrids in the...
Inside Nova
Motorcyclist dies in Dumfries crash
A motorcyclist died Sunday after a crash in Dumfries. The driver of the 2006 Shadow Aero VT750 motorcycle was traveling south on U.S. 1 near Allen Dent Road “in an apparent reckless manner according to multiple witnesses,” Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release.
Inside Nova
Hot Wings win summertime college baseball title
Hot Wings and Chili Dogs not only make for good eating, the two local summer teams also made for some pretty good baseball in the recent tournament-championship game of the Northern Virginia College League. The second-seeded Hot Wings won the food fight by blanking the top-seed and defending champion Chili...
Comments / 0