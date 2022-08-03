ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Commonwealth Games volunteers steal the show with rake dance routine

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

There's been sporting triumph from athletes at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham- but the volunteers have also proven they too can entertain a crowd... with their dazzling dance moves.

Two volunteers, in particular, appeared to have a whale of a time as they raked the sand at the beach volleyball games when the classic Queen song I Want To Break Free blasted out of the speakers.

Channelling their inner Freddie Mercury , cameras filmed the pair as they busted out moves - from air guitaring with the rake to pointing at the crowd and dramatically kicking up sand.

They even used the rake as a prop, pretending it was a vacuum cleaner just like the frontman did in the iconic music video where the band members dressed in drag and Mercury - sporting a PVC skirt and pink top - hoovers the floor.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

And the spectators absolutely loved the dance routine as the footage should them dancing and clapping along.

BBC Sport shared the clip to their Twitter and wrote: "1st August 2022... an ICON was born.

"A chance was taken here today."

Commonwealth Sport also appreciated the dance moves and posted a clip of another volunteer displaying their dance abilities and used a sped-up version song, He's Mine by MoKenStef that's popular on TikTok in the background.

And the account even participated in the "She's a 10" trend with the on-screen text which read: "When they're a 10 but steal the show..."

In the caption, it joked: "11/10 would employ again."


@commonwealthsport

11/10 would employ again #CommonwealthGames #B2022 #beachvolleyball #Birmingham


The video has received 466,000 views, 70,000 likes and hundreds of comments from people who were here for the dramatic dancing.

One person said: "They're the main character, we are just living in their world."

"They ARE the moment," another person agreed.

Someone else added: "Best serve of the whole day."

Though it wasn't just the volunteers who caught dance fever as one England netball player Helen Housby was spotted having a little boogie and recreating the viral dance from Lizzo's hit About Damn Time.

The clip has received a whopping 8.3m views, nearly 600,000 likes, along with thousands of comments - though not on the topic of her dance moves, but rather her uncanny resemblance to WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen.

@commonwealthsport

Lizzo 🤝 Netball #CommomwealthGames #B2022 #Netball #Sport #netballtok #netballchallenge #netballers #netballer

One person wrote: "Not me seeing Lizzo and thinking Elizabeth Olsen had changed career."

"This is one of her lives in the multiverse," Commonwealth Sport jokingly replied.

Another person said: "Are y'all telling me that isn't Elizabeth Olsen?"

"In what Universe is Wanda playing sports?" someone else asked.

There are five more days left of the Commonwealth Games, so perhaps we'll see some more impromptu dance and celebrity doppelgängers within this time.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

First Date's Fred Sirieix overjoyed after daughter wins Commonwealth gold

First Dates star Fred Sirieix beamed with pride after his daughter won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games last night (August 4).Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix dived her way to victory at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in the women's 10m platform final as the 17-year-old secured her first senior international win with an impressive 357.50 points on her Commonwealth debut.The young diver topped the leaderboard after she leapfrogged seven places with her second dive, an inward three-and-a-half somersaults with tuck which scored her 139.90 points.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterOf course, the famous maitre d’ on the Channel 4 dating...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Indy100

MrBeast gave away an entire island to one of his 100m followers

YouTuber MrBeast celebrated hitting a milestone of 100 million followers earlier this week... by giving away an entire island. Over the last decade, the American YouTube personality, entrepreneur, and philanthropist has pioneered a content genre focusing on expensive stunts, challenges and donations. The more popular he gets, the more money he gives away.Well now, one lucky subscriber has won an extraordinary prize of a private island. Before hitting the mammoth achievement, MrBeast teased the celebratory video on Twitter. He said the 100M special would mark his most extravagant video to date. His video titled "I Gave My 100,000,000th Subscriber...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Freddie Mercury
Person
Lizzo
Indy100

Woman gets her flight upgraded to business class after being mistaken for Chloe Kelly

The Lionesses brought football home after winning the Women's Euro 2022 on Sunday and since then the squad have been treated like heroes by the public, a rightly so and got a few freebies on they - perhaps a free pint or a flight upgrade... Well, that's what happened when a flight attendant thought Manchester City forward Chloe Kelly, whose goal sealed England's victory was on her flight... except it wasn't the footballer.Instead, it was a passenger named Sophie who managed to get bumped up to business class as a result of the case of mistaken identity.Sign up to our...
WORLD
Deadline

‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’s Robin Thede Says Series Thrives On What’s Culturally Relevant, Not Topical – Contenders TV: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. There are only two nominees in this year’s Outstanding Variety Sketch Series: NBC’s Saturday Night Live and HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show. But creator/star Robin Thede would prefer to focus on how her comedy  was nominated for the third year straight, not how they’re competing against only one other nominee. Contenders TV: The Nominees — Deadline’s Complete Coverage “Everyone’s talking about two nominees, but if anything, they should be congratulating us that we made it to the one other slot,” said Thede, who was joined at Deadline’s Contenders TV: The Nominees event with her co-executive producer...
TV SERIES
Indy100

Britney Spears worries fans with Instagram post of a red square

Britney Spears fans are worried after the pop singer shared a cryptic picture of a red square on her Instagram.The singer's Instagram account is typically filled with pictures of herself and her everyday life.However, on Wednesday (3 August), she shared a picture of a plain old red square with no caption or explanation on the social media platform, triggering speculation on social media.It wasn't the first time she uploaded the red square to her feed, having posted it a couple of days ago, which caused confusion and concern.No-one besides Spears knows what the red square is supposed to mean, but...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

In pictures: Fans return for colourful Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo has welcomed back fans for the first time since 2019.The Tattoo, which was last held at Edinburgh Castle before the pandemic, will see nearly 1,000 performers entertain visitors throughout August.Performers from across the world are taking part in this year’s show Voices, which creators said has been inspired by people around the globe who, despite being separated, continue to connect and share their voices creatively.On Thursday the Princess Royal told participants of the military spectacle she was “hugely grateful” to those who had “risen to the challenge” of performing in the event.She said: “It is a great shame we have not been able to do this for the last couple of years.”The show, which runs until August 27, ends with a bang as fireworks will light up the skyline over the 3,000-year-old fortress.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commonwealth Games#Volunteers#Dance Moves#Dance Fever#Bbc Sport#Bbc#Commonwealth Sport#Tiktok
Indy100

I lived Jordan Peterson’s 12 rules for life for a day and this is what I learnt

Everyone's favourite controversial Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson has been skirting around the headlines lately.He was suspended from Twitter for dead-naming Elliot Page, has been criticised for making a "condescending" appeal to Muslim fans, and became a meme when he raged against the "woke".But it was in 2018 when Peterson really got people talking when his book 12 Rules for Life came out, offering - you guessed it - 12 rules for how to live a better life.It was criticised for advocating a fairly right-wing approach to life and he's under renewed criticism now because of his various gaffes but is...
SPORTS
Indy100

Does Andrew Tate own a Bugatti?

If you've heard of Andrew Tate, the likelihood is you've heard about his Bugatti too. Since his first taste of fame in sport and appearing on Big Brother in 2016, Tate has become viral across social media with his candid and controversial takes on life. The entrepreneur has since grown an impressive car collection that he often talks about in podcasts, which is said to be worth around £5 million. One of his most prized possessions is his Bugatti.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterSpeaking with Mike Thurston, Tate said how some people aren't a fan of the colour,...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Martin Tyler apologises for Hillsborough 'hooligan' incidents comments

Football commentator Martin Tyler and the BBC have apologised after referring to "Hillsborough and other hooligan-related issues" in a BBC interview.Talking about football at the time when the incident happened on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, the Sky Sports commentator attracted criticism when he appeared to link the tragedy with hooliganism.He said: “You have got to remember football was in a bit of a crisis at that time. We weren’t that long after Hillsborough and other hooligan-related issues as well, so it was very much a difficult time for the game generally.”A total of 97 supporters died as a result...
SPORTS
Indy100

Katy Perry apologises to Kim Kardashian for awkward reaction as filter says Pete Davidson is her 'lover'

Katy Perry decided to join in on the MASH game, a popular filter on TikTok - and it resulted in an apology to Kim Kardashian, and the pop star's fiance Orlando Bloom.The filter randomly and automatically selected a dream house, car, number of kids, and lover, and the Roar singer decided to give a whirl, sharing the result with her 6.4m followers.Sporting a hot pink outfit and in full glam, Perry looked at her screen to get what she would get for each section, and this would be a castle for her house and a modern car which she seemed...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Indy100

TikTok slammed for 'fatphobic' filter trend that encourages 'body shaming'

TikTok has come under fire over a "fatphobic" filter that bloated out people's faces and added wrinkles, with users removing the filter at the end to show the difference.While the platform has since deleted the filter, it appeared on lots of videos due to a popular trend back in June.It involved using the filter named "double chin" as the song 1, 2, 3 by Sofia Reyes featuring Jason Derulo and De La Ghetto played and while users had the filter on as Reyes sang: "Parece que hoy me gustas un poco más," which roughly means "It seems that today I...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Woody Harrelson writes adorable poem for baby girl who looks just like him

Woody Harrelson put his poetry skills on display after he wrote an adorable ode to a baby girl who went viral due to her uncanny resemblance to the Hollywood actor.It all started when Dani Grier Mulveena, from Northern Ireland, decided to post a side-by-side photo comparison of her nine-month-old daughter Cora and the Zombieland actor both pulling a cheeky grin.In the tweet shared on August 3, the mother wrote: "Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harreslon [sic]."Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAnd the internet unanimously agreed as the tweet quickly went viral with 477,000 likes. ...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Yes, Tom Cruise did order more than one curry for himself in Birmingham Indian restaurant

Tom Cruise's love for Chicken Tikka Masala was reported last year when the actor visited an Indian restaurant in Birmingham when he ordered more than one portion of the famous dish. Now in an interview with Variety, Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie said the story is "100 per cent factually correct" as he dined with the 60-year-old actor at Asha's restaurant in August last year.Both were in Birmingham at the time to film the new Mission Impossible movie, where Hollywood's highest-paid actor was spotted shooting scenes at New Street Station.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAt the time, the...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Andrew Tate says he can save Will Smith with Qatar and Islam

Controversial kickboxer Andrew Tate has offered Will Smith a path of redemption. Smith took to YouTube last week to offer a public apology to comedian Chris Rock, who Smith slapped at the Academy Awards earlier this year.However, Tate doesn't seem to think that is enough, and a clip has resurfaced of him offering his own guidance.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"Smith is a punk, man" said Tate."I’m taking him to Qatar and he’s going to convert to Islam with me.” Tate has paid praise to Islam in the past - offering up on the Fresh & Fit podcast that...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Adventure park unveils world’s longest inflatable assault course

The world’s longest inflatable assault course has opened in Scotland’s capital.The Tartan Titan, launched at Conifox Adventure Park in Edinburgh, has officially broken the Guinness World Record by nearly 73 metres.Some of Scotland’s most famous faces attended an exclusive launch of the 568-metre course.They included Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon, rugby’s Jamie Ritchie, and lacrosse star Susie Oliphant, as well as Edinburgh politicians Alex Cole-Hamilton and Christine Jardine.The record course transports participants into their favourite game shows, including Ninja Warriors, Gladiator and Total Wipeout.James Gammell, managing director of Conifox Adventure Park, said: “The Tartan Titan has been fantastically well-received and we’re...
LIFESTYLE
Indy100

Who is Addison Rae and how did she become famous?

Addison Rae, 21, is one of the most popular TikTok users in the world, being crowned the highest-earning personality on the platform by Forbes in 2020. The social media star downloaded the app in July 2019 "as a joke" after seeing middle schoolers she babysat using the app.Despite initially blowing up online for her dancing videos and involvement with the Hype House, Addison has since stepped into acting and singing.She has also become good friends with Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and has even featured on their famed reality show.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter ...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Man scoops £1m on Lotto after following late mother’s advice

A father-of-five is £1 million richer after he followed his late mother’s advice and snapped up two lottery tickets.Robert Cameron, from Glasgow, matched five numbers and the bonus ball in the Lotto draw on Saturday with a lucky dip ticket he had initially forgotten to buy.The 53-year-old bought a ticket for the lottery for the first time in about a year on Friday July 29 with the change he happened to have in his pocket when he passed the counter at his local Asda in Maryhill.When he checked the result the next day, he had a “chuckle” to himself when...
LOTTERY
Indy100

Dara Ó Briain destroyed Andrew Neil after he said Mock the Week deserved to be cancelled

https://www.indy100.com/res/scraper/embed/?jwplayer_video_url=https%3A%2F%2Fcontent.jwplatform.com%2Fplayers%2Fc01r3whG.jsDara Ó Briain had the perfect response to Andrew Neil, after the journalist said Mock the Week deserved to be cancelled.The long-running BBC show that satirises current affairs is coming to an end after 17 years on the telly, and while some people are sad to see it go, Neil clearly isn't as he wrote an article for the Spectator in which he criticised it for being "past its time" and banning all-male line-ups, among other sins.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBut when he shared it on Twitter, the show's host, Ó Briain clapped back and roasted him...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Indy100

186K+
Followers
14K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy