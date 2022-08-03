Read on www.boreal.org
A Duluth youth hockey organization is worried about an increase in fees
Youth hockey is a huge volunteer effort in Duluth, with thousands of youth players, parents, and volunteers organizing to support the activity across the city. Right now, there is concern that the city is going to start charging local rinks for utilities. Portman hockey parents and volunteers are worried about...
VIDEO: Festival of Sail moors in Two Harbors
The last time the Festival of Sail came to the Northland, COVID-19 was not yet a part of the global vocabulary. On a three-year cycle, the tall ships returned Thursday for the first time since 2019, marking the festival’s first appearance in Two Harbors. “My wife has seen this...
35-year-old man arrested after causing standoff with police in New Duluth
A 35-year-old man is in custody after he caused a standoff with police in Gary New Duluth Saturday morning. Duluth Police say officers responded to a domestic assault call on the 100 block of 96th Avenue West around 8:35 a.m. on August 6. When officers arrived, the suspect barricaded himself...
Video: Cold temperatures are ‘noticeable’ in Lake Superior
Warm weather, you may imagine, would bring warm water temps, but that isn’t always the case. On the shore, the water is nice and warm, but once you step foot in the water, it can feel different. Even though people have been enjoying the heat and being on shore,...
DNR investigating possible oil spill in northern Wisconsin
The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating a possible oil spill near the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Reservation in far northern Wisconsin. DNR officials said Enbridge Inc. reported Wednesday that a contractor had encountered soil suspected to be contaminated along the company’s Line 5 pipeline south of Ashland about a mile west of the reservation.
ARGHHH! We head aboard the Tall Ships on Day 2 of the Festival of Sail
Photos: KBJR-TV By Quinn Gorham of KBJR-TV • August 5, 2022. Day 2 of the Festival of Sail kicked off Friday as thousands flocked to the small north shore town of Two Harbors to see the tall ships. If they could stomach the long lines, guests had the opportunity to board the ships themselves.
Bayfield County man found guilty of murdering neighbor
A jury found a Bayfield County man guilty of murdering his neighbor. Randy Erickson was charged with second degree murder in connection to the May 2020 incident. According to court documents, Erickson told police he shot and killed Michael Kinney. The two had spent years arguing over a trucking company Erickson owns.
Northlanders gather to learn how to save monarch butterflies
Photos: KBJR-TV By Robb Coles of KBJR-TV • August 6, 2022. Butterfly enthusiasts gathered in Duluth Saturday to learn what they can do to help the monarch population grow. According to leaders with Duluth Monarch Buddies, the butterflies are becoming endangered due to a variety of reasons including habitat loss.
Forecast May Impact Festival of Sail Sunday; Heads-Up to Attendees
From the Lake County Emergency Operations Center • August 6, 2022. A heads-up to anyone planning to attend the final day of the Festival of Sail Tall Ships Two Harbors event on Sunday; forecast is calling for stronger winds and increased wave heights. The waterfront area of Two Harbors could see wind gusts as strong as 20-30 mph, and two- to three-foot waves are expected. Winds off of Lake Superior will cause much cooler temps around 55 degrees. Plan for fall-like weather conditions.
Rain possible Sunday night with fog developing, partly cloudy and warmer Monday
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • August 7, 2022. Mostly cloudy Sunday night with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Areas of fog will develop late. Lows 48 to 52 degrees. Partly cloudy and warmer on Monday. Areas of fog early. Highs 70 to 78 degrees. Dry...
