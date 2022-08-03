ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Bratt agrees to one-year contract with Devils, avoids arbitration hearing

NHL
 4 days ago
NHL

2022 World Junior Championship Group A preview

"He's the guy that sets the bar that everybody else is going to aspire to get to," coach Dave Cameron said. "We think we have a lot of guys that were captain material but picking 'Mac' actually was pretty easy." McTavish will try to lead Canada to a WJC title...
NHL
NHL

Trenin awarded two-year, $3.4M contract with Predators from arbitrator

Forward scored NHL career-high 17 goals last season. Yakov Trenin was awarded a two-year, $3.4 million contract with the Nashville Predators by an independent arbitrator Friday. It has an average annual value of $1.7 million. The 25-year-old forward had a salary arbitration hearing Tuesday. He was the first of 24...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Anaheim Ducks fantasy projections for 2022-23

Zegras has top 10 ceiling at center; Gibson offers bounce-back potential. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Anaheim Ducks. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

Giroux, Gaudreau among new faces in new places for 2022-23 NHL season

Flyers host Senators on Nov. 12; Blue Jackets to visit Flames on Jan. 23. With NHL free agency in full swing, there have been plenty of players to change teams, either by signing or being traded. NHL.com takes a look at some of the bigger names who have moved on and when they will visit their former team (listed by date).
NHL
Newark, NJ
Sports
City
Newark, NJ
NHL

Kuemper spends final day in Avalanche gear with Stanley Cup

Capitals goalie introduces trophy to his dog, young patients at Saskatchewan hospital. Darcy Kuemper's final day in Colorado Avalanche gear is here. Kuemper, who signed a $26.25 million contract with the Washington Capitals on July 13, won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche last season. On Saturday, he spent the day with the Stanley Cup and his dog, Rogie, in his hometown of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Korczak Makes Mark at 2022 VGK Development Camp

2019 draft pick used experience at NHL and AHL levels to stand out among peers. Every Vegas Golden Knights prospect comes into Development Camp with wide eyes and big hopes to make their mark within the organization. Since the Golden Knights were last able to host Development Camp in 2019, only five players returned to the camp for a second time in 2022.
NHL
NHL

Riggle's new golf show features Hurricanes' Dzingel in first episode

'Playing Around with Rob Riggle' set to debut Aug. 18 starring forward, wife Elise. That's what Carolina Hurricanes forward Ryan Dzingel might have heard after a particularly good tee shot on the new show "Playing Around with Rob Riggle." Riggle, a comedian and actor perhaps best known for his roles...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

RELEASE: Oilers sign Benson to one-year extension

EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers have signed forward Tyler Benson to a one-year, two-way contract extension with an average annual value (AAV) of $750,000. The Edmonton native appeared in 29 games for the Oilers last season recording one goal and one assist. He scored his first NHL goal versus the Minnesota Wild on Feb. 20.
NHL
Jonathan Huberdeau
NHL

Kolesar agrees to three-year contract with Golden Knights, avoids hearing

Forward gets $1.4 million annually, had NHL career-high 24 points last season. Keegan Kolesar agreed to a three-year, $4.2 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday. It has an average annual value of $1.4 million. The 25-year-old forward was a restricted free agent and avoided a salary arbitration...
NHL
NHL

Rossi looking to earn spot with Wild after season in AHL

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Marco Rossi said he has high hopes his name will be on the Minnesota Wild opening-night roster this season. The forward, who was the No. 9 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, played the majority of the 2021-22 season with Iowa in the American Hockey League. Rossi played two games with the Wild and did not have a point.
NHL
NHL

VGK Agree To Terms With Forward Keegan Kolesar

VEGAS (August 5, 2022) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, August 5, that the team has agreed to terms with forward Keegan Kolesar on a three-year contract worth an average annual value of $1,400,000. Kolesar recorded career-highs in games played (77), goals (7), assists (17) and...
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'THE FUTURE IS LOOKING BRIGHT'

Quotes from Huberdeau's press conference after signing a long-term deal. "I know we have a good team right now - and it made my decision easier. We want to win now. … They traded for me and they wanted me, and they were talking highly about me. You know, when you hear that, you want to play for a team that wants you and that's why it was so important to me (to sign long term)."
NHL
#Nhl Tonight#Nhl Network#Nhl Draft#The New Jersey Devils#Stanley Cup Playoff#The Metropolitan Division#The Calgary Flames
NHL

Inside look at Anaheim Ducks

Add veteran leadership to youthful core in effort to end playoff drought. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Anaheim Ducks. The Anaheim Ducks had a busy offseason and believe they are ready to compete for...
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

Hasek looks back at trade to Sabres that changed NHL career, life

Dominik Hasek remembers being at home in the Czech Republic 30 years ago, on Aug. 7, 1992, on his way out for a Friday night at the movies. He had no idea that the ringing phone he hesitated to answer as he tied his shoes would dramatically change his NHL career, putting him on the path to iconic goaltending status and the Hockey Hall of Fame.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Radek Faksa, coach Steve Spott reunite for the first time since juniors

If anyone knows how to unlock Faksa's offensive potential, it's his former head coach with the Kitchener Rangers. 2021-22 stats: Five goals, 14 assists and 19 points in 77 games. Contract: Three years remaining at a cap hit of $3.25 million. Actual salary of $4 million next season. Performance evaluation.
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Hughes looking to make impression on Capitals after big season in junior

Center prospect, fifth-round pick in 2020 Draft, expected to play in AHL. Cassius "Bear" Hughes is coming off a strong season with Spokane of the Western Hockey League, and the Washington Capitals prospect is looking to continue his development in his first year as a professional. The 21-year-old center had...
NHL
NHL

Cooley hoping to play for Coyotes after first college season

PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- Logan Cooley said he can't wait to play for the United States at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton from Aug. 9-20, the start of a season that will continue at the University of Minnesota and could conclude with the Arizona Coyotes. "I feel really...
NHL
NHL

Single-Game Tickets for 2022-23 Regular Season on Sale Monday

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild single-game tickets for the 2022-23 National Hockey League (NHL) regular season will go on sale at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 at wild.com/tickets, through Ticketmaster (ticketmaster.com) and at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office. The Box Office will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 8.
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

Murray, Stanley Cup get own billboard in White City

Avalanche defenseman, trophy find fame in Saskatchewan. Queue the song "Proud of Your Boy," because White City, Saskatchewan is just that. The city put up a sign that said, "Welcome to White City. Proud home of Stanley Cup champion Ryan Murray." It looked perfect next to the Colorado Avalanche defenseman, where he posed with the Stanley Cup.
NHL
NHL

Color of Hockey: Black Hockey Mommies build own team

Online support group realizes dream of launching program to play in elite tournaments. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles the Black Hockey Mommies, a support network of Black mothers whose sons and daughters play the sport.
SOCIETY

