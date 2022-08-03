ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

theScore

Jets, Appleton avoid arbitration with 3-year deal

The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Mason Appleton to a three-year contract carrying an average annual value of approximately $2.17 million. Appleton, who was a restricted free agent, avoided arbitration with the pact that will pay him $2 million in the first season and $2.25 million for each of the next two, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.
theScore

Hurricanes GM confident they'll sign Necas: 'It's going to get done'

Carolina Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell says he's on the verge of getting Martin Necas under contract. "We're speaking on almost a daily basis, and it's getting close," Waddell said, according to the News & Observer's Chip Alexander. "I can only speak for my side of it, but it's going to get done."
theScore

Huberdeau eager to start with Flames: 'I'm going to give everything I have'

Fresh off inking the largest contract in Calgary Flames history, superstar winger Jonathan Huberdeau is ready to get to work. Huberdeau met with media Friday after signing an eight-year, $84-million extension and quickly affirmed his commitment to his new organization. "The way my career has gone, I always wanted to...
theScore

Michigan fires hockey coach Pearson after investigation into his behavior

Mel Pearson will no longer serve as head coach of Michigan's hockey program, the school announced Friday. Pearson was dismissed in the wake of an anonymous survey of the team's players and staff, as well as a subsequent investigation commissioned by the university and conducted by the law firm WilmerHale.
theScore

MLB weekend best bets: Yankees to rebound in St. Louis

Yankees (-150) @ Cardinals (+130) The Yankees have dropped three consecutive games only twice all season. I don't see it happening for a third time Friday. Nestor Cortes will look to break New York out of this mini-slump. While the St. Louis Cardinals hit lefties quite well - they're fourth in wOBA against left-handers since July 1 - they figure to have a tougher time against Cortes.
theScore

Cardinals' Goldschmidt joins Team USA's 2023 WBC roster

St. Louis Cardinals slugger and NL MVP hopeful Paul Goldschmidt is the latest star to join Team USA's roster for the upcoming 2023 World Baseball Classic. Goldschmidt, 34, represented the country during the 2017 event. The seven-time All-Star struggled with one hit over five games while splitting time at first base with Eric Hosmer.
theScore

Luke Hughes, Cooley lead USA's rescheduled world junior roster

USA Hockey revealed its 25-man roster for the rescheduled 2022 World Junior Championship in Alberta. The original event was postponed in December during the preliminary round due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Results from the initial dates won't carry over, and players born in 2002 or later remained eligible for the tournament.
theScore

Cease continues dominant run as White Sox edge Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dylan Cease pitched six strong innings following a relatively rough start, Eloy Jimenez hit a tiebreaking solo home run and the Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers 2-1 on Friday night. The first start in August for Cease (12-4) resembled those of the past...
