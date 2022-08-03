Vin Scully’s passing led to highlighting of his storytelling ability and sharing of favorite broadcast moments

Read on thecomeback.com
thecomeback.com
Umpire blasted for performance in Braves vs. Mets game
Saturday’s MLB action featured a doubleheader between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets, the two top teams in the National League East. Game 1 of that doubleheader did not go well for one man on the field, home plate umpire Jeff Nelson. Nelson struggled with his strike zone...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to circus catch from A’s outfielder
While the Oakland Athletics were defeated 7-3 by the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, the game’s top highlight was supplied by Oakland outfielder, Ramón Laureano. While Laureano is known primarily for his incredible throwing arm, his glovework also provides highlights. That’s what happened on Saturday, albeit in a strange manner.
thecomeback.com
LeBron James’ likely future with Lakers revealed
After four seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, NBA megastar LeBron James’ future with the team was slightly in question as James entered the last year of his contract with the team. But it looks like James will be staying in Los Angeles. James met with the Lakers last...
thecomeback.com
Ángel Hernández frustrates MLB fans in only one inning
Saturday’s game between the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers showed that while MLB umpires in general have come under heavy criticism during the 2022 season, which has led to increased calls for an automated strike zone, there’s still only one Ángel Hernández. Hernández was the home...
thecomeback.com
Mike Trout makes huge step towards MLB return
The MLB world was shocked when it was reported last month that Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout was dealing with a “rare back injury” and that his MLB career was potentially in jeopardy. The specific injury was diagnosed as a costovertebral dysfunction at T5 in his...
thecomeback.com
Shannon Sharpe says NFL may call Aaron Rodgers after admission of ayahuasca use
Green Bay Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a surprising announcement on a podcast with Onnit supplement founder Aubrey Marcus the other day, saying he has taken the psychoactive tea ayahuasca, which includes hallucinogen DMT.. Rodgers (seen above on The Pat McAfee Show on April 28) bragged about the plant...
thecomeback.com
Yankees’ Triple-A player, the all-time MLB leader in one stat, suspended for 50 games
The latest MLB suspension for a banned substance is to Derek Dietrich. Dietrich, a versatile infielder/outfielder who’s been in the Yankees’ minor-league organization this year (with the Double-A Somerset Patriots and more recently with the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders), has played in the majors in eight different seasons, but his most recent major-league stint was 25 games with the Texas Rangers in 2020. At the end of that stint, he was MLB’s all-time leader in hit by pitch rate (amongst players with at least 1,500 career plate appearances).
thecomeback.com
NFL world pays tribute to Bryant Young following emotional HOF speech
Longtime San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Bryant Young was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday as part of the Class of 2022. His emotional speech was one of the highlights of the ceremony. Young’s son, Colby, passed away of cancer in 2016 at only 15. He...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Dylan Cease making history
This incredible run from Chicago White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease just keeps getting more amazing. The right-hander allowed one run and two hits over six innings to lead the White Sox to a 2-1 victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. It’s the 13th consecutive start that Cease has...
thecomeback.com
Clayton Kershaw’s injury status revealed
On Thursday night, Los Angeles Dodgers‘ pitcher Clayton Kershaw left their game against the San Francisco Giants during his warm-up pitches in the fifth inning. After the game, the Dodgers said he left due to low back pain, but there wasn’t any information on the prognosis. And Kershaw himself said it was “hard to tell” how severe the injury was, and said he would know more when he woke up Friday.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Whit Merrifield’s COVID-19 vaccine decision
One of the notable trades at the MLB trade deadline was the Toronto Blue Jays acquiring former All-Star second baseman Whit Merrifield from the Kansas City Royals. While this had the potential to be a great move for Toronto, there was one big obstacle in the way for Merrifield to take the field at home for the Blue Jays.
thecomeback.com
Legendary golfer begged to join LIV Golf, but was turned down
LIV Golf has seemingly offered a contract to just about every big name in the sport of golf, but there is one prominent name that was reportedly turned down by LIV after he asked to join the Saudi-backed tour. Two-time major championship winner John Daly discussed his negotiations with LIV...
