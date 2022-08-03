ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Vin Scully’s passing led to highlighting of his storytelling ability and sharing of favorite broadcast moments

By Andrew Bucholtz
thecomeback.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Umpire blasted for performance in Braves vs. Mets game

Saturday’s MLB action featured a doubleheader between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets, the two top teams in the National League East. Game 1 of that doubleheader did not go well for one man on the field, home plate umpire Jeff Nelson. Nelson struggled with his strike zone...
ATLANTA, GA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to circus catch from A’s outfielder

While the Oakland Athletics were defeated 7-3 by the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, the game’s top highlight was supplied by Oakland outfielder, Ramón Laureano. While Laureano is known primarily for his incredible throwing arm, his glovework also provides highlights. That’s what happened on Saturday, albeit in a strange manner.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecomeback.com

LeBron James’ likely future with Lakers revealed

After four seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, NBA megastar LeBron James’ future with the team was slightly in question as James entered the last year of his contract with the team. But it looks like James will be staying in Los Angeles. James met with the Lakers last...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Ángel Hernández frustrates MLB fans in only one inning

Saturday’s game between the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers showed that while MLB umpires in general have come under heavy criticism during the 2022 season, which has led to increased calls for an automated strike zone, there’s still only one Ángel Hernández. Hernández was the home...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
thecomeback.com

Mike Trout makes huge step towards MLB return

The MLB world was shocked when it was reported last month that Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout was dealing with a “rare back injury” and that his MLB career was potentially in jeopardy. The specific injury was diagnosed as a costovertebral dysfunction at T5 in his...
ANAHEIM, CA
thecomeback.com

Yankees’ Triple-A player, the all-time MLB leader in one stat, suspended for 50 games

The latest MLB suspension for a banned substance is to Derek Dietrich. Dietrich, a versatile infielder/outfielder who’s been in the Yankees’ minor-league organization this year (with the Double-A Somerset Patriots and more recently with the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders), has played in the majors in eight different seasons, but his most recent major-league stint was 25 games with the Texas Rangers in 2020. At the end of that stint, he was MLB’s all-time leader in hit by pitch rate (amongst players with at least 1,500 career plate appearances).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Scully
Person
Jackie Robinson
Person
Hank Aaron
Person
Madison Bumgarner
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Dylan Cease making history

This incredible run from Chicago White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease just keeps getting more amazing. The right-hander allowed one run and two hits over six innings to lead the White Sox to a 2-1 victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. It’s the 13th consecutive start that Cease has...
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Clayton Kershaw’s injury status revealed

On Thursday night, Los Angeles Dodgers‘ pitcher Clayton Kershaw left their game against the San Francisco Giants during his warm-up pitches in the fifth inning. After the game, the Dodgers said he left due to low back pain, but there wasn’t any information on the prognosis. And Kershaw himself said it was “hard to tell” how severe the injury was, and said he would know more when he woke up Friday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Whit Merrifield’s COVID-19 vaccine decision

One of the notable trades at the MLB trade deadline was the Toronto Blue Jays acquiring former All-Star second baseman Whit Merrifield from the Kansas City Royals. While this had the potential to be a great move for Toronto, there was one big obstacle in the way for Merrifield to take the field at home for the Blue Jays.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

Legendary golfer begged to join LIV Golf, but was turned down

LIV Golf has seemingly offered a contract to just about every big name in the sport of golf, but there is one prominent name that was reportedly turned down by LIV after he asked to join the Saudi-backed tour. Two-time major championship winner John Daly discussed his negotiations with LIV...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy